'If you are still supporting APC in Osun state,am sorry to tell you that your distress and suffering is a continuity.



This is Hon Adelakun Adeoye,he represented Osogbo local government during PDP government in Osun state,he suddenly decamped to ACN/APC immediately Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola won his Satanic Court of Appeal judgment in Ibadan,Adelakun is now Osun central APC Senatorial Chairman.



It was like a drama when Hon Adelakun Adeoye begged people at popular lameco junction in Osogbo to help him push his car, you can't believe that the same car was donated to Honorable Adelakun when he was in PDP.



It calls for a serious concern when APC,the ruling party senatorial chairman is not able to change his old car after 7years in the party(APC),How can APC local government chairman or woman leader not to talk of youth leader buy a motorcycle?



How can members of the party benefit from the party?



What about the citizenry of osun state,Honestly I pity Osun APC members'.



All politicians na the same jare useless sets of people

Dere is nothing wrong dere, his motor develop fault so he need to make sure he push it out of the road. 13 Likes 1 Share

He should carry his cross alone. 3 Likes

This is just the beginning. PDP in Osun State now be like.... 5 Likes

Is this one encouraging. the party to start stealing just to buy luxurious cars? some people sha. 24 Likes 4 Shares

agbada or buba, under hot sun, pushing heavy car, am i the only one who thinks this is hilarious

So bc he is an APC member, he should not push his car? Well, he has not stolen money yet. 3 Likes

ozoebuka1:

Is this one encouraging. the party to start stealing just to buy luxurious cars? some people sha.

I honestly dnt understand.



Most of these youths have no brain to call their own.



That is why these days I hardly engage people on any reasonable argument with the aim of drawing a reasonabke conclusion.



A lot of brains are on vacation or recession. I honestly dnt understand.Most of these youths have no brain to call their own.That is why these days I hardly engage people on any reasonable argument with the aim of drawing a reasonabke conclusion.A lot of brains are on vacation or recession. 10 Likes 1 Share

It simply shows the man is not corrupt. 6 Likes

Tired of dis osun St can't wait for my pop n leave dis town.

APC trademark is SUFFERING!

This is no news though

Op car dey spoil abi e dey brake down?

I don't understand the logic here. Isn't it a good thing that a politician doesn't give evidence of abusing his office by using stolen funds to buy a flashy new car? 4 Likes

Now while this image is extremely funny, 'Alao Adeolu MA' who wrote the caption on facebook must be a real slow punk. So because the man is APC, he therefore isn't supposed to own a car for up to 7 years?... Probably he should be stealing public funds and changing cars every year and that's the sort of act punks like 'Alao Adeolu MA' would glorify as a virtue? Mumu! Now while this image is extremely funny, 'Alao Adeolu MA' who wrote the caption on facebook must be a real slow punk. So because the man is APC, he therefore isn't supposed to own a car for up to 7 years?... Probably he should be stealing public funds and changing cars every year and that's the sort of act punks like 'Alao Adeolu MA' would glorify as a virtue? Mumu! 2 Likes

if them dey buy car upandan, you'll say they are embezzling...





ain't supporting anyone though.



just thinking out loud. 5 Likes

APC is a scam...



And all those zombies never know, Aregbe don finish their own for Cuba....

Nigerians are insatiable.



If He was spotted in a Rolls Royce, you'll start screaming your lungs out, accusing him of stealing your yam.



He hasn't changed his car after 7 years and some people still have a problem with that.



SMH.



4 Likes

APC should wake up to their responsibility generate money and take care of the masses. PDP LOOTED the contry dry but things were better but apc is not looting but we are dying. who is decieving who there s more looting going on than ever before .

It is a form of exercise

So belonging to a party is automatic wealth,there is something wrong in this country and the problem is not our leaders,the problem is our masses,onces you get a political appointment they expect lavish wealth from you so you wouldn't mind stealing to stay afloat 5 Likes

this guy just accepted pdp are thiefs 4 Likes

An eyes service to deceive gullible zombies so that people can say he lived a selfless life.