|Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by influenz: 9:27am
Mine is Joseph.
His story shows that with discipline, determination, character and faith in God, one can succeed no matter the situation we find ourselves.
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by AgbenuAnna(f): 9:28am
paul
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by Obaladerin2(m): 9:28am
Isaiah
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by Papiikush: 9:33am
Solomon.
The Nigga is wise and full of knowledge
He is also the greatest fücker the world ever had
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by Dottore: 9:34am
Abraham: he had an extraordinary personality. He communicated one on one with God, committed adultery though with the wife's approval yet had the two offspring blessed immensely.
Joseph: moved from prison to palace thus became a prime minister in a land he was supposed to be a slave.
Odedidom: they sent the ark of covenant to his house because he was wretched. The ark having been bringing misfortune to the entire Israelite in war fronts. It was thought that same would be Obedidom's lot but he reverse was the case. Na so the guy became a wealthy man
Rachab: a prostitute that her kindness to the Jews automatically reset her destiny and she was placed in the matrilineal genealogy of Jesus.
David: committed adultery and engineered the death of his country adulter's husband. Yet had an important place in the heart of God.
Solomon was a chronic womanizer and adulterer yet the blessings of God never eluded him and he never fought any war. His land was at peace and there has not been any King greater than him. Before and after.
The Unnamed thief that got himself a first class ticket to heaven just because he opposed the other thief that was mocking Jesus.
Paul was a murderer but encountered divine providence and ended up writing more than half of the new testament thus becoming more popular than other apostles.
Today most preachers and folks in Christiandom makes you feel like the devil's friend when they see you with a bottle of beer or worse still a babe.
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by professorfal: 9:34am
mine is methuselah. He lived a full and active life.
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by Beckham14: 9:35am
That would be my boss Pharaoh.
He's the only man that gave God some tough time.
All hail King Pharaoh.
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by Lordave: 9:35am
Paul
He was a true evangelist, the one every so called men of God should emulate.
He was steadfast, unrelenting, inspiring, intelligent and most of all humble even as educated as he was.
No wonder Jesus arrested him by force.
If I should continue being a Christian, Jesus must like Paul, arrest me by force.
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by worlddpeace48(m): 9:35am
Daniel.. .very outstanding and knowledgeable
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by mayortm001(m): 9:35am
AgbenuAnna:Why?
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by Certitude(m): 9:37am
Mine is Absalom. The way he was described
as a very handsome young man with heavy
hairs which he measures with the king's
scale.
This guy gained my respect when he killed
his brother(half-brother) Amnon for defiling (raping) his sister. I don't really like the fact
he killed his brother but the way he went
about it; telling the sister to forget about it
since Amnon is her brother. He never spoke
anything, "either good or bad," to Amnon for
a full year. He prepared a feast and requested of his father (David) to allow all
his brothers attend. He gave order to his
men to have Amnon killed while he is merry.
Absalom suceeded in making himself more
of a villian by: setting Joab's field on fire,
sleeping with his father's wife in the presence of everyone and waging war
against his father.
I believe Solomon would either remain at the
background or face a formidable opposition
if he had survived the war against david.
*Abeg, wetin happen to that david second son?
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by aloziedaya(m): 9:37am
Jesus.
Elijah
Joshua
Mary (mother of Jesus)
Paul
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by EternalBeing: 9:37am
John the Revelator.
Holiness is the key for original Destiny fulfilment.
satan wanted and coveted to be worshiped, YAHWEH elevated JESUS as GOD above all to
show that there's no limit to what HE can do/share
with any Being that wholly and eternally submit to
HIS Will. The most feared and dreaded enemy of Man is
Death. Not less feared by the rich than the poor.
Before JESUS came satan used fear of death to
make many to submit, pretending that he'll protect
their lives. They end up killing other men and being
used to destroy other lives to appease these
demons that are supposedly protecting them. Alas,
after being used to destroy others, they die when
they least expect it. JESUS showed us that if we
do the will of our CREATOR, we'll live forever.
Holiness is the key for original Destiny fulfilment.
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by viyon02: 9:37am
Paul, he is a brilliant proffesor of law
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by praisekeyzz(m): 9:38am
Papiikush:ur a fool
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by Clemzzz: 9:39am
Daniel
That's my son's name!
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:39am
Moses cuts it for me... He always look out for his people!!!!
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by dhope001(m): 9:39am
Jesus Christ
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by walescounis(m): 9:40am
Beckham14:
Bhad Guy
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by kennygee(f): 9:42am
Esther.
She portrays what a Godly woman should be. Decent, humble, selfless, Faith in God, love for people and hatred for wrong doing.
She is not just a beautiful face but a beauty with a love for God, love for her people and very very very diplomatic.
The movie "A night with the king" is an amazing movie of Queen Esther.
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by Wallade(m): 9:42am
Jesus Christ is my favorite character
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by tomsongz(m): 9:43am
Aladdin
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by mamatayour(f): 9:44am
Joseph.....God made his branches go over the wall. It means God made him a BLESSING to his family
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by HenryHill: 9:44am
King Solomon.
Wise & Successful. How good he was with words. No wonder he had all that amount of money and women around him.
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by Kaxmytex(m): 9:44am
Solomon
controlling dose babes no b beans nah
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by Beckham14: 9:46am
walescounis:Lol, check am out na, even when God kill the nigga first born, he still make God believe say e nor dey fear death.
He even chase dem enter red sea sef
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by kerryjossy(f): 9:47am
Paul. Paul is no doubt the most important figure in the apostolic age. He wrote most of the new testament books. His epistles uptil date is d root of theology and worship. Paul's idea is that salvation is based on faith and not works of law. And that is the insight on christian living.
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by Lordave: 9:47am
TonyeBarcanista:No wonder!
Now we know why you wanna grab the whole Niger Delta to your Ijaw self and people just like Moses grabbed Cannan for Israelites
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by Untainted007: 9:48am
Jesus is my favourite person in the bible and he will forever be. Jesus is the Word of God through which everything on this earth were created. Without Jesus, we wouldn't have had direct access to God till date. When Adam failed God, which made God showed Adam and his wife (Eve) out of the garden of Eden. It was the coming of Jesus that restored us back to God's presence. The coming of Jesus Christ brought more understanding to how to worship God in holiness, truth and in righteousness.
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by mrmrmister: 9:48am
Elijah
He allegedly challenged prophets of Baal.
He allegedly proved the existence of God.
He allegedly called fire down from Heaven.
Something these Christians don't have the balls to do.
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by yomi007k(m): 9:48am
Satan. ..
The only dude everyone is always against ...the real actor.
|Re: Who Is Your Favorite Biblical Character and why by buoye1(m): 9:49am
Jesus
Moses
ELIJAH
