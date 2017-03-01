₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,840 members, 3,427,793 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 08:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump (16628 Views)
Wuraola Otiti Before She Became Ooni Of Ife’s Queen / Ooni Ogunwusi Weds Wuraola Otiti In Benin (Photos) / Open Letter To Wuraola Otiti, Ooni Ogunwusi’s New Queen By Zainab Lawani (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by AdoraAmadi: 4:43pm
The wife of Ooni of Ife, Sonia Itohan Wuraola Otiti, who is on a visit to the U.K with her husband, was spotted with a growing baby bump which was almost hidden in her white traditional outfit. A palace source who pleaded anonymity, alleged that the Ooni's wife showed signs of pregnancy before the U.K visit, as she reportedly added weight and has swollen feet.
With this, it seems the people of Ife will be expecting a royal child soon from the royal couple who got married on Saturday, March 12.
The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who laid the wreath during the commonwealth remembrance day in the U.K, recently met Prince Charles and his wife, alongside his wife and their royal entourage.
More photos of the growing baby bump after the cut;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/it-seems-ooni-of-ifes-wife-is-pregnant.html
1 Like
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by yehmy(m): 4:45pm
okunrin Abiro, Obinrin Abiye...
dancing shoki
after all this years on nairaland i finally made it.
FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC FTC
Dedicating it to finalboss and my female version yhermmie
Haters oya start hating
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by Flexherbal(m): 4:47pm
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by YOUNGrapha(m): 4:47pm
So oba also sabi Bleep...sorry I forget say he came back from USA
1 Like
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by SweetyZinta(f): 5:00pm
monitoring spirits
.
over to you
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by zico530(m): 5:01pm
Na God win. Nigerians please rejoice with the royal family. Oshobaba wife refuses to get pregnant, so rejoice with this one.
3 Likes
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by AgbenuAnna(f): 5:03pm
safe delivery
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by Nutase(f): 6:12pm
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by Preca(f): 6:46pm
Heir to the throne is on the way
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by Famocious(m): 6:47pm
Some bloggers sha with their ultrasonic visions... They can even scan Titus can and tell you how many piecs of fish inside
Aremo on the way...congratulations
5 Likes
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by Tazdroid(m): 6:54pm
Hmm, it's not impossible sha
She probably ate too much and her tummy is puffed up
1 Like
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by Esepayne(f): 6:55pm
bloggers life taya me
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by Adesiji77: 6:55pm
Famocious:
2 Likes
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by soberdrunk(m): 6:55pm
congrats to our king!!!
Ps-Looking at some highly placed and well respected individuals, you will think they dont do the 'freaky do' but apparently we all do the 'crouching tiger holding protector'
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by phaphyz05(m): 6:56pm
Busy body eeh
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by highrise07(m): 6:56pm
“Go forth and multiply” so says the lord
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by Olukat(m): 6:56pm
This one na news too
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by uzoclinton(m): 6:56pm
Can someone please explain to me in not less than 5 words How exactly this story take concern us
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by highrise07(m): 6:56pm
SweetyZinta:..
3 Likes
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by lastkidconcepts: 6:57pm
Bloggers sha..,wetin com be ur own
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by ojutiku1: 6:58pm
I stopped telling jokes about unemployed people, they just don't work!
Meanwhile, i never knew the oba knows the use of "za oda room" see what bab
a have caused. Instead of him to be ruling the people of ife he is busy in za oda room
In other news i think with all this hate and killings in this kwantri, we should be splited, let the ibos have their biafra, yoruba's oduduwas republic and and other pesin that need spliting should talk
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by Negotiate: 6:58pm
Hmmm
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by OyiOtukpo: 6:58pm
Monitoring Spirit Association, Womb Watchers' Division
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by GreenMavro: 6:59pm
ok
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:00pm
So wat apen
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by DTalented(m): 7:01pm
so what? If she get belle make we fry beans nah
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by dreamwords: 7:01pm
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by grayht(m): 7:01pm
Ok
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by Adeoba10(m): 7:02pm
Abioye in making
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by AngelicBeing: 7:02pm
Nothing strange about the news now, is she not the wife, abegi, next news jare
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by veacea: 7:03pm
Oseee!!!!
1 Share
|Re: Wuraola Otiti, Ooni's Wife Pregnant? Photos Of Baby Bump by dangotesmummy: 7:03pm
So kabiyesi too dey fok?
His Royal Majesty's deek dey stand?
I be think say he be super human. I no know say obas too get dheek
2 Likes
History Of Ika People(umunede) / Considering A Yoruba Tattoo: Ideas? / Igala People: Identify Urself's
Viewing this topic: cleatoris, oolooree49(m), lexyman(m), rhadiator15(m), f4flakes(f), Nawtiguy, Abduljohn(m), OreofeeOluwa(f), Bless4me, Emmykonking01, Prestigious1, Alimi1(m), Blainz(m), kemzylady, monechuks, JoseKer001, Famocious(m), defemz(m), hollawuyi2013(m), estagirl(f), Rasky1(m), s3nn2x(m), lordpsyko, babamoha(m), pweetybhy(f), omartins(m), swtbiddy(f), peakomar(m), iita(m), Haykings100, edibless0(m), cacubaba2015(m), Nowenuse, ayosamtunde, Naira4Dollarz, horlabhympey, chegzyshade(m), foxy2002, amfo(f), OyiOtukpo, iyatrustee(f), bukkybota(m), ta4ba3(m), eze2015, kelsgal(f), Trustme2(m), lateefx(m), dominique(f), wilky9ice and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13