Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is The Deeper Life Bible Church A Cult ? (8123 Views)

Video Of Collapsed Reigners Bible Church Building In Uyo (Graphic Content) / Reigners Bible Church Collapse In Uyo, Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) / One Of The Victims Who Lost His Life At The Collapse Reigners Bible Church (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

I was a Deeper Life member and worker and almost a Pastor for about 20 years.



Initially when you join it appears to be one great club of humble believers, but afterwards you notice the following traits of their organisation ;



• They are beholden to one man, Pastor Kumuyi



• Anything Pastor Kumuiyi says is truth and if you do not like it you must leave or start your own church



• They are so spiritually arrogant, and portray their church as the next best thing to holiness while other churches are either further away from holiness or fake altogether



• They separate families, husbands and wives, children and parents, siblings, co-workers etc .



• If you are in a second marriage and become born again (so called), you must go back to your first wife and reconcile to her, assuming she is unmarried because your second wife is not recognized by God. Imagine the confusion this will cause especially with children involved.



• They lack true compassion and love for everyone else other than their own members



• They use hell fire to threaten their members into paying tithes and to abide by church rules and regulations.



• If you are not careful, the church will take over your individuality and you will become another zombie minion without a mind of your own



• The church also has to tendency to preach against wine or alcohol intake, something that was never commanded in the bible, rather the bible says we should do everything in moderation



• It is difficult to be truly happy in Deeper Life because you are always fighting one sin or the other or chasing one demon or the other



• Their focus is strongly selfish, it is all about your own salvation and escaping hell to make heaven.



• They will often tell off young women for certain styles of dressing, the problem is many of these same women have the heart of Jezebel, very similar to a modest radical Muslim woman who despite dressing modestly with the Hijab will easily blow up innocent civilians in the name of her god.



• They preach the fables and myths of a fictitious rapture (started by a charlatan called Scholfield ) , Trinity and Hell fire





Young ones, do not be enticed to join. God has called you to express your individuality and make choices in favour of righteousness and peace. God does not want any man to rule over you or force his own belief on you. You are answerable only to God and not Man.



Enjoy this life and all that goes with you, don’t live a life of misery in the name or religion. 21 Likes 1 Share

Now with all you've statement, I can say you are not w deeper life member,or you have never served there as a worker.











meanwhile I'm not a member there . 44 Likes

Well, I'm not a member and I can't say all these are true. But, a pastor-friend of mine who is a member of Deeper Life, and is very gifted with prophecy and visions, once told me no one is allowed to share visions or prophecies, unless such visions and prophecies are validated and approved by Pastor W.F Kumuyi. 16 Likes 3 Shares

ObaFemy:

Well, I'm not a member and I can't say all these are true. But, a pastor-friend of mine who is a member of Deeper Life, and is very gifted with prophecy and visions, once told me no one is allowed to share visions or prophecies, unless such visions and prophecies are validated and approved by Pastor W.F Kumuyi.

Not surprised ! Not surprised ! 3 Likes

If you are a current member of Deeperlife and there is improvement or progressive change , I would be glad to know. 2 Likes

Deeper Life and fake lifestyle.

Don't know... I'm Planning to join them though. I really do like their simplicity. I need it. 10 Likes

OP you need Jesus.....cuz u'r a disgrace to the christiandom 22 Likes

dav9ice0416:

OP you need Jesus.....cuz u'r a disgrace to the christiandom

I don't need Jesus , I have ALMIGHTY GOD.



Now , go and continue following your cult leader. I don't need Jesus , I have ALMIGHTY GOD.Now , go and continue following your cult leader. 10 Likes

There is no deeper of life in heaven, you are right it maybe a cult or a den of hypothetical people, but Jesus Christ is the one without spots or blemish.

The Master of all

The Lord above all 9 Likes

Was raised in DCLM....as we used to call it then..



...my ishh with the church has always been RESTITUTION in Marriage. It's weird kind of.....



The women and children are always at the receiving end.



It's actually not a CULT but fanatics of the Faith. 6 Likes

I agree with you about deeper life being a cult cos i was once one of them, so i can relate well however you have always come across as someone with "fundamental issues" as regards the Christian faith. For example what do you mean by " I don't need Jesus , I have ALMIGHTY GOD" ?

And well some of us are Christians who need Jesus 9 Likes

NoWorries7:

Don't know... I'm Planning to join them though. I really do like their simplicity. I need it. If you have been called by God you would leave later anyway when you grow in the knowledge of Christ through the scriptures.

