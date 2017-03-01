Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Cynthia Morgan Says She’s Ready To Quit The Internet For Good! (8060 Views)

Cynthia Morgan , has said she plans to

completely leave the internet 100% soon . In a

series of tweets where the singer says the

internet is killing people faster than cancer, she

says she’ s gonna opt out for a 3310 soon and

jilt her Android mobile devices .

Read her tweets below:



Source ::



Her existence on the Internet was never relevant. Don't go and produce another hit song Ode. 24 Likes 1 Share

mroop:

And she still said that on social media. And she still said that on social media. 8 Likes

Papiikush:

Her existence on the Internet was never relevant.

Whose existence on the internet is relevant? Whose existence on the internet is relevant? 24 Likes

dis cow fit......hw she wan promote her music.....m sure she's high on oshogbo weed wen she said dis 3 Likes

Okuda:





Whose existence on the internet is relevant?

Don jazzy for example...should I proceed with more names? 11 Likes

Papiikush:





Don jazzy for example...should I proceed with more names?

If don jazzy leaves the internet what would we miss? If don jazzy leaves the internet what would we miss? 51 Likes

Okuda:





If don jazzy leaves the internet what would we miss?

You are obviously clouded under a veil of ignorance if you don't know what relevance Don jazzy holds to the internet In Nigeria as a country. Try read relevant news sometimes instead of tonto dike and her marriage saga or Apostle sule's fornication 19 Likes

Hmm.... Looking at this from another angle.. It is a step in the right direction.

Maybe social media is doing more harm than good, the best thing might be to cutoff. 2 Likes

Who is Cynthia Morgan ? The only Morgan I know is my dry cleaner 2 Likes

Papiikush:





You are obviously clouded under a veil of ignorance if you don't know what relevance Don jazzy holds to the internet I'm Nigeria. Try read relevant news sometimes instead of tonto dike and her marriage saga.

I wont even argue with you.. but later sitdown and think over my previous comment. Right now your head is too hot and you are looking for someone to exchange quotes with. I wont even argue with you.. but later sitdown and think over my previous comment. Right now your head is too hot and you are looking for someone to exchange quotes with. 34 Likes

Okuda:





I wont even argue with you.. but later sitdown and think over my previous comment. Right now your head is too hot and you are looking for someone to exchange quotes with.

No, just irritated by your ignorance...You are embarrassing Nigerians on the Internet by asking what relevance Don jazzy holds to the present community. Would you have said the same thing if I mentioned JayZ? 9 Likes 1 Share

Leave the internet, easier said than done.

Attention seeking........now u've got it.....Congrats....

Who is Cynthia Morgan ?

Hmm

Please do before sombori open your nyash finish. Na that internet de expose una olosho work de go so. Cossy, Kemi Olunloyo, Ruth Kadiri, Okeke, Iyabo Ojo, Apostle etc etc. My brethren, pls pray against internet attacks.

B!tch

Ehn good for you na. At least less trash to hit Nairaland fp

yeyeboi:

Who is Cynthia Morgan ? who are you? who are you? 2 Likes

Wat as she done to affect people's life positively on the net? Oh OK u wan make we beg u to stay? Abeg SINTIA dongo Biko 6 Likes

We are not going to miss her but she will definitely gonna miss a lot 1 Like

Okuda:





Whose existence on the internet is relevant?

Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg 1 Like

A musician that doesn't have a social media accounts, is that one a musician ? :/

rawgurl:

. Booker T Booker T 2 Likes

kingwill2050:

Who is Cynthia Morgan ? The only Morgan I know is my dry cleaner whaaaat JESU whaaaat JESU 1 Like

Papiikush:





No, just irritated by your ignorance...You are embarrassing Nigerians on the Internet by asking what relevance Don jazzy holds to the present community Pls what will Nigerians/internet users miss should Don Jazzy quit the internet? Pls what will Nigerians/internet users miss should Don Jazzy quit the internet? 11 Likes

Papiikush:





No, just irritated by your ignorance...You are embarrassing Nigerians on the Internet by asking what relevance Don jazzy holds to the present community he is not in any way embarrassing Nigerians. He asked a valid question:

tell us the relevance of Don jazzy on the internet, and what exactly are we gonna be missing should he decides to leave the internet. he is not in any way embarrassing Nigerians. He asked a valid question:tell us the relevance of Don jazzy on the internet, and what exactly are we gonna be missing should he decides to leave the internet. 12 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:

Pls what will Nigerians/internet users miss should Don Jazzy quit the internet?

They will not "miss" anything but we all know about his many efforts and contributions outside the entertainment world towards the youths at large. 1 Like