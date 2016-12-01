



It actually is a serious problem among medical doctors.



Doctors get depressed. Because the medical job is full of stress.



In reading some of the comments here, I see a lot of jokes and a lot of funny comments, so let me explain to you all why that doctor jumped, and why he was that depressed to jump.



Many medical students face a lot of pressure from the time they decide to read medicine. It starts at unviersity. You are suddenly reading tough courses, and most of the time, you have no idea of what you are doing. The amount to read is too much, and the time to read it is too little. Your professors and lecturers expect much from you, your family expects much from you, and somehow...after the first three years of preclinical studies, you pass...and it is on to the next three years of clinical studies.



But then you go to the clincal side...and it is as if the pressure increases. You are expected to not only master plenty more stuff...you are also expected to take part in managing real live patients. And the thing is, there are many patients who come to hospital that will die. Many will die of some of the most horrible diseases known to man. I can still recall seeing a young woman my age, when I was in 400 level , dying from HIV. Someone my age...dying from HIV. Or the time I watched a father die in front of his fifteen year old son....and in that moment I watched as a young boy became fatherless in minutes. After a while it gets to you, this constant train of death in the clinics, of suffering in the clinics, of pain, hurt and fears. And added to that is your own academic fears, then, after 3 years of that, you graduate.



Then you become a house officer, and then a resident. Your responsibilities increase. You begin to see more and more patients come in, whom you diagnose with illnesses that in some cases cannot be cured. Or you struggle to take care of a very sick patient, like the time I was responsible for a baby as a house officer, who was very sick and who despite the best efforts of the medical team, died. And what;s sad about the case was that if the child had survived, it would have been severely disabled for life. Meanwhile, you struggle against poor equipment, against lack of facilities, bad working environemnt, and the idea that you are really not good enough as a doctor, that you are more of a liability than a blessing (Yes, we doubt ourselves sometimes).And you sturggle too when patient's relatives , and even colleagues accuse you of not trying hard enough. It hurts.



So to all those making jokes about this death, saying that his village people have got him, that why cant he make himself happy.....it is not as easy as you think. Medicne is a rewarding job, but it can drain the life out of you. No....it will drain the life out of you. Sometimes, you will womder how you can go on one more step, how you can continue, how you have to be an angel all the time



Yes, doctors are depressed. According to a study



