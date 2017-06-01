Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) (3356 Views)

Source: According to CP Zaki .M. Ahmed,Rivers state police commissioner,officers at police special check point Rukpokwu arrested one Bright Ubah m of Umuaka,Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State but residing in Igwuruta. He was caught dressed in police camouflage uniform harassing and extorting money from people along Rukpokwu Aluu Road, Rivers State.He is also a known car snatcher. The suspect is said to have been declared wanted by the Police. Exhibit recovered from him include: a pier of police uniform,police belt, face cap, jack knife and a Nokia handset.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/car-snatcher-who-dress-in-police.html 1 Like

He should be jailed ASAP



..





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWzGnkHubHM This reminds me of this fake soldier they arrested..

Fela said it. Uniform na cloth, na tailor dey sew am 2 Likes

Pls, who arrests the police that disguise as robber to rob people?



Just asking... 1 Like

The rate of crime these days is so alarming!

Abeg o, all these people becoming fake police and military personnel up and down to extort money from the populace, does it mean that, in essence, being a REAL police or military personnel practically grants one a license to extort? 2 Likes

Anywhere u hear Rivers state, retreat!!!

Good



Since you no get any other work to do, na extortion you wan do.



You go hear am sha.

Lol, he even stood at attention.

Please roger him some slaps on our behalf.

It's all buhari fault. judge him

O

Wetin be the difference between this one and the real officers wen dey extort money too

Real not Fake 1 Share

How hard for him to apply for the service when due?



Na WA oo

everyday for the fake police one day for the real one....



between, he looks like a Unilag graduate

Nawa

the one that killed me is that hw is among the manchester united gang star,and i also heared that he is a brother to eric bailey

End of hustling...

He looks like a typical weed-inspired criminal.

ogbenutan

Bright Ubah m of Umuaka,Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State Biafra

Hmmm. Nawa o, let me go and slap one soldier in my area, I suspect him to be fake.

What of the real policemen and women that extorts, they go unarrested.

smardray:

Anywhere u hear Rivers state, retreat!!!