For now, like most new babes in Christ you are charmed by that false holiness and outward show.

Hmmm though the Bible say let us not all be teachers-they receive more strict judgement ....

In my view the post and the later replies of the op doesn't show that he is so matured as to ever be or even to have left...... I'm not really a member......





But an op that doesn't need Jesus surely doesn't need God ....





As a matter of dlcm may not be filled with matured Christians yet it's better than some churches..





May God help us all

Amen 8 Likes 1 Share

frosbel2:

If you are a current member of Deeperlife and there is improvement or progressive change , I would be glad to know.

Lol, frosb that has nothing wants others to be like him. Someone who never knew Christ and does not believe in Jesus is interested in how a church is faring? Oh, sing us a lullaby please. Lol, frosb that has nothing wants others to be like him. Someone who never knew Christ and does not believe in Jesus is interested in how a church is faring? Oh, sing us a lullaby please. 8 Likes

Ferisidowu:

Hmmm though the Bible say let us not all be teachers-they receive more strict judgement ....

In my view the post and the later replies of the op doesn't show that he is so matured as to ever be or even to have left...... I'm not really a member......





But an op that doesn't need Jesus surely doesn't need God ....





As a matter of dlcm may not be filled with matured Christians yet it's better than some churches..





May God help us all

Amen



In all your Jesus worship where is the one and only ALMIGHTY GOD ?? In all your Jesus worship where is the one and only ALMIGHTY GOD ??

Image123:





Lol, frosb that has nothing wants others to be like him. Someone who never knew Christ and does not believe in Jesus is interested in how a church is faring? Oh, sing us a lullaby please.

Are you still around? Are you still around?

frosbel2:







In all your Jesus worship where is the one and only ALMIGHTY GOD ?? Am an ignoramus bro pls educate me Am an ignoramus bro pls educate me 1 Like

Frosbel

No earthly church is perfect yet.

You can take a pinch from the seven(7) churches in Asia.they all have there flaws but are still part of the body of Christ. 3 Likes

Image123:





Lol, frosb that has nothing wants others to be like him. Someone who never knew Christ and does not believe in Jesus is interested in how a church is faring? Oh, sing us a lullaby please.

NoWorries7:

Don't know... I'm Planning to join them though. I really do like their simplicity. I need it.



Please do, I'm a member of the church – deeper life, and can tell you authoritatively that it's not a cult but more or less a family, with everyone serving one another in love (Galatians 5:13).



The truth is not hidden (John 8:32), and Jesus is the point of focus (Hebrews 12:2).



The church is criticized and given bad reputation by the workers of iniquity (Luke 13:27) because the world which is filled with darkness does not like any good light (John 3:19).



I got my conversion through a brother and member of the church through evangelism, after he ministered to me in the library.



After jumping from one church to another in search of the truth, I find myself too fortunate to narrowly find one. Please do, I'm a member of the church – deeper life, and can tell you authoritatively that it's not a cult but more or less a family, with everyone serving one another in love (Galatians 5:13).The truth is not hidden (John 8:32), and Jesus is the point of focus (Hebrews 12:2).The church is criticized and given bad reputation by the workers of iniquity (Luke 13:27) because the world which is filled with darkness does not like any good light (John 3:19).I got my conversion through a brother and member of the church through evangelism, after he ministered to me in the library.After jumping from one church to another in search of the truth, I find myself too fortunate to narrowly find one. 19 Likes





The op said something about the church being selfish... But most of his points reveal Selfishness and the craving of carnal things on his part.



If you're not one in mind with a certain church, then leave the church. That's why there are other churches to suit you. It is very bad to demote a church especially when the leader of the church hasn't preached anything against the teachings of Christ. if you have problems with their doctrine, go to where the doctrines are pleasant to you and leave the judgment to God, for you put yourself at greater risk criticizing a church you do not even know how much that church means to God.



Let's be careful. We should know when the flesh is speaking through us and when the Spirit is speaking.

There is a big difference between the man who is critical of the church of Christ herself and the man who is critical of the sins and bad attitudes that sometimes plague God’s people.

