₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,739 members, 3,427,448 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 04:17 PM

Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) (8937 Views)

Kenneth Okonkwo Shares Testimony At Shiloh 2016 With His Wife (photos) / Pre-wedding Photos Of Comedian Akpororo / Check Out This Throwback Photo Of Comedian, Klint Da Drunk (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by informant001: 12:22pm
A Nigerian comedian (Senibo) and his model wife spiced up the maternity photo-shoot as depicted in these viral photos. According to the couple who welcomed a handsome baby boy some months back, it took them 3 years to give conceive after series of miscarriage. Congratulations to them.

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/check-out-this-cute-maternity-shoot.html

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by professorfal: 12:23pm
Amazing
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by informant001: 12:23pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 12:26pm
Hmm .. So ur wife was comfortable in bikini in front of d photographer abi

7 Likes

Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Oyind18: 12:28pm
Una try

Next!!!!!
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by venai(m): 12:29pm
hmmm... Even the baby dey dudge him face. He be like, "daddy and mummy sef"

1 Like

Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 12:35pm
Cutehector:
Hmm .. So ur wife was comfortable in bikini in front of d photographer abi
Of all the things God created, women are the most confused.

HERE'S PROOF.

Women shave their eyebrows and paint it back.

Women wear bikinis at beaches in the view of everyone but will scream and run for cover when the same guy she was with at the beach sees her wearing bra and panties.

21 Likes

Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by ThankYouGod: 12:35pm
Is equal to nonsense.

1 Like

Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by dainformant(m): 12:42pm
LOVELY. congrats to them
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Nutase(f): 12:47pm
Next.
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 1:25pm
That window blind at the background is very beautiful. I can make it for you and it is very affordable. Check my signature and see more pictures

1 Like

Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by tinny898(m): 3:30pm
Lol na wa o

2 Likes

Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by unclezuma: 3:31pm
Lovely picture...

Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by HRich(m): 3:31pm
Their Baby go funny pass APC
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Negotiate: 3:31pm
Nice
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by henrystevo11(m): 3:31pm
cute couple
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by PetrePan(m): 3:32pm
Thank you arsenal for all this time..our mind are with you as u embark on ur 6th journey - man u
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by mich24(m): 3:32pm
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 3:32pm
Who even started this 'maternity shoot' trend? angry

1 Like

Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by esmarcq(m): 3:32pm
Cutehector:
Hmm .. So ur wife was comfortable in bikini in front of d photographer abi
she is a model oga
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Beezed(m): 3:33pm
D photos are funny and cute
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by godunia(m): 3:34pm
I will comment on this thread after 15th year anniversary together.

2 Likes

Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Beckham14: 3:34pm
So?
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by froshsteve(m): 3:34pm
wetin concern me
I still lose 157,256 naira to bet9ja becos of napoli and empoli under 3.5 and they play 3;2

2 Likes

Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Alisegun(m): 3:35pm
Wow i love this post ...What!!! OMG- See What This Woman Did To Her Husband's Side Chick

Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by danigbo(m): 3:35pm
STEPHANIE OTOBO !

1 Like

Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Zeuz007(m): 3:36pm
Cute couple, congratulations to them. May those searching also receive their bundles of blessing IJN.
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Aare2050(m): 3:39pm
Cutehector:
Hmm .. So ur wife was comfortable in bikini in front of d photographer abi

The photographer fit be woman.

Dirty minded people everywhere

Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Aare2050(m): 3:40pm
Oyind18:
Una try

Next!!!!!

Sambisa

Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by twilliamx: 3:41pm
Hmm
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Capableben(m): 3:42pm
Nice.

Meanwhile;

Have you been down lately and lack the motivation to chase your dreams? MastaBen and LS Ecorest have come to give you a hundred and one reasons why you must stand up, push hard till your dreams come to fruition and SHINE LIKE A STAR.

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/194829/by/0BP1MUDo~8


Drop your comments about the song here:http://www.nairaland.com/3685066/new-single-shine-like-star

(0) (1) (Reply)

Cassie's New Hair - Yay Or Nay / See How A Mother Exposed Her Daughter's Status On Mother's Day PHOTO / OMG! See South Africa's President Zuma Chilling With Na*ked Ladies [PHOTO]

Viewing this topic: sirugos(m), timibare, georgetrueman, adfemsho(m), rossy8, ephraim18(m), Harkynkunle(m), Jiggzy(m), SweetyZinta(f), salemdv(m), nazzyglad(f), muystoy(m), neolboy(m), pretty050(f), cutebobo(m), missunknown(f), Pearly255(f), lamarbutton, salawustyles(m), cuteken(m), Yizzurr(m), obongkaks, Ebuka478(m), crown08(m), iluvdonjazzy, Bisjosh(f), Temas(m), Infoay, uny2016, ujudiaz(f), collinsy2, Khutie, rizeddy, chynie, Donlouise(m), Lizzyangel(f), osimataylor(m), Semper247(m), folhenrry4flizzy(m), nmaihat, Areef7(m), alabi0040(m), jeamie(m), babaloke, Frankbaro(m), ellahzy(f), shaklisco, Icaretoo, hoshodie(m), abhosts(m), Iyemik, miolewaku, tenry(m), mat2lock(m), zimuzo, Prince081, DanielNK, Richdipo(m), ukejeprecious(m), spora(m), ThatmanRev and 134 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.