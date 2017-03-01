₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by ipreach(m): 8:23am
Rescue workers, comprising officials of Marine Police, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA and local divers, yesterday, combed the lagoon section at the Third Mainland Bridge in search of the medical doctor, Allwell Orji, who jumped into thelagoon on Sunday.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/sonll-rescued-alive-says-mother-doctor-jumped-lagoon/
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by hammedkola(m): 8:24am
HOPE
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by Epositive(m): 8:26am
mermaids/sharks have already....
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by Kenneth205(m): 8:27am
I doubt!
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by Jabioro: 8:27am
A day light dream, let us face the fact. He can't be found alive...
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by Nne5(f): 8:29am
chai
She's hoping against hope.
Sad mehn!
Anyone making fun of this is sick.
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by Cutehector(m): 8:30am
Rescued alive? Ok he is In the belly of a big fish and will be vommitted after three days .
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by Epositive(m): 8:32am
Cutehector:like uncle jonah in the bible
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by Cutehector(m): 8:34am
Epositive:I dey tell u
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by pyyxxaro: 8:34am
Maybe the mammy water in the river is sick or has chicken pox
Maybe he went to give the mammy water injection or kalama lotion to rub
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by NKFOODVERIETIES(f): 8:39am
Spiritual phone call
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by Larryfest(m): 8:43am
I heard this on the radio this morning too and i could only deduce two things 1. that she is being hopeful which is perfectly ok even when it is highly doubtful in this case and 2. that she knows or have a hand in this whole thing which gives her that confidence which ever way if the man is found alive she has alot of explanations to do.
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by thesicilian: 8:48am
You shall have whatsoever you say
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by jcmaiah(m): 9:03am
Sorry ma'am, your son is not a dolphin.
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by emeijeh(m): 9:43am
jcmaiah:
Eyah....
Someone pls wake her up to reality.. .. . Her son is not an hovercraft
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by thecommunist(m): 9:43am
it is well
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by tollytexy(m): 9:43am
Faith can move mountains not this kind situation mama.. take heart
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by Cutezt(m): 9:43am
..OSHEEEY!!!! TILAPIA SON..
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by hucienda: 9:44am
ehya. sad.
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by dessz(m): 9:44am
y
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by ChuzzyBlog: 9:44am
its well!
Meanwhile, Trending Photo Of Man Who Jumped From 3rd Mainland Bridge Is The Wrong Person
Click Here To See: http://www.chuzzyblog.com.ng/2017/03/allwell-orji-alleged-trending-photo-of.html
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by Goldenheart(m): 9:44am
huh
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by ezechinwa2: 9:45am
pyyxxaro:
nairaland is now for kids?
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by Oyind18: 9:45am
Sorry mama, your son is no more
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by ibiyemi93: 9:45am
This is really pathetic.
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by tollytexy(m): 9:46am
NKFOODVERIETIES:Via mtn
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by Jacksparr0w127: 9:46am
Cutehector:Do they 'rescue' dead before?
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by maysimsimple(m): 9:46am
Papa also, musin.. That's my hood..
|Re: Mother Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagoon: "My Son Will Be Rescued Alive" by PrinxArthur1(m): 9:46am
depression is too bad
