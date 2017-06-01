₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
According to CP Zaki .M. Ahmed,Rivers state police commissioner,officers at police special check point Rukpokwu arrested one Bright Ubah m of Umuaka,Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State but residing in Igwuruta. He was caught dressed in police camouflage uniform harassing and extorting money from people along Rukpokwu Aluu Road, Rivers State.He is also a known car snatcher. The suspect is said to have been declared wanted by the Police. Exhibit recovered from him include: a pier of police uniform,police belt, face cap, jack knife and a Nokia handset.
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by Sprumbabafather: 8:53pm
He should be jailed ASAP
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:02pm
This reminds me of this fake soldier they arrested
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWzGnkHubHM
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by Unimaginable123: 9:07pm
Fela said it. Uniform na cloth, na tailor dey sew am
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 9:21pm
Pls, who arrests the police that disguise as robber to rob people?
Just asking...
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:34pm
The rate of crime these days is so alarming!
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by PMPhoenix(m): 9:36pm
Abeg o, all these people becoming fake police and military personnel up and down to extort money from the populace, does it mean that, in essence, being a REAL police or military personnel practically grants one a license to extort?
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by smardray(m): 9:49pm
Anywhere u hear Rivers state, retreat!!!
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 10:24pm
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by Caustics: 10:24pm
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by Neduzze5(m): 10:25pm
Good
Since you no get any other work to do, na extortion you wan do.
You go hear am sha.
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by Howmon: 10:25pm
Lol, he even stood at attention.
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by seXytOhbAd(m): 10:25pm
Please roger him some slaps on our behalf.
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by Jostico: 10:25pm
It's all buhari fault. judge him
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by ymee(m): 10:25pm
decatalyst:
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by biggerboyc(m): 10:25pm
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by Kenzim(m): 10:26pm
Wetin be the difference between this one and the real officers wen dey extort money too
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by NCANTaskForce: 10:26pm
Real not Fake
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 10:27pm
How hard for him to apply for the service when due?
Na WA oo
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 10:27pm
everyday for the fake police one day for the real one....
between, he looks like a Unilag graduate
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by Nma27(f): 10:27pm
Nawa
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by ubongoton: 10:29pm
the one that killed me is that hw is among the manchester united gang star,and i also heared that he is a brother to eric bailey
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by MVLOX(m): 10:30pm
End of hustling...
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by ivolt: 10:30pm
He looks like a typical weed-inspired criminal.
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by Godpunishdevil: 10:31pm
ogbenutan
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by laurel03: 10:31pm
Bright Ubah m of Umuaka,Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State Biafra
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 10:33pm
Hmmm. Nawa o, let me go and slap one soldier in my area, I suspect him to be fake.
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by Nigeriadondie: 10:43pm
What of the real policemen and women that extorts, they go unarrested.
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by binsanni(m): 10:43pm
smardray:
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by amdoyin82(m): 10:52pm
Flexherbal:I tell you. If only we could had the chances of robbing of our leaders who spoilt and jeopardised our future because of their greediness.
|Re: Police Arrest Fake Policeman Who Extorts Money From People In Rivers (Photos) by yankeeguy(m): 10:59pm