Ben Giselbach

God have mercy! Look at how so called Christians are castigating and demoting a certain church they know not its standing in the eyes of Christ.The op said something about the church being selfish... But most of his points reveal Selfishness and the craving of carnal things on his part.If you're not one in mind with a certain church, then leave the church. That's why there are other churches to suit you. It is very bad to demote a church especially when the leader of the church hasn't preached anything against the teachings of Christ. if you have problems with their doctrine, go to where the doctrines are pleasant to you and leave the judgment to God, for you put yourself at greater risk criticizing a church you do not even know how much that church means to God.Let's be careful. We should know when the flesh is speaking through us and when the Spirit is speaking. 30 Likes 3 Shares

An2elect2:

If you have been called by God you would leave later anyway when you grow in the knowledge of Christ through the scriptures.

For now, like most new babes in Christ you are charmed by that false holiness and outward show. A 'Cult'? reason? A 'Cult'? reason?

Please don't take these decievers serious... Deeper life here I come. 5 Likes

NoWorries7:

A 'Cult'? reason?

Following one MAN blindly without question. In other words you become a minion when you join the Cult ! Following one MAN blindly without question. In other words you become a minion when you join the Cult ! 1 Like

NoWorries7:

Please don't take these decievers serious... Deeper life here I come. good. Seeing is believing. You will be amazed when you see what they do there is completely different from what the critics say.



Remember critics of good things applaud immorality (Matthew 24:4). good. Seeing is believing. You will be amazed when you see what they do there is completely different from what the critics say.Remember critics of good things applaud immorality (Matthew 24:4). 6 Likes

Deeper life still remains one of the best Christian denominations on this planet earth. Some of the things you raised might be true but doesn't make them cult at least you're not forced to join or leave. There are many churches in this planet earth so you can opt in for any.Kumuyi remains one of preachers of our time that stick to holiness based on the word of God and the leading of the holy ghost. 24 Likes 5 Shares

A demonic thread 6 Likes

frosbel2:





I was a Deeper Life member and worker and almost a Pastor for about 20 years.



Initially when you join it appears to be one great club of humble believers, but afterwards you notice the following traits of their organisation ;



• They are beholden to one man, Pastor Kumuiyi



• Anything Pastor Kumuiyi says is truth and if you do not like it you must leave or start your own church



• They are so spiritually arrogant, and portray their church as the next best thing to holiness while other churches are either further away from holiness or fake altogether



• They separate families, husbands and wives, children and parents, siblings, co-workers etc .



• If you are in a second marriage and become born again (so called), you must go back to your first wife and reconcile to her, assuming she is unmarried because your second wife is not recognized by God. Imagine the confusion this will cause especially with children involved.



• They lack true compassion and love for everyone else other than their own members



• They use hell fire to threaten their members into paying tithes and to abide by church rules and regulations.



• If you are not careful, the church will take over your individuality and you will become another zombie minion without a mind of your own



• The church also has to tendency to preach against wine or alcohol intake, something that was never commanded in the bible, rather the bible says we should do everything in moderation



• It is difficult to be truly happy in Deeper Life because you are always fighting one sin or the other or chasing one demon or the other



• Their focus is strongly selfish, it is all about your own salvation and escaping hell to make heaven.



• They will often tell off young women for certain styles of dressing, the problem is many of these same women have the heart of Jezebel, very similar to a modest radical Muslim woman who despite dressing modestly with the Hijab will easily blow up innocent civilians in the name of her god.



• They preach the fables and myths of a fictitious rapture (started by a charlatan called Scholfield ) , Trinity and Hell fire





Young ones, do not be enticed to join. God has called you to express your individuality and make choices in favour of righteousness and peace. God does not want any man to rule over you or force his own belief on you. You are answerable only to God and not Man.



Enjoy this life and all that goes with you, don’t live a life of misery in the name or religion.



Stop stretching the truth because it will come back to bite you in the nose. Stop stretching the truth because it will come back to bite you in the nose. 6 Likes

the hypocritic way of some so called christians on nl is heartbreaking..they are the ones that knows the church that leads to christ,the ones that leads to hell,the occultic one,the pastor that is in support of buhari nd prt of d cause of hardship in nigeria,the idol worshipers,the demonic church that wears only white,..,why why why?..why cant you live ur life and let others live.,.if u endup going to a church that doesnt suite ur way of life then make a change,.the church you hate so much might still be the church that have won nd is still winning many souls for christ..sofar we all bliv in christ,we are one in the body of christ..we shld be tolerance of other pples faith nd ways of worship please...op,tho u dnt sound like a christian,but goodluck 2 ur new found faith nd way of life#shalom 4 Likes