₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,739 members, 3,427,447 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 04:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos (11806 Views)
Crippled Man Brutalized By Nigerian Soldiers Has Been Found (photo) / Lady Brutalized By Soldier Her On Her Way To Onitsha, Hospitalized (pics / Cult Leader "Jungle Boy" And His Gang Killed By Soldiers In Rivers. Graphic Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by informant001: 9:54am
Here are new photos of the woman who was attacked and severely injured by soldiers in Ikorodu, Lagos State -recuperating from the severe injuries she suffered. She met with her lawyer yesterday ahead of days to the commencement of the legal battle against the army. Ruth Orji was allegedly attacked by soldiers attached to 174 Battalion, Ikorodu, around 8:30pm last Sunday.
Images of her, showing the injuries she sustained have gone viral on the social media, sparking outrage.
She is pictured with the General Counsel of the JLAA, Kingsley Ughe, who has filed a case on her behalf suing the army N250m as damages at a Federal High Court in Lagos.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/new-photos-of-woman-who-was-brutalized.html
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by informant001: 9:55am
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by naijafella(m): 9:56am
Ok
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by Opinionated: 9:57am
Terrible.
2 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by dainformant(m): 9:57am
they really dealt with her
6 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by damilolammm(m): 9:58am
She's getting better now.. Adupe
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by malikombi(m): 10:00am
It's only when you're brutalized by the soldiers that you understand "police is your friend"
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by Funlordmaniac(m): 10:03am
The nigerian army is made up of a lot of undisciplined idiots posing as officers! It's high time such human rights violations by their rank and file gets rewarded with sack letters and prosecutions!
That is the only way they would receive sense!
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by cummando(m): 10:03am
If you like sue for 3 billion
You don chop cane be say u don chop cane
When next you see military comport yourself!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by cummando(m): 10:06am
Funlordmaniac:And when they are all sacked who would face insurgencies and uphold security when needed?
Tell me your job and I'll tell you 10 things you are guilty of.....since you are without sin
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by Dildo(m): 10:10am
That lawyer don dey calculate how much him go collect after compensation has been paid.Nothing else.
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by wahles(m): 10:11am
I hope she gets justice/compensation
2 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by Funlordmaniac(m): 10:22am
cummando:
Mr man if you lack comprehension skills next time pm me and maybe I would be able to be of assistance! Sanctioning such stupid acts would ensure that slowly but surely such senseless acts by soldiers would be eroded in the military!
What sort of anemic sweeping generalization are you making by saying "when they are all sacked?"... Insecurity? so that is the reason why it is right for them to go on pulverising civilians? Has that stopped terrorists or criminals yet? Is it every officer that takes delight in bullying and beating up the same citizens they have sworn to defend? Is it a crime to arrest a perp rather than mutilate them? What is wrong with your cognitive reasoning? Where is your empathy? What if that woman was your mother? Or aunty? Or sister? Would you be here chatting _shit?
Look.... just go to church and pray for sense!
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by cummando(m): 10:28am
Funlordmaniac:Seriously you know how to rant! Illogically. All grammar no comprehension. Next time use those close to you as examples.
Frustrated person
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by Funlordmaniac(m): 10:36am
cummando:
Look at this senseless boy! Because I have asked you poignant questions now that you have no answers to you are stylishly trying to turn it into an "insult fest"!
"All Grammar and no comprehension you say?" Is it my fault that your educational background has left you intellectually disadvantaged in today's world? Or that you lack the ability to reason without the assistance of an interpreter by your side?
Kindly answer the question! The sort of violence you enjoy the nigerian army employing on defenseless citizens, is it the same type you would want them to employ on your relatives and siblings in order to SECURE YOU AND YOU COUNTRY? If you have no answers to my query then will all due disrespect...GET LOST!
37 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by youngberry001(m): 10:42am
cummando:lolx wena no dey take shiit nah u knw dat,,,,,
#military
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by cummando(m): 10:44am
Funlordmaniac:Turn you insult to millions!
And insult me again...please!!!!
I don't do cyber wars.....you might take my Sig into consideration.
