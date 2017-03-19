₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Church And Evangelism Today by iliyande(m): 7:01am
Evangelism is the preaching of the gospel or the practice of giving information about a particular doctrine or set of beliefs to others with the intention of converting others to the Christian faith.
Churches in the world today are much less evangelistic than they were in the recent past. We are reaching non-Christians only half as effectively as we were years ago. Our churches today measure membership by number of people persuaded by our members to our church without minding whether they are members of other churches. We also woo members from other churches to our church and celebrate them as converts. The trend is disturbing.
Concept of Evangelism
1. Our evangelistic efforts must stem from a biblical understanding of evangelism.
There are so many ways to go wrong in evangelism—impulses of fear on the one side, vain ambition on the other—that if we do not nail down a truly biblical understanding, we will quickly veer off course. So we start by understanding that biblical evangelism is teaching the gospel with the aim to persuade.
2. Evangelism is often the label given to things that are not evangelism.
Is sharing your testimony evangelism? Is defending the Christian faith evangelism? How about doing good deeds for the oppressed? Certainly those are good things that serve and support evangelism. But they are not evangelism itself. We must not confuse the gospel with the fruit of the gospel.
3. Evangelism entails teaching the gospel first and foremost.
God teaches us the gospel through his Word; we can't just "figure it out" on our own. So it stands to reason that we must speak and teach the gospel to others: the truth about who God is, why we're in the mess we're in, what Jesus came to do, and how we are to respond to him. It’s no wonder that Paul often described his evangelistic ministry as a teaching ministry.
4. Evangelism aims to persuade Non-Christians.
We want to see Non-Christians move from darkness to light. Having that aim helps us know what things to talk about and what things to lay aside. Evangelism isn't just data transfer; we must listen to people, hear their objections, and model gentleness because we know that souls are at stake. And we know what it means to truly convert: a true Christian has put his complete faith and trust in Jesus, so much so that he has repented of a lifestyle of unbelief and sin. Understanding this guards us from false conversions, which are the assisted suicide of the church.
5. Evangelism flourishes in a culture of evangelism.
Much instruction is given about personal evangelism. And that’s right and good since we're each called to testify to our own personal encounter with Jesus. But when people are pulling together to share the gospel, when there is less emphasis on getting “a decision,” when the people of God are pitching in to teach the gospel together, a culture forms that leads us to ask "Are we all helping our non-Christian friends understand the gospel?" rather than "Who has led the most people to Jesus?"
6. Evangelistic programs will kill evangelism.
We need to replace evangelistic programs with a culture of evangelism. Programs are to evangelism what sugar is to nutrition: a strict diet of evangelistic programs produces malnourished evangelism. So, we should feel a healthy unease with regard to evangelistic programs. We must use them strategically and in moderation, if at all.
7. Evangelism is designed for the church and the church is designed for evangelism.
A healthy church with a culture of evangelism is the key to great evangelism. Jesus did not forget the gospel when he built his church; in fact, a healthy church is meant to display the gospel. Think of the ways that the gathered church displays the gospel: we sing the gospel, we see the gospel in the sacraments, and we hear the gospel when we preach and pray. A healthy culture of evangelism does not aim at remaking the church for the sake of evangelism. Instead, we must highlight the way God designed the church to display and proclaim the gospel simply by being the church.
8. Evangelism is undergirded by love and unity.
Jesus said, “By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (John 13:35). In that same discourse, he prayed that his disciples would be unified “so that the world may believe that you have sent me” (John 17:20–21). Jesus says the love we have for one another in the church is evidence that we are truly converted. And when we are unified in the church, we show the world that Jesus is the Son of God. Love confirms our discipleship, and unity confirms Christ’s deity. What a powerful witness!
9. A culture of evangelism is strengthened by right practices and right attitudes.
We need to make sure that we see evangelism as a spiritual discipline. Just as we pray for our non-Christian friends, we must be intentional about sharing our faith with them. Furthermore, we must never assume the gospel in conversations with non-Christians lest we lose it. We need to view the gospel as the center of how we align our lives to God as well as come to God in salvation.
10. Evangelism must be modeled.
One of the greatest needs in our churches today is for church leaders to boldly model what it means to be an ambassador of the gospel. Pastors and elders must lead the way in sharing their faith, teaching others how to be ambassadors for Christ, and calling their congregations to do the same.
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by veekid(m): 7:38am
Apostle sule no know all these l
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by apcmustwin: 7:38am
Christians, ur life should be exemplary to Christ. Love ur neighbor as thyself. Stop acting holier than thou because u go to church, stop looking down on people because u are an usher or choir member, stop judging people and feeling holier than thou or morally superior to others, don't cherry pick sins, Hate all sins but love the sinner and pray for his repentance, don't evangelise about ur church or Christianity to me, let me see it in ur act. Only then will I consider returning to the church.
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by Papiikush: 7:38am
Online evangelism seems better these days. No one have the time to sit and listen to a Nigga preach for 15mins.
I don't..
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by helinues: 7:39am
Nice one op
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by Evaberry(f): 7:39am
tell this to sule
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by Flexherbal(m): 7:40am
You are right !
