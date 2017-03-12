Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Maternity Shoot Of Comedian Senibo & His Model Wife (Photos) (8937 Views)

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/check-out-this-cute-maternity-shoot.html A Nigerian comedian (Senibo) and his model wife spiced up the maternity photo-shoot as depicted in these viral photos. According to the couple who welcomed a handsome baby boy some months back, it took them 3 years to give conceive after series of miscarriage. Congratulations to them. 2 Likes 1 Share

Amazing

Hmm .. So ur wife was comfortable in bikini in front of d photographer abi 7 Likes

Una try



hmmm... Even the baby dey dudge him face. He be like, "daddy and mummy sef" 1 Like

Cutehector:

Hmm .. So ur wife was comfortable in bikini in front of d photographer abi Of all the things God created, women are the most confused.



HERE'S PROOF.



Women shave their eyebrows and paint it back.



Women wear bikinis at beaches in the view of everyone but will scream and run for cover when the same guy she was with at the beach sees her wearing bra and panties. Of all the things God created, women are the most confused.HERE'S PROOF.Women shave their eyebrows and paint it back.Women wear bikinis at beaches in the view of everyone but will scream and run for cover when the same guy she was with at the beach sees her wearing bra and panties. 21 Likes

Is equal to nonsense. 1 Like

LOVELY. congrats to them

That window blind at the background is very beautiful. I can make it for you and it is very affordable. Check my signature and see more pictures 1 Like

Lol na wa o 2 Likes





Lovely picture...

Their Baby go funny pass APC

Nice

cute couple

Who even started this 'maternity shoot' trend? 1 Like

Cutehector:

Hmm .. So ur wife was comfortable in bikini in front of d photographer abi she is a model oga she is a model oga

D photos are funny and cute

I will comment on this thread after 15th year anniversary together. 2 Likes

Cute couple, congratulations to them. May those searching also receive their bundles of blessing IJN.

Cutehector:

Hmm .. So ur wife was comfortable in bikini in front of d photographer abi

The photographer fit be woman.



Dirty minded people everywhere The photographer fit be woman.Dirty minded people everywhere

Oyind18:

Una try



Next!!!!!

