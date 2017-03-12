₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by informant001: 12:22pm
A Nigerian comedian (Senibo) and his model wife spiced up the maternity photo-shoot as depicted in these viral photos. According to the couple who welcomed a handsome baby boy some months back, it took them 3 years to give conceive after series of miscarriage. Congratulations to them.
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by professorfal: 12:23pm
Amazing
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by informant001: 12:23pm
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Cutehector(m): 12:26pm
Hmm .. So ur wife was comfortable in bikini in front of d photographer abi
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Oyind18: 12:28pm
Una try
Next!!!!!
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by venai(m): 12:29pm
hmmm... Even the baby dey dudge him face. He be like, "daddy and mummy sef"
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 12:35pm
Cutehector:Of all the things God created, women are the most confused.
HERE'S PROOF.
Women shave their eyebrows and paint it back.
Women wear bikinis at beaches in the view of everyone but will scream and run for cover when the same guy she was with at the beach sees her wearing bra and panties.
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by ThankYouGod: 12:35pm
Is equal to nonsense.
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by dainformant(m): 12:42pm
LOVELY. congrats to them
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Nutase(f): 12:47pm
Next.
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 1:25pm
That window blind at the background is very beautiful. I can make it for you and it is very affordable. Check my signature and see more pictures
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by tinny898(m): 3:30pm
Lol na wa o
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by unclezuma: 3:31pm
Lovely picture...
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by HRich(m): 3:31pm
Their Baby go funny pass APC
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Negotiate: 3:31pm
Nice
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by henrystevo11(m): 3:31pm
cute couple
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by PetrePan(m): 3:32pm
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by mich24(m): 3:32pm
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 3:32pm
Who even started this 'maternity shoot' trend?
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by esmarcq(m): 3:32pm
Cutehector:she is a model oga
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Beezed(m): 3:33pm
D photos are funny and cute
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by godunia(m): 3:34pm
I will comment on this thread after 15th year anniversary together.
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Beckham14: 3:34pm
So?
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by froshsteve(m): 3:34pm
wetin concern me
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Alisegun(m): 3:35pm
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by danigbo(m): 3:35pm
STEPHANIE OTOBO !
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Zeuz007(m): 3:36pm
Cute couple, congratulations to them. May those searching also receive their bundles of blessing IJN.
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Aare2050(m): 3:39pm
Cutehector:
The photographer fit be woman.
Dirty minded people everywhere
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Aare2050(m): 3:40pm
Oyind18:
Sambisa
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by twilliamx: 3:41pm
Hmm
Re: Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) by Capableben(m): 3:42pm
Nice.
Meanwhile;
