Firstly, according to the Bible, there was a man that danced with all his might to the LORD.

2 Samuel 6:14 "And David danced before the LORD with all his might; and David was girded with a linen ephod."

We all know that David was known for Dancing and praising the LORD, he danced all manner dance to the Lord to extent that a woman in the Bible said bad about it

2 Samuel 6:20 "When David returned home to bless his own family, Michal, the daughter of Saul, came out to meet him. She said in disgust, "How distinguished the king of Israel looked today, shamelessly exposing himself to the servant girls like any vulgar person might do!"

The Bible says, she remained barren and was the only barren woman in the Bible.



In Church during praise and Worship, as human being trying to express our gratitude to the Lord, we want to dance like never before and with the high spirit, we start dancing shoki, bobo, etc

This act has been condemned by so many people including the pastors.



So I'm throwing this question to you, is it a Sin or immoral to dance these so called "worldly dance" in Church and for God? With Bible references if necessary please



YES!

Sentiments aside, how can you bring a worldly dance into the church? You're directly or indirectly polluting the sanctuary - it might sound absurd but it's the truth.







In summary: you don't bring the world into the church but rather, you take the church (in)to the world! 6 Likes 2 Shares





We too dey take things serious. The Bible said David danced (not specifying the kind of dancing styles) and even went nakeď to praise God and guess what? God was pleased with that and even called him the apple of his (God's) eyes.



I bet if David was in this century of Christianity these so called over righteous born again stupidity filled Christians will condemn him.



Imagine calling a dance worldly. Please tell me a heavenly invented dancing steps that was shown to you in a revelation



No wonder atheists calls us Dummies...



Double standard fools making Christianity a religion for mental slavery.



It is the intent that matters 1 Like

Yes o.



The angel of the Lord has marked it in your foolscap sheet. 2 Likes 1 Share

"Do not conform to this world,..."



"All things are lawful, but not all things edify"



"Be ye not unequally yoked with unbelievers..."



I guess it's up to one to determine if shoki (or any other dance for that matter) is worth conforming to as a Christian



Yet again, the usual to-the-left-to-the-right church movement probably originated from dance halls and parties, who knows.



There was a time all what churches sang were hymns while the world had fast beat songs. Now there are songs you can baraje to in church due to their beats. Would you say the church shouldn't have incorporated that? And if your argument is those songs' lyrics edify, then dancing to such should also edify irrespective of the kind of dance, right?



The controversy goes on and on, as other acts and way of doing things that originated from the secular are being "conformed to" in the church.



But (this is my opinion), if you feel it doesn't edify, don't do it.

If you feel it might cause others to stumble or sin, don't do it.

If you feel it might make unbelievers question your spiritual stand and you can't defend it biblically, don't do it.



God help us all. 2 Likes

there is notin wrong in it 4 Likes

smh it depends, if you actually dance the style to the praises of God with good intent. it would bad if you are dancing while singing in your mind " I do my things my way, go ask your sister eh , na me they give am eh" 8 Likes 2 Shares

If you like dance snake dance inside church, the Lord knows those Who are His. 9 Likes

Anything that rocks ur boat. I like those single ladies dancing in church 2 Likes 1 Share

dance na dance jor



Even if na etigi 3 Likes

Wetin go make u dance shoki, bobo and others inside church?



See!!! Don't bother explaining, just look for another house. Dat moment when ur battery is 2%, seeing ur landlord upload pictures of him and his family on facebook, U wanting to impress him, quickly commented "kul people "but auto correct changed it to "cult people " and ur battery quickly went off.See!!! Don't bother explaining, just look for another house. 19 Likes 3 Shares

yes most especially our girls some of there dancin step in d church na temptation 2 Likes

David might have even danced Shoki or etighi when he danced for God.



The most important thing is where is your heart when you are dancing in Church or to God?



Is ur heart in the club or at a party?



Unless you hold God in high reverence, na work out u dey do, even if the best praise leader is taking the song.

confused religion.

Why not just try to worship like Jesus did himself instead of dwelling on David's dance styles. 2 Likes

Hmmm! Some kind dance wey Christian dey dance inside church this days no clear me again and some of them go the dance like them dey do incantation for shrine

even mortal combat sound I herd people dancing to in apostle church is right ba?

1. The church is meant to be a place of worship not a place for ragaraga



.

2. David and others did NOT dance in the temple but in their houses or palace.



3. You can dance crazy in your house but the place of worship must be respected.



4. Apostle Paul was clear in his words to the Church in Corinth that “ Let all things be done decently and in order".... 1 Corinthians 14:40. “





All these end time Christians sef 3 Likes 1 Share

Not a sin jooooor, who knows what Apostle Sule dances to before banging them threesomes 4 Likes 1 Share

Please do not support the dilution and adulteration of Christianity as a result of 'too much education and exposure.'

For the record, the Bible never said David danced the dance inside the church or temple as it were. It was actually outside his compound and his wife was watching from the upstairs. They brought the Ark and they were all celebrating and rejoicing at the sight of it 'outside' close to the palace and or temple and NOT inside the temple or synagogue.

Happy Sunday sir. Please do not support the dilution and adulteration of Christianity as a result of 'too much education and exposure.'For the record, the Bible never said David danced the dance inside the church or temple as it were. It was actually outside his compound and his wife was watching from the upstairs. They brought the Ark and they were all celebrating and rejoicing at the sight of it 'outside' close to the palace and or temple and NOT inside the temple or synagogue.Happy Sunday sir. 1 Like

Op..david danced with all his might but did d bible ever mentioned the kinda dance? No. but what if david himself danced bobo or shoki or alanta? What matters is a joyful heart, who u r praising and the blessings that follows afterwards.

kennygee:





Leave us in our confusion. We want to be confused.



Is it ur confusion?

Hahaha, funny. Hahaha, funny.

I think it'd be better if you direct this question to God! Your mumu suppose don do na 1 Like

EazyMoh:

confused religion. The religion is very confused but the Christian practice/faith isn't.



Christianity is a way of life not a titular religion as paraded by some folks The religion is very confused but the Christian practice/faith isn't.Christianity is a way of life not a titular religion as paraded by some folks