Baby
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by nepapole(m): 10:45am
So she get tattoo for nyansh.
1 Like
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by SuccesYear: 11:56am
[quote author=cummando post=54732844]If you like sue for 3 billion
You don chop cane be say u don chop cane
When next you see military comport yourself![/quoteu].
u might be next u knw
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by SIRmanjar: 12:07pm
cummando:
u dis babarian u don find ur voice again baa?I told u sumtin before make sure u jubilate when a hardened criminal beat ur mumsi, ur sis or ur wife like dis.Datz if u ar married..heartless monkey.
9 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by Edwinmason(m): 12:42pm
nigeria animal force (NAF)
2 Likes
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by Edwinmason(m): 12:43pm
cummando:in other news u support this animalistic act?
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by cummando(m): 2:36pm
Edwinmason:No bro.....I don't . but we have to look at the coin from both sides
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by cummando(m): 2:42pm
SIRmanjar:That is if they don't beat yours first.....as to my family.....we are sensible enough to obey when ordered to...
Besides what's the point when you are military?
*winks*
SIRmanja respect yourself.... Try not to be sentimental. Military men are not animals. Petrol doesn't catch fire without a spark
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by cummando(m): 2:49pm
[quote author=SuccesYear post=54735665][/quote]
OK if you say so
But I'm yet to see a military man beat a superior officer!
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by parrybill: 3:16pm
Opinionated:
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by dollarsplenty(f): 3:16pm
haaaaaaa! see as soldiers tattooed her body. Nigeria is a very lawless Nation. Why always Soldiers?
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by maltina(m): 3:17pm
Funlordmaniac:I see it happening to someone very close to you soonest
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by babyfaceafrica: 3:17pm
They may win the case..but they won't collect any money...ask baba suwe!!!..NDLEA no pay shingbain
|Re: New Photos Of The Woman Who Was Brutalized By Soldiers In Lagos by teelaw4life(m): 3:18pm
Op kindly add viewer's discretion.
It's crazy though, how men of nigeria's military brutalize citizens. Then again it's Nigeria a country where everything is heads upside down.
Truck Driver Crushes Traders To Death, Flees (Photo) / Family Pics & Corpse Of Ronke Shonde Who Was Allegedly Killed By Her Husband / Four Nigerians Arrested For Drugs In South Africa
Viewing this topic: sexy74(m), oppsymos(m), stancod(m), jesus500(m), kunlegentle(m), IJOBA2, Topestbilly(m), zeongeon, gbmorgan(m), olisaEze(m), jajdmenace, abayomi0411(m), Obaluf0n, sammoe(m), whitering, waleco2008, olaplenty89(m), immex2(m), jegak, bejeria101(m), indihaus, Earlybird81(f), homosapien(m), VanBommel(m), AngelicBeing, cana882(m), Everyday4(m), gifted2020(m), AmAlbert(m), Adenex3051(m), passwelle, Russellval(m), marysyviabrown(f), WaterDrunkard, Lilchilz(m), Eddiecute86(m), billtommy(m), Olumighty2038(m), sprinter101(m), wizzymate(m), victor54, autamahmud, dotman27, Efewestern, Septuagenarian(m), julyb(m), bashorunbazok, CyberWolf, Reberry(f), itzmejerry, wolatunge, erons20ddon(m), ejorgeneral, tutudesz(m), Stanleyafam(m), dadayung1(m), luvinhubby(m), segxyhanxy(m), fmlala, kcjazz(m), joeyswift(m), illuminated93(m), ipain, Amacaco, ozeman(m), tiswell(m), whizraymond(m), fabulousfortune(m), tifany89(m), rinw, cypha101, kfrosh, Unpredictableme(m), macho44(m), emekan, shineeye1, Luiz1, Japari1234(f), itsme11, Csan, Ajiswaggs(m), DOnlooker(m), Theultimate(m), Buking1, Klington, jtwest(m), babyface224(f), saahgroups(m), megamank(m), princekalani, EKOBIZ, beautiesplace, wadaz(m), nkwuocha1, yorke1, Jamo90 and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12