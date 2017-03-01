Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump (16628 Views)

Wuraola Otiti Before She Became Ooni Of Ife’s Queen / Ooni Ogunwusi Weds Wuraola Otiti In Benin (Photos) / Open Letter To Wuraola Otiti, Ooni Ogunwusi’s New Queen By Zainab Lawani (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





With this, it seems the people of Ife will be expecting a royal child soon from the royal couple who got married on Saturday, March 12.

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who laid the wreath during the commonwealth remembrance day in the U.K, recently met Prince Charles and his wife, alongside his wife and their royal entourage.



More photos of the growing baby bump after the cut;





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/it-seems-ooni-of-ifes-wife-is-pregnant.html The wife of Ooni of Ife, Sonia Itohan Wuraola Otiti, who is on a visit to the U.K with her husband, was spotted with a growing baby bump which was almost hidden in her white traditional outfit. A palace source who pleaded anonymity, alleged that the Ooni's wife showed signs of pregnancy before the U.K visit, as she reportedly added weight and has swollen feet.With this, it seems the people of Ife will be expecting a royal child soon from the royal couple who got married on Saturday, March 12.The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who laid the wreath during the commonwealth remembrance day in the U.K, recently met Prince Charles and his wife, alongside his wife and their royal entourage.More photos of the growing baby bump after the cut; 1 Like







dancing shoki



after all this years on nairaland i finally made it.



FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC



Dedicating it to finalboss and my female version yhermmie



Haters oya start hating okunrin Abiro, Obinrin Abiye...after all this years on nairaland i finally made it.FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTCDedicating it to finalboss and my female version yhermmieHaters oya start hating 9 Likes 1 Share





http://www.nairaland.com/2913203/herbal-tea-secrete-fathers-used-in-bed Na good news!

forget say he came back from USA So oba also sabi Bleep...sorry Iforget say he came back from USA 1 Like

monitoring spirits

















.



over to you 12 Likes 1 Share

Na God win. Nigerians please rejoice with the royal family. Oshobaba wife refuses to get pregnant, so rejoice with this one. 3 Likes

safe delivery

Heir to the throne is on the way

Some bloggers sha with their ultrasonic visions... They can even scan Titus can and tell you how many piecs of fish inside



Aremo on the way...congratulations 5 Likes

Hmm, it's not impossible sha





She probably ate too much and her tummy is puffed up



1 Like

bloggers life taya me

Famocious:



Some bloggers sha with their ultrasonic visions... They can even scan Titus can and tell you how many piecs of fish inside

2 Likes









Ps-Looking at some highly placed and well respected individuals, you will think they dont do the 'freaky do' but apparently we all do the 'crouching tiger holding protector' congrats to our king!!!Ps-Looking at some highly placed and well respected individuals, you will think they dont do the 'freaky do' but apparently we all do the 'crouching tiger holding protector'

Busy body eeh

“Go forth and multiply” so says the lord

This one na news too

Can someone please explain to me in not less than 5 words How exactly this story take concern us 15 Likes 2 Shares

SweetyZinta:

monitoring spirits



















.





over to you .. .. 3 Likes

Bloggers sha..,wetin com be ur own

I stopped telling jokes about unemployed people, they just don't work!

Meanwhile, i never knew the oba knows the use of "za oda room" see what bab

a have caused. Instead of him to be ruling the people of ife he is busy in za oda room





In other news i think with all this hate and killings in this kwantri, we should be splited, let the ibos have their biafra, yoruba's oduduwas republic and and other pesin that need spliting should talk

Hmmm

Monitoring Spirit Association, Womb Watchers' Division 1 Like 1 Share

ok

So wat apen

so what? If she get belle make we fry beans nah

Ok

Abioye in making

Nothing strange about the news now, is she not the wife, abegi, next news jare

Oseee!!!! 1 Share