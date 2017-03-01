₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by ceometromedia: 5:22pm
Senate President, Bukola Saraki Award Scholarship to two Kwarans to study Advanced Science and Engineering Courses in China. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-saraki-sends-two-students-on.html
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 5:31pm
Capableben:Nigeria don tire me walahi. I think I should just go back to my village.
Somebody stole what's meant for millions of people and gave a little fraction of it to just two people and you're here shouting impressive and blowing other grammars
Guy, behave yourself.
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by Capableben(m): 5:33pm
Kondomatic:wait a min, Na Bukola Saraki Ahhh, i was mislead by the title o sorry
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by Nne5(f): 5:34pm
Kondomatic:
That guy was not expecting this.
You took him by surprise.
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by Jamesmatic(m): 7:17pm
Nonsense!
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by dammytosh: 7:17pm
Nice Strategy.
Steal from a generation , spend on 2
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by kimbra(f): 7:18pm
Two is too poor. He could do better.
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by veacea: 7:18pm
From stole money?
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by unclezuma: 7:18pm
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by freddie82(m): 7:18pm
Oga at the top... wehdone sir
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by tobtap: 7:18pm
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by donbrowser(m): 7:19pm
This is a SHAME, big one
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by sammyj: 7:19pm
This less than 0.00000% from our stolen wealth. Abeg let him send 500 thousand student as a payment back for jos looting !!!
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by FearFactor1: 7:19pm
He who has the gold makes the rules.
Ndi oshi...
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by Pearly255(f): 7:20pm
Nice
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by herdekunley9ja: 7:20pm
After suffering the whole state finish ,Foolish man
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by eluquenson(m): 7:21pm
Nice gesture
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by ayoolanr: 7:21pm
See how fully covered that beautiful dark skinned lady is in that HOTT Ungodly weather!!!! I hope her Chinese education will free her from the mental shackles of religion!!!!
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by hadjipapiey(m): 7:21pm
So! Make we use mouth pump tire? Iranu
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by crackhouse(m): 7:21pm
Capableben:oh u thought it's sarrki of nairaland?
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by searchng4love: 7:22pm
sponsoring islamists
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by DrMustafa(m): 7:24pm
Poli-thiefians
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by mmsen: 7:24pm
Kondomatic:
So long as people like you are awake and speak on the issue we can collectively shame these cretins into doing the right thing.
But we have to stop engaging with them as though they are decent human beings and treat them with the same disregard that show us when they requisition government revenue and use it as their personal kitty.
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by herdekunley9ja: 7:25pm
Foolish Leader he help two out of millions to shut up our mouth.... God will judge u nd ur people for seriously spoiling my state 'kwara , now moved to federal
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by bukiboy(m): 7:26pm
People just come here and type rubbish
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by Aliyu333: 7:28pm
searchng4love:what is wrong with you lot?? So she shouldn't wear hijab anymore because of people like you?? You complain the north are behind in education, now someone take it within themselves to sponsor some of it best minds and you complain they are sponsoring islamist. Dem for sponsor KKK instead ba?
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by herdekunley9ja: 7:30pm
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by slimfit1(m): 7:31pm
What about the rest of the 3 million left ?
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by ekpaben: 7:33pm
Even ordinary Nigerian can do more than that,Nothing special about it considerly the amount of money looted so far from the said man.
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by Capableben(m): 7:35pm
crackhouse:;DD hahahahahaha lol
|Re: Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) by searchng4love: 7:37pm
he did NOT STEAL money meant for Islamists alone so he should spread the dough
Aliyu333:
Viewing this topic: Smarte724(m), yommex247, miketemi4luv(m), Stevo22, passwelle, cowgirl9090, gaddy00, pheranme9(m), MRNICEGUYy(m), Oyekunle200, ArabianPrince, BishopZion, zynellsmum(f), WESTERNCR, Madeu(m), Onnasucs1(m) and 41 guest(s)
