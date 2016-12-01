₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by Omooba77: 5:50pm
The Owner of this SUV parked on Third Mainland Bridge and jumped into water
UPDATE
A man said to be a doctor has jumped off the Third Mainland Bridge to his death on Sunday.
He was reported to have stopped his driver on the bridge , opened the door of his Nissan SUV and jumped into the Lagoon , TheNewsGuru reported.
“The driver parked the car, the doctor came down and immediately jumped into the Lagoon . ”
http://punchng.com/breaking-doctor-commits-suicide-jumps-off-third-mainland-bridge/
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by alexistaiwo: 5:52pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by soberdrunk(m): 5:54pm
Someone cannot just park his car and go for a quick swim?
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by akeemakinremi(m): 5:55pm
Africa, oga ooo
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by PaperLace(f): 6:08pm
Meaning that
I hope he didn't jump with the keys. Where is the car? Give the exact geographic location.
Please o,enough with the mentions,I am not high. OP, posted the picture of a GL 450 first. He only changed it when he was called out. Hian!!
Get thee behind me satan
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by ikp120(m): 6:15pm
Nigga either felt bored and wanted something more exciting or nigga was high on the most expensive shisha in the world.
OP, why didn't you dive in to rescue him? Sunday is supposed to be a day to live a good life na. Oya go back as a good Samaritan and search for him inside that water.
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by Inception(m): 6:15pm
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by ITbomb(m): 6:23pm
If the car keys are still there pm me to come and tow it away for safe keeping pending when he will come back from the water
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by thorpido(m): 6:28pm
Hmmm,rich also cry.
I'm sure his family and friends will recognise the plate no and come looking for him.
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by Cambells: 6:28pm
That's not the vehicle actually.. its this one below. Punch just reported the news sef
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by Young03: 6:34pm
money ritual
na person wey he kill dey pursue am
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by Sijo01(f): 6:54pm
Hia, suicide is becoming rampant in Nigeria
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by cupidhero(m): 6:55pm
PaperLace:
6.5025° N, 3.4025° E
Wear your christmas cloth o....atleast you get to be on NTA news looking sharp.
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by Omooba77: 7:05pm
Depression everywhere
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by Omooba77: 7:11pm
Cambells:You are right
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by ucheheart(m): 7:16pm
If you ask me, na who I go ask?
Probably suffering from depression he is getting from his wife.
The fear of women is the beginning of wizzy.
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by Omooba77: 7:19pm
cupidhero:
papalace make you no carry load too big for you;may be na the car the remote control dey
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by Omooba77: 7:21pm
Young03:Ahaaaa; I no fit laugh lalasticlala
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by LastMumu: 7:22pm
PaperLace:Olodo, blind bat! Does that look like a Benz to you? That's a Nissan Xterra
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by mexxmoney: 8:24pm
Dem don get am. All this bloods they are sharing, E never do them?
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by PaperLace(f): 8:26pm
LastMumu:Hahaha.
The olodo sounds like a compliment coming from you.
Anyway, the OP posted a picture of a GL 450 first, he only changed it when he was called out.
cupidhero:Christmas cloth ke, I no get. Buy for me...
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by publicenemy(m): 8:35pm
Young03:
fool
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by mrsksdata: 8:35pm
why
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by dammytosh: 8:36pm
U need to learn to make urself happy
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by GreenMavro: 8:36pm
y
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by ALAYORMII: 8:36pm
The guy is a doctor??
What a world
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by frankobaba(m): 8:36pm
Voodoo
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by 9jakohai(m): 8:36pm
Depression
It actually is a serious problem among medical doctors.
Doctors get depressed. Because the medical job is full of stress.
Modified
In reading some of the comments here, I see a lot of jokes and a lot of funny comments, so let me explain to you all why that doctor jumped, and why he was that depressed to jump.
Many medical students face a lot of pressure from the time they decide to read medicine. It starts at unviersity. You are suddenly reading tough courses, and most of the time, you have no idea of what you are doing. The amount to read is too much, and the time to read it is too little. Your professors and lecturers expect much from you, your family expects much from you, and somehow...after the first three years of preclinical studies, you pass...and it is on to the next three years of clinical studies.
But then you go to the clincal side...and it is as if the pressure increases. You are expected to not only master plenty more stuff...you are also expected to take part in managing real live patients. And the thing is, there are many patients who come to hospital that will die. Many will die of some of the most horrible diseases known to man. I can still recall seeing a young woman my age, when I was in 400 level , dying from HIV. Someone my age...dying from HIV. Or the time I watched a father die in front of his fifteen year old son....and in that moment I watched as a young boy became fatherless in minutes. After a while it gets to you, this constant train of death in the clinics, of suffering in the clinics, of pain, hurt and fears. And added to that is your own academic fears, then, after 3 years of that, you graduate.
Then you become a house officer, and then a resident. Your responsibilities increase. You begin to see more and more patients come in, whom you diagnose with illnesses that in some cases cannot be cured. Or you struggle to take care of a very sick patient, like the time I was responsible for a baby as a house officer, who was very sick and who despite the best efforts of the medical team, died. And what;s sad about the case was that if the child had survived, it would have been severely disabled for life. Meanwhile, you struggle against poor equipment, against lack of facilities, bad working environemnt, and the idea that you are really not good enough as a doctor, that you are more of a liability than a blessing (Yes, we doubt ourselves sometimes).And you sturggle too when patient's relatives , and even colleagues accuse you of not trying hard enough. It hurts.
So to all those making jokes about this death, saying that his village people have got him, that why cant he make himself happy.....it is not as easy as you think. Medicne is a rewarding job, but it can drain the life out of you. No....it will drain the life out of you. Sometimes, you will womder how you can go on one more step, how you can continue, how you have to be an angel all the time
Yes, doctors are depressed. According to a study 27% of doctors are depressed. Yes....we are human too. We fall sick. We get depressed.And we do not admit it...even to ourselves. We lie to ourselves....till it gets worse...and then the unthinkable happens.
As a medic who sometimes feels down, one thing that keeps me up is the fact that I have to be there for my patients. THinking about others can be a great depression releiver. Jesus did talk about the benefits of being a servant. Perhaps that servanthood aspect of being a medic is where we may yet find our salvation....somehow.
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by nairalandfreak: 8:37pm
Ogun esu
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by naijarates2017: 8:37pm
Why people take pictures of only the car? What about the lagoon and diver?
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by Phiniter(m): 8:37pm
PaperLace:
Re: Doctor Jumps Into Lagoon At Third Mainland Bridge (Suicide) by ALAYORMII: 8:37pm
soberdrunk:
How about you going for one too??
