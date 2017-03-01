Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos (11806 Views)

Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) / Lady Brutalized By Soldier Her On Her Way To Onitsha, Hospitalized (pics / Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics

Images of her, showing the injuries she sustained have gone viral on the social media, sparking outrage.



She is pictured with the General Counsel of the JLAA, Kingsley Ughe, who has filed a case on her behalf suing the army N250m as damages at a Federal High Court in Lagos.



Terrible. 2 Likes

they really dealt with her 6 Likes

She's getting better now.. Adupe

It's only when you're brutalized by the soldiers that you understand "police is your friend" 12 Likes 3 Shares





That is the only way they would receive sense! The nigerian army is made up of a lot of undisciplined idiots posing as officers! It's high time such human rights violations by their rank and file gets rewarded with sack letters and prosecutions!That is the only way they would receive sense! 32 Likes 2 Shares



The nigerian army is made up of a lot of undisciplined idiots posing as officers! It's high time such human rights violations by their rank and file gets rewarded with sack letters and prosecutions!



That is the only way they would receive sense! And when they are all sacked who would face insurgencies and uphold security when needed?



That lawyer don dey calculate how much him go collect after compensation has been paid.Nothing else.

I hope she gets justice/compensation 2 Likes

And WHEN THEY ARE ALL SACKED who would face insurgencies and uphold security when needed?



Tell me your job and I'll tell you 10 things you are guilty of.....since you are without sin



Mr man if you lack comprehension skills next time pm me and maybe I would be able to be of assistance! Sanctioning such stupid acts would ensure that slowly but surely such senseless acts by soldiers would be eroded in the military!





What sort of anemic sweeping generalization are you making by saying "when they are all sacked?"... Insecurity? so that is the reason why it is right for them to go on pulverising civilians? Has that stopped terrorists or criminals yet? Is it every officer that takes delight in bullying and beating up the same citizens they have sworn to defend? Is it a crime to arrest a perp rather than mutilate them? What is wrong with your cognitive reasoning? Where is your empathy? What if that woman was your mother? Or aunty? Or sister? Would you be here chatting _shit?





Look.... just go to church and pray for sense! Mr man if you lack comprehension skills next time pm me and maybe I would be able to be of assistance! Sanctioning such stupid acts would ensure that slowly but surely such senseless acts by soldiers would be eroded in the military!What sort of anemic sweeping generalization are you making by saying "when they are all sacked?"... Insecurity? so that is the reason why it is right for them to go on pulverising civilians? Has that stopped terrorists or criminals yet? Is it every officer that takes delight in bullying and beating up the same citizens they have sworn to defend? Is it a crime to arrest a perp rather than mutilate them? What is wrong with your cognitive reasoning? Where is your empathy? What if that woman was your mother? Or aunty? Or sister? Would you be here chatting _shit?Look.... just go to church and pray for sense! 44 Likes 2 Shares

Look.... just go to church and pray for sense! Seriously you know how to rant! Illogically. All grammar no comprehension. Next time use those close to you as examples.

Frustrated person Seriously you know how to rant! Illogically. All grammar no comprehension. Next time use those close to you as examples.Frustrated person 1 Like

Look at this senseless boy! Because I have asked you poignant questions now that you have no answers to you are stylishly trying to turn it into an "insult fest"!



"All Grammar and no comprehension you say?" Is it my fault that your educational background has left you intellectually disadvantaged in today's world? Or that you lack the ability to reason without the assistance of an interpreter by your side?



Kindly answer the question! The sort of violence you enjoy the nigerian army employing on defenseless citizens, is it the same type you would want them to employ on your relatives and siblings in order to SECURE YOU AND YOU COUNTRY? If you have no answers to my query then will all due disrespect...GET LOST! Look at this senseless boy! Because I have asked you poignant questions now that you have no answers to you are stylishly trying to turn it into an "insult fest"!"All Grammar and no comprehension you say?" Is it my fault that your educational background has left you intellectually disadvantaged in today's world? Or that you lack the ability to reason without the assistance of an interpreter by your side?Kindly answer the question! The sort of violence you enjoy the nigerian army employing on defenseless citizens, is it the same type you would want them to employ on your relatives and siblings in order to SECURE YOU AND YOU COUNTRY? If you have no answers to my query then will all due disrespect...GET LOST! 37 Likes

If you like sue for 3 billion

When next you see military comport yourself! lolx wena no dey take shiit nah u knw dat,,,,,







#military lolx wena no dey take shiit nah u knw dat,,,,,#military

So she get tattoo for nyansh. 1 Like



And when they are all sacked who would face insurgencies and uphold security when needed?



Tell me your job and I'll tell you 10 things you are guilty of.....since you are without sin

u dis babarian u don find ur voice again baa?I told u sumtin before make sure u jubilate when a hardened criminal beat ur mumsi, ur sis or ur wife like dis.Datz if u ar married..heartless monkey. u dis babarian u don find ur voice again baa?I told u sumtin before make sure u jubilate when a hardened criminal beat ur mumsi, ur sis or ur wife like dis.Datz if u ar married..heartless monkey. 9 Likes

nigeria animal force (NAF) 2 Likes

And when they are all sacked who would face insurgencies and uphold security when needed?



Tell me your job and I'll tell you 10 things you are guilty of.....since you are without sin in other news u support this animalistic act? in other news u support this animalistic act?

in other news u support this animalistic act? No bro.....I don't . but we have to look at the coin from both sides No bro.....I don't . but we have to look at the coin from both sides

u dis babarian u don find ur voice again baa?I told u sumtin before make sure u jubilate when a hardened criminal beat ur mumsi, ur sis or ur wife like dis.Datz if u ar married..heartless monkey. That is if they don't beat yours first.....as to my family.....we are sensible enough to obey when ordered to...



Besides what's the point when you are military?

*winks*



SIRmanja respect yourself.... Try not to be sentimental. Military men are not animals. Petrol doesn't catch fire without a spark That is if they don't beat yours first.....as to my family.....we are sensible enough to obey when ordered to...Besides what's the point when you are military?*winks*SIRmanja respect yourself.... Try not to be sentimental. Military men are not animals. Petrol doesn't catch fire without a spark



haaaaaaa! see as soldiers tattooed her body. Nigeria is a very lawless Nation. Why always Soldiers?

The nigerian army is made up of a lot of undisciplined idiots posing as officers! It's high time such human rights violations by their rank and file gets rewarded with sack letters and prosecutions!



That is the only way they would receive sense! I see it happening to someone very close to you soonest I see it happening to someone very close to you soonest

They may win the case..but they won't collect any money...ask baba suwe!!!..NDLEA no pay shingbain