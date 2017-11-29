₦airaland Forum

Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by techbloga(f): 4:10am
So i was going through feeds on Instagram yesterday and i saw this at @icynthiamorgan IG page.

She said,
Mr President @muhammadubuhari when are we sending troops to libya?
#Freetheslaves #thankyou also urging@daddyfreeze to call on our pastors......
#Realmissiontime

Good Morning Mr President @muhammadubuhari we hope you slept well sir. we are yet to hear from you on the supposed troops we are sending to Libya to free our people. #thankyousir ✊� also urging @daddyfreeze to call on all our pastors.... Slavery is a great sin against Christ and his followers... and we must all send our private jets and chattered planes to go get our people from Libya. #Realmissiontime #Cometogether #Helpus

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcDNNUrjMWP/?hl=en

Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by princeade86(m): 4:14am
send d troops for operations crocodile smiles, or Python shud dance on them .

Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by Muafrika2: 4:17am
. If Bubu can send troops to Gambia to interfere with its politics, it should be able to fight for its people. That country should be attcked and drowned in the sea.

Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by Lionbite(m): 5:00am
See all these mumus, you think a country can just load troops and bombard another country irrespective of the current state as they wish abi?

Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by Kenzico(m): 5:16am
grin &gt;sad shocked

Well....This is really deep!
Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by itspzpics(m): 5:56am
hmmm
Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by etzskillz(m): 7:20am
Cynthia d savage Queen how can she tell an adult to sit on his buttocks and not his brain #Ojamilaraje

Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by MrBrownJay1(m): 9:16am
this babe should STFU and go save them herself, rambo style (since she thinks she knows best).... abi, it was Buhari who sent these people to Libya?! ARRANT NONSENSE!!!!

there are MORE pressing issues to solve in Nigeria FIRST, before the gov should focus on some few deluded people who decided to use ILLEGAL MEANS to foolishly flee Nigeria via the desert. unless BH are eradicated from Nigeria, no troops should be sent anywhere but the Sambisa forrest!

some Nigerians in Italy/France/UK etc are treated the same way, should we also send forces in Italy?!?!? this is the action of a FEW Libyan BASTARD sons of biatches and not the entire Libyan population, therefore this is an issue to be solved by Libyan police, not any foreign forces.

Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by passyhansome(m): 10:47am
PLEASE WHO IS CYNTHIA MORGAN, HAVEN'T HEARD OF HER THIS YEAR. WHAT OF CALLING AFRICAN UNION WHILE MUST IT BE PASTORS, GUESS SHE IS TRYING TO STAY RELEVANT
Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by lovingyouhun: 10:48am
Good move, she should add her self to the call too
Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by money121(m): 10:48am
Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by ladeb: 10:48am
Lol u go fear na
Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by Hades2016(m): 10:48am
Where she even da sef all dis while .... Abii she don carry belle niiii

Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by lovingyouhun: 10:49am
MrBrownJay1:
this babe should STFU and go save them herself, rambo style (since she thinks she knows best).... abi, it was Buhari who sent these people to Libya?! ARRANT NONSENSE!!!!

there are MORE pressing issues to solve in Nigeria FIRST, before the gov should focus on some few deluded people who decided to use ILLEGAL MEANS to foolishly flee Nigeria via the desert. unless BH are eradicated from Nigeria, no troops should be sent anywhere but the Sambisa forrest!

some Nigerians in Italy/France/UK etc are treated the same way, should we also send forces in Italy?!?!? this is the action of a FEW Libyan BASTARD sons of biatches and not the entire Libyan population, therefore this is an issue to be solved by Libyan police, not any foreign forces.
You harsh oooooo, if one of your relative was among them will you talk like this? You want them to go to samosa forest and keep feeding you with lies while people who needs to be urgently rescued abandoned?
People sometimes make mistakes will you now let them die out of anger? Gegely go and look for your conscience and hug it tight ok, cause you don't know tomorrow
Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by KAYD007(m): 10:49am
MrBrownJay1:
this babe should STFU and go save them herself, rambo style (since she thinks she knows best).... abi, it was Buhari who sent these people to Libya?! ARRANT NONSENSE!!!!

there are MORE pressing issues to solve in Nigeria FIRST, before the gov should focus on some few deluded people who decided to use ILLEGAL MEANS to foolishly flee Nigeria via the desert. unless BH are eradicated from Nigeria, no troops should be sent anywhere but the Sambisa forrest!

some Nigerians in Italy/France/UK etc are treated the same way, should we also send forces in Italy?!?!? this is the action of a FEW Libyan BASTARD sons of biatches and not the entire Libyan population, therefore this is an issue to be solved by Libyan police, not any foreign forces.

Tell them!

Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by Nnannakalu: 10:49am
Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by OkaiCorne(m): 10:49am
Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by propanet(m): 10:50am
Who send them message?
If they had made it,would they have remembered anyone?

Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by adaksbullet(m): 10:50am
Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by ezebunafo(m): 10:50am
please. baba God we need ur intervention in libya
Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by BruncleZuma: 10:50am
Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by Jesse01(m): 10:50am
i no fit Laugh cheesy where dis one dey since, Chris brown see waiting u don cause. now every jane, rose and amaka wan talk

Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by Sijo01(f): 10:51am
Send troops to go and do what? Are they waring


Hr should send aircraft to airlift our citizens back home.

Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by iamleumas: 10:51am
Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by Wizdray: 10:52am
Lionbite:
See all these mumus, you think a country can just load troops and bombard another country irrespective of the current state as they wish abi?
Even the SEAL team will undergo thorough investigation before they embark on any operation

Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by morereb10: 10:52am
Is true ooooo


wey that daddy freeze?


If na tithe now, na him go respond first
Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by wellmax(m): 10:53am
Ignoramus. Send troops to Libya to do what exactly?

Okay aunty Cytiah, you don talk, we don notice

Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by DTalented(m): 10:53am
They have heard but have you done your part?
Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:53am
DAY OF REACTIONS!!

Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by thebosstrevor: 10:53am
Nigerian celeb acting like american celeb when any calamity happens.they all run to twitter but we dont see their action in real life.

Twitter and keyboard warriors.

Re: Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors by mrlaw93(m): 10:53am
But seriously, seeing Nigerians being more than 90% of the slaves is disheartening.

