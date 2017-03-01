₦airaland Forum

Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by mroop(m): 12:07pm
Nigerian Reggae/dancehall music sensation ,
Cynthia Morgan , has said she plans to
completely leave the internet 100% soon . In a
series of tweets where the singer says the
internet is killing people faster than cancer, she
says she’ s gonna opt out for a 3310 soon and
jilt her Android mobile devices .
Read her tweets below:

Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/cynthia-morgan-says-shes-ready-to-quit.html?m=0

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by Papiikush: 12:08pm
Her existence on the Internet was never relevant. Don't go and produce another hit song Ode. undecided

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by shinebabe(f): 12:09pm
And she still said that on social media.

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by Okuda(m): 12:13pm
Whose existence on the internet is relevant?

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by Sharming95(m): 12:14pm
dis cow fit......hw she wan promote her music.....m sure she's high on oshogbo weed wen she said dis

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by Papiikush: 12:15pm
Don jazzy for example...should I proceed with more names?

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by Okuda(m): 12:16pm
If don jazzy leaves the internet what would we miss?

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by Papiikush: 12:19pm
You are obviously clouded under a veil of ignorance if you don't know what relevance Don jazzy holds to the internet In Nigeria as a country. Try read relevant news sometimes instead of tonto dike and her marriage saga or Apostle sule's fornication

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by teemanbastos(m): 12:24pm
Hmm.... Looking at this from another angle.. It is a step in the right direction.
Maybe social media is doing more harm than good, the best thing might be to cutoff.

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by kingwill2050: 12:25pm
Who is Cynthia Morgan ? The only Morgan I know is my dry cleaner

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by Okuda(m): 12:25pm
I wont even argue with you.. but later sitdown and think over my previous comment. Right now your head is too hot and you are looking for someone to exchange quotes with.

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by Papiikush: 12:25pm
No, just irritated by your ignorance...You are embarrassing Nigerians on the Internet by asking what relevance Don jazzy holds to the present community. Would you have said the same thing if I mentioned JayZ?

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by PapaBaby: 12:26pm
Leave the internet, easier said than done.
Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by mazizitonene(m): 12:27pm
Attention seeking........now u've got it.....Congrats....
Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by yeyeboi(m): 12:27pm
Who is Cynthia Morgan ?
Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by PeerCash: 12:27pm
Hmm
Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by Junior66(m): 12:27pm
Please do before sombori open your nyash finish. Na that internet de expose una olosho work de go so. Cossy, Kemi Olunloyo, Ruth Kadiri, Okeke, Iyabo Ojo, Apostle etc etc. My brethren, pls pray against internet attacks.
Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by bjhaid: 12:28pm
B!tch
Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by AnonyNymous(m): 12:28pm
Ehn good for you na. At least less trash to hit Nairaland fp
Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by teemanbastos(m): 12:28pm
who are you?

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by pweshboi(m): 12:28pm
Wat as she done to affect people's life positively on the net? Oh OK u wan make we beg u to stay? Abeg SINTIA dongo Biko

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by Obaloluwa08(m): 12:28pm
We are not going to miss her but she will definitely gonna miss a lot

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by Jokerman(m): 12:28pm
Mark Zuckerberg

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by rawgurl(f): 12:28pm
A musician that doesn't have a social media accounts, is that one a musician ? :/
Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by pweshboi(m): 12:29pm
Booker T

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by whizraymond(m): 12:29pm
whaaaat JESU

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by TonyeBarcanista(m): 12:30pm
Pls what will Nigerians/internet users miss should Don Jazzy quit the internet?

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by KevinDein: 12:31pm
he is not in any way embarrassing Nigerians. He asked a valid question:
tell us the relevance of Don jazzy on the internet, and what exactly are we gonna be missing should he decides to leave the internet.

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by Papiikush: 12:32pm
TonyeBarcanista:
Pls what will Nigerians/internet users miss should Don Jazzy quit the internet?

They will not "miss" anything but we all know about his many efforts and contributions outside the entertainment world towards the youths at large.

Re: Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! by drinkgarri: 12:33pm
Just received a message from someone that,there was no internet in the days of Adam and Eve and they lived fine. So if both Don jazzy and cylinder Morgan leave internet, life goes on

