Mine is Joseph.



His story shows that with discipline, determination, character and faith in God, one can succeed no matter the situation we find ourselves. 9 Likes 1 Share

paul 2 Likes

Isaiah





The Nigga is wise and full of knowledge





Abraham: he had an extraordinary personality. He communicated one on one with God, committed adultery though with the wife's approval yet had the two offspring blessed immensely.



Joseph: moved from prison to palace thus became a prime minister in a land he was supposed to be a slave.



Odedidom: they sent the ark of covenant to his house because he was wretched. The ark having been bringing misfortune to the entire Israelite in war fronts. It was thought that same would be Obedidom's lot but he reverse was the case. Na so the guy became a wealthy man



Rachab: a prostitute that her kindness to the Jews automatically reset her destiny and she was placed in the matrilineal genealogy of Jesus.



David: committed adultery and engineered the death of his country adulter's husband. Yet had an important place in the heart of God.



Solomon was a chronic womanizer and adulterer yet the blessings of God never eluded him and he never fought any war. His land was at peace and there has not been any King greater than him. Before and after.



The Unnamed thief that got himself a first class ticket to heaven just because he opposed the other thief that was mocking Jesus.



Paul was a murderer but encountered divine providence and ended up writing more than half of the new testament thus becoming more popular than other apostles.



Today most preachers and folks in Christiandom makes you feel like the devil's friend when they see you with a bottle of beer or worse still a babe. 10 Likes 1 Share

mine is methuselah. He lived a full and active life.

That would be my boss Pharaoh.





He's the only man that gave God some tough time.







All hail King Pharaoh. 8 Likes

Paul





He was a true evangelist, the one every so called men of God should emulate.

He was steadfast, unrelenting, inspiring, intelligent and most of all humble even as educated as he was.



No wonder Jesus arrested him by force.









































If I should continue being a Christian, Jesus must like Paul, arrest me by force. 5 Likes

Daniel.. .very outstanding and knowledgeable 8 Likes

AgbenuAnna:

paul Why? Why?

Mine is Absalom. The way he was described

as a very handsome young man with heavy

hairs which he measures with the king's

scale.

This guy gained my respect when he killed

his brother(half-brother) Amnon for defiling (raping) his sister. I don't really like the fact

he killed his brother but the way he went

about it; telling the sister to forget about it

since Amnon is her brother. He never spoke

anything, "either good or bad," to Amnon for

a full year. He prepared a feast and requested of his father (David) to allow all

his brothers attend. He gave order to his

men to have Amnon killed while he is merry.

Absalom suceeded in making himself more

of a villian by: setting Joab's field on fire,

sleeping with his father's wife in the presence of everyone and waging war

against his father.

I believe Solomon would either remain at the

background or face a formidable opposition

if he had survived the war against david.

*Abeg, wetin happen to that david second son? 1 Like

Jesus.



Elijah



Joshua



Mary (mother of Jesus)



Paul 3 Likes

John the Revelator.





Holiness is the key for original Destiny fulfilment.

satan wanted and coveted to be worshiped, YAHWEH elevated JESUS as GOD above all to

show that there's no limit to what HE can do/share

with any Being that wholly and eternally submit to

HIS Will. The most feared and dreaded enemy of Man is

Death. Not less feared by the rich than the poor.

Before JESUS came satan used fear of death to

make many to submit, pretending that he'll protect

their lives. They end up killing other men and being

used to destroy other lives to appease these

demons that are supposedly protecting them. Alas,

after being used to destroy others, they die when

they least expect it. JESUS showed us that if we

do the will of our CREATOR, we'll live forever.



Holiness is the key for original Destiny fulfilment. 1 Like

Paul, he is a brilliant proffesor of law

Papiikush:





The Nigga is wise and full of knowledge





Daniel















That's my son's name! 1 Like

Moses cuts it for me... He always look out for his people!!!! 1 Like

Jesus Christ 1 Like

Beckham14:

Bhad Guy Bhad Guy

Esther.



She portrays what a Godly woman should be. Decent, humble, selfless, Faith in God, love for people and hatred for wrong doing.



She is not just a beautiful face but a beauty with a love for God, love for her people and very very very diplomatic.



The movie "A night with the king" is an amazing movie of Queen Esther. 5 Likes

Jesus Christ is my favorite character 3 Likes

Aladdin

Joseph.....God made his branches go over the wall. It means God made him a BLESSING to his family

King Solomon.



Wise & Successful. How good he was with words. No wonder he had all that amount of money and women around him.

Solomon

controlling dose babes no b beans nah

Paul. Paul is no doubt the most important figure in the apostolic age. He wrote most of the new testament books. His epistles uptil date is d root of theology and worship. Paul's idea is that salvation is based on faith and not works of law. And that is the insight on christian living. 4 Likes 1 Share

TonyeBarcanista:

Moses cuts it for me... He always look out for his people!!!! No wonder!



Now we know why you wanna grab the whole Niger Delta to your Ijaw self and people just like Moses grabbed Cannan for Israelites

Jesus is my favourite person in the bible and he will forever be. Jesus is the Word of God through which everything on this earth were created. Without Jesus, we wouldn't have had direct access to God till date. When Adam failed God, which made God showed Adam and his wife (Eve) out of the garden of Eden. It was the coming of Jesus that restored us back to God's presence. The coming of Jesus Christ brought more understanding to how to worship God in holiness, truth and in righteousness. 2 Likes





He allegedly challenged prophets of Baal.



He allegedly proved the existence of God.



He allegedly called fire down from Heaven.



Something these Christians don't have the balls to do.

Satan. ..



The only dude everyone is always against ...the real actor. Satan. ..The only dude everyone is always against ...the real actor. 2 Likes