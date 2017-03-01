Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki Sends Two Students On Scholarship To China (Photos) (5870 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-saraki-sends-two-students-on.html Senate President, Bukola Saraki Award Scholarship to two Kwarans to study Advanced Science and Engineering Courses in China. See photos below

Capableben:

Wow, impressive magnanimity.

Nigeria don tire me walahi. I think I should just go back to my village.



Kondomatic:

Nigeria don tire me walahi. I think I should just go back to my village.



Guy, behave yourself. wait a min, Na Bukola Saraki Ahhh, i was mislead by the title o sorry wait a min, Na Bukola SarakiAhhh, i was mislead by the title o sorry

Kondomatic:

Nigeria don tire me walahi. I think I should just go back to my village.



Guy, behave yourself.



That guy was not expecting this.



You took him by surprise. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense! 1 Like

Nice Strategy.



Steal from a generation , spend on 2 2 Likes 1 Share

Two is too poor. He could do better.

From stole money?

Oga at the top... wehdone sir 1 Like

This is a SHAME, big one

This less than 0.00000% from our stolen wealth. Abeg let him send 500 thousand student as a payment back for jos looting !!!

He who has the gold makes the rules.



Ndi oshi...

Nice

After suffering the whole state finish ,Foolish man

Nice gesture

See how fully covered that beautiful dark skinned lady is in that HOTT Ungodly weather!!!! I hope her Chinese education will free her from the mental shackles of religion!!!! 1 Like

So! Make we use mouth pump tire? Iranu

Capableben:

wait a min, Na Bukola Saraki Ahhh, i was mislead by the title o sorry oh u thought it's sarrki of nairaland? oh u thought it's sarrki of nairaland?

sponsoring islamists

Poli-thiefians

Kondomatic:

Nigeria don tire me walahi. I think I should just go back to my village.



Guy, behave yourself.

So long as people like you are awake and speak on the issue we can collectively shame these cretins into doing the right thing.



Foolish Leader he help two out of millions to shut up our mouth.... God will judge u nd ur people for seriously spoiling my state 'kwara , now moved to federal

People just come here and type rubbish

searchng4love:

sponsoring islamists what is wrong with you lot?? So she shouldn't wear hijab anymore because of people like you?? You complain the north are behind in education, now someone take it within themselves to sponsor some of it best minds and you complain they are sponsoring islamist. Dem for sponsor KKK instead ba? what is wrong with you lot?? So she shouldn't wear hijab anymore because of people like you?? You complain the north are behind in education, now someone take it within themselves to sponsor some of it best minds and you complain they are sponsoring islamist. Dem for sponsor KKK instead ba?

What about the rest of the 3 million left ?

Even ordinary Nigerian can do more than that,Nothing special about it considerly the amount of money looted so far from the said man.

crackhouse:

oh u thought it's sarrki of nairaland? ;DD hahahahahaha lol ;DD hahahahahaha lol