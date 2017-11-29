Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Libya Slave Trade; Calls Buhari, Daddy Freeze, Pastors (2962 Views)

Davido Reacts To The Slave Trade In Libya (Photo) / Wizkid Reacts To Libya Slave Trade / Chris Brown Reacts To Libya Slave Trade (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





She said,

Mr President @muhammadubuhari when are we sending troops to libya?

#Freetheslaves #thankyou also urging@daddyfreeze to call on our pastors......

#Realmissiontime



Good Morning Mr President @muhammadubuhari we hope you slept well sir. we are yet to hear from you on the supposed troops we are sending to Libya to free our people. #thankyousir ✊� also urging @daddyfreeze to call on all our pastors.... Slavery is a great sin against Christ and his followers... and we must all send our private jets and chattered planes to go get our people from Libya. #Realmissiontime #Cometogether #Helpus

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcDNNUrjMWP/?hl=en So i was going through feeds on Instagram yesterday and i saw this at @icynthiamorgan IG page.She said, 2 Likes

send d troops for operations crocodile smiles, or Python shud dance on them . 4 Likes

techbloga:

So i was going through feeds on Instagram yesterday and i saw this at @icynthiamorgan IG page.



She said,





Lalasticlala

Seun

Mynd44

Ishilove . If Bubu can send troops to Gambia to interfere with its politics, it should be able to fight for its people. That country should be attcked and drowned in the sea. . If Bubu can send troops to Gambia to interfere with its politics, it should be able to fight for its people. That country should be attcked and drowned in the sea. 1 Like

See all these mumus, you think a country can just load troops and bombard another country irrespective of the current state as they wish abi? 7 Likes

>



Well....This is really deep! >Well....This is really deep!

hmmm

Cynthia d savage Queen how can she tell an adult to sit on his buttocks and not his brain #Ojamilaraje 1 Like

this babe should STFU and go save them herself, rambo style (since she thinks she knows best).... abi, it was Buhari who sent these people to Libya?! ARRANT NONSENSE!!!!



there are MORE pressing issues to solve in Nigeria FIRST, before the gov should focus on some few deluded people who decided to use ILLEGAL MEANS to foolishly flee Nigeria via the desert. unless BH are eradicated from Nigeria, no troops should be sent anywhere but the Sambisa forrest!



some Nigerians in Italy/France/UK etc are treated the same way, should we also send forces in Italy?!?!? this is the action of a FEW Libyan BASTARD sons of biatches and not the entire Libyan population, therefore this is an issue to be solved by Libyan police, not any foreign forces. 3 Likes

PLEASE WHO IS CYNTHIA MORGAN, HAVEN'T HEARD OF HER THIS YEAR. WHAT OF CALLING AFRICAN UNION WHILE MUST IT BE PASTORS, GUESS SHE IS TRYING TO STAY RELEVANT

Good move, she should add her self to the call too

Trending

Lol u go fear na

Where she even da sef all dis while .... Abii she don carry belle niiii 1 Like

MrBrownJay1:

this babe should STFU and go save them herself, rambo style (since she thinks she knows best).... abi, it was Buhari who sent these people to Libya?! ARRANT NONSENSE!!!!



there are MORE pressing issues to solve in Nigeria FIRST, before the gov should focus on some few deluded people who decided to use ILLEGAL MEANS to foolishly flee Nigeria via the desert. unless BH are eradicated from Nigeria, no troops should be sent anywhere but the Sambisa forrest!



some Nigerians in Italy/France/UK etc are treated the same way, should we also send forces in Italy?!?!? this is the action of a FEW Libyan BASTARD sons of biatches and not the entire Libyan population, therefore this is an issue to be solved by Libyan police, not any foreign forces.

.



You harsh oooooo, if one of your relative was among them will you talk like this? You want them to go to samosa forest and keep feeding you with lies while people who needs to be urgently rescued abandoned?

People sometimes make mistakes will you now let them die out of anger? Gegely go and look for your conscience and hug it tight ok, cause you don't know tomorrow You harsh oooooo, if one of your relative was among them will you talk like this? You want them to go to samosa forest and keep feeding you with lies while people who needs to be urgently rescued abandoned?People sometimes make mistakes will you now let them die out of anger? Gegely go and look for your conscience and hug it tight ok, cause you don't know tomorrow

MrBrownJay1:

this babe should STFU and go save them herself, rambo style (since she thinks she knows best).... abi, it was Buhari who sent these people to Libya?! ARRANT NONSENSE!!!!



there are MORE pressing issues to solve in Nigeria FIRST, before the gov should focus on some few deluded people who decided to use ILLEGAL MEANS to foolishly flee Nigeria via the desert. unless BH are eradicated from Nigeria, no troops should be sent anywhere but the Sambisa forrest!



some Nigerians in Italy/France/UK etc are treated the same way, should we also send forces in Italy?!?!? this is the action of a FEW Libyan BASTARD sons of biatches and not the entire Libyan population, therefore this is an issue to be solved by Libyan police, not any foreign forces.



Tell them! Tell them! 1 Like

space booked

Who send them message?

If they had made it,would they have remembered anyone? 1 Like

please. baba God we need ur intervention in libya

where dis one dey since, Chris brown see waiting u don cause. now every jane, rose and amaka wan talk i no fit Laughwhere dis one dey since, Chris brown see waiting u don cause. now every jane, rose and amaka wan talk 1 Like







Hr should send aircraft to airlift our citizens back home. Send troops to go and do what? Are they waringHr should send aircraft to airlift our citizens back home. 3 Likes

Dd

Lionbite:

See all these mumus, you think a country can just load troops and bombard another country irrespective of the current state as they wish abi? Even the SEAL team will undergo thorough investigation before they embark on any operation Even the SEAL team will undergo thorough investigation before they embark on any operation 2 Likes

Is true ooooo





wey that daddy freeze?





If na tithe now, na him go respond first

Ignoramus. Send troops to Libya to do what exactly?



Okay aunty Cytiah, you don talk, we don notice 1 Like

They have heard but have you done your part?

DAY OF REACTIONS!! 1 Like 1 Share

Nigerian celeb acting like american celeb when any calamity happens.they all run to twitter but we dont see their action in real life.



Twitter and keyboard warriors. 3 Likes