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by opalu: 7:42am
Hello Brethren, I would like to introduce to you a Concept that God revealed to me which I call "MAGNETIC SOUL WINNING". I have written a book on it titled "Evangelism By Attraction"
In brief, what this concept means is that rather than pursuing souls to repentance, you could make Souls be attracted to Salvation. This reversal of the traditional evangelism is far more efficient and effective.
Scriptures buttresses this "In the Last days the Mountain of the Lord's House (The Church on Earth) shall be lifted above all hills (The Worldly systems & structures) and all people shall flow unto it".
The stronger your spiritual magnetic field, the more the souls you attract to the kingdom of God. Winning Souls in this modern age is more than carrying megaphone and preaching. That is not bad. But Jesus used Evangelism by Attraction frequently. He went about doing GOOD Healing ALL that were oppressed of the devil and his FAME went about all places which made souls to locate him.
Magnetic Evangelism makes the souls in need for salvation to locate you through your doing GOOD. When you truly carry God, those who need God will locate you.
Get the book to get more details
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by mykelmeezy: 7:43am
like this one abi ?
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by GavelSlam: 7:45am
Sule don spoil market.
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by Oyind18: 7:49am
Honestly, the Church no longer pay much attention to Evangelism.
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by awoo47: 7:50am
GavelSlam:but why?? sule or no sule Jesus remains d ONLY way to eternal life
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by Oyind18: 7:50am
GavelSlam:Sharrrap!
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by EastGold(m): 7:51am
GavelSlam:
Look at you
Stewphheed boi
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by GavelSlam: 7:53am
awoo47:
Let the church continue to bury its head in the sand whilst helping to promote merchandising and perversion of Christ.
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by smithsydny(m): 7:54am
veekid:
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by kayc0(m): 7:57am
The Church today in general is divided, segregational and with variouz denominations, how then can it grow??
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by Eazylion: 7:58am
yahoo boys in suit forming pastor
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by godunia(m): 7:59am
Over 8 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in over 230 lands, are declaring the good news of God's kingdom. The watchtower and awake are the mostly circulated magazine in the world(pls Google this claim before you fight).the jw.org website is one of the most visited website with people downloading millions of videos and other articles. This is in fulfillment of the scripture recorded at Matt 24:14 the good news is reaching everywhere on earth. So who said Christ followers are not working?
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by budusky05(m): 8:00am
Abeg I wan go play Street soccer. Apostates everywhere.
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by Eddygourdo(m): 8:01am
Religious obligation is a personal pursuit, a personal race. When you encounter jesus, you encounter him alone. Similar to when you encounter satan. Life is designed to create lots of room for people at different times in their lives to realise their limitations. Only the wise will seek a greater being. And even at that its a personal race
There has never been an atheist in a trapped hole, this is why in a plane about to crash everyone there gives his life to christ, including muslims and so called atheists. Nevertheless as that realization is a personal pursuit so also is the resolve to persist in christ all your life a personal choice.
Church and minsitry is overated thus.
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by seunlly(m): 8:02am
Lemme go and prepare for church
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by kayc0(m): 8:02am
godunia:They tell yu about the Kingdom, correct but are they making effort to condemn sin and preach truth? If not then their evangelical movement ain't complete
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by jozz(m): 8:03am
Church followers must take up on themselves as a special assignment to find out who provides the true evangelism. Close to my new apartment is this church.For six hrs or more they drum, dance sing and preach weak prosperity sermons. The pastor and his wife want me to join but of course I said no because I know the bible.
Until everyone does d same, deception will continue. Never expect the pastors to sanitize Christianity cos it pays them the ways things are.
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by Franzinni: 8:03am
One of the only times it was notes that Jesus got angry in the Bible was when they turned the temple of God into a business place.... Imagine how angry JESUS is now!!!!!!
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by jozz(m): 8:07am
godunia:
Truly spoken Br.Every day i thank God that I am a withess. We are truly a unique set of people. Prejudice, ignorance and a closed heart is what makes people refuse to acknowledge us. Most persons know in their heart of hearts that Jehovah's Witnesses are unique
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by GavelSlam: 8:09am
godunia:
If the country was made up mostly of Jehovah's Witnesses Nigeria would be a much better place.
Shame Nigerians are looking for signs and wonders.
Not to say JWs don't have their shortcomings but I can't deny they are more truthful in words and deeds than the so-called evangelicals.
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by irynterri(f): 8:19am
there is also a need to re-evangelize Nigerian Christians because most of is are just Christians because we tick christainity when filling forms
|Re: The Church And Evangelism Today by jozz(m): 8:24am
kayc0:
No other denomination, church or religion comes even close to Jehovah's witnesses in condemning wrong.Why do Jehovah's witnesses have smaller number of members than other religions? Simply cause the standards are high,bad behaviours are not tolerated and you can be thrown out if u are not willing to change.
I have met many persons who appreciate the message, the publications etc, but to join wahala cos they know there is no hiding place for all the stuff they do which is condoned where they worship.
