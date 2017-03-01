₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by ebosie11(f): 7:58pm
As shared by Alao.....
'If you are still supporting APC in Osun state,am sorry to tell you that your distress and suffering is a continuity.
This is Hon Adelakun Adeoye,he represented Osogbo local government during PDP government in Osun state,he suddenly decamped to ACN/APC immediately Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola won his Satanic Court of Appeal judgment in Ibadan,Adelakun is now Osun central APC Senatorial Chairman.
It was like a drama when Hon Adelakun Adeoye begged people at popular lameco junction in Osogbo to help him push his car, you can't believe that the same car was donated to Honorable Adelakun when he was in PDP.
It calls for a serious concern when APC,the ruling party senatorial chairman is not able to change his old car after 7years in the party(APC),How can APC local government chairman or woman leader not to talk of youth leader buy a motorcycle?
How can members of the party benefit from the party?
What about the citizenry of osun state,Honestly I pity Osun APC members'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/apc-chieftain-in-osun-state-spotted.html?m=1
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by ebosie11(f): 7:58pm
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by loomer: 8:14pm
All politicians na the same jare useless sets of people
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by ufuosman(m): 8:53pm
Dere is nothing wrong dere, his motor develop fault so he need to make sure he push it out of the road.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by ESDKING: 8:56pm
He should carry his cross alone.
3 Likes
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by RobbStark: 9:01pm
This is just the beginning. PDP in Osun State now be like....
5 Likes
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by ozoebuka1(m): 9:01pm
Is this one encouraging. the party to start stealing just to buy luxurious cars? some people sha.
24 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by Mizk(f): 9:55pm
agbada or buba, under hot sun, pushing heavy car, am i the only one who thinks this is hilarious
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by PERFECT2(m): 9:55pm
So bc he is an APC member, he should not push his car? Well, he has not stolen money yet.
3 Likes
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by ifedayor: 9:56pm
Na wa oo
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by Pearly255(f): 9:56pm
Who Cares!
1 Like
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by dammytosh: 9:56pm
ozoebuka1:
I honestly dnt understand.
Most of these youths have no brain to call their own.
That is why these days I hardly engage people on any reasonable argument with the aim of drawing a reasonabke conclusion.
A lot of brains are on vacation or recession.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by PROPHETmichael: 9:56pm
It simply shows the man is not corrupt.
6 Likes
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by mizhefeh(f): 9:56pm
Tired of dis osun St can't wait for my pop n leave dis town.
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by otitokoroleti: 9:57pm
APC trademark is SUFFERING!
This is no news though
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by ChrisKels: 9:57pm
Op car dey spoil abi e dey brake down?
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by omohayek: 9:57pm
I don't understand the logic here. Isn't it a good thing that a politician doesn't give evidence of abusing his office by using stolen funds to buy a flashy new car?
4 Likes
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by spartan117(m): 9:58pm
Nawao
1 Like
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by obailala(m): 9:58pm
Now while this image is extremely funny, 'Alao Adeolu MA' who wrote the caption on facebook must be a real slow punk. So because the man is APC, he therefore isn't supposed to own a car for up to 7 years?... Probably he should be stealing public funds and changing cars every year and that's the sort of act punks like 'Alao Adeolu MA' would glorify as a virtue? Mumu!
2 Likes
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by Tgold1(m): 9:58pm
if them dey buy car upandan, you'll say they are embezzling...
ain't supporting anyone though.
just thinking out loud.
5 Likes
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by MidasTouche01(m): 9:58pm
APC is a scam...
And all those zombies never know, Aregbe don finish their own for Cuba....
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by Seequadry(m): 9:59pm
Me am not understanding
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by Peacetemi: 9:59pm
Nigerians are insatiable.
If He was spotted in a Rolls Royce, you'll start screaming your lungs out, accusing him of stealing your yam.
He hasn't changed his car after 7 years and some people still have a problem with that.
SMH.
4 Likes
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by watered(m): 10:00pm
Eti rin kan kan
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by biafrasun: 10:00pm
APC should wake up to their responsibility generate money and take care of the masses. PDP LOOTED the contry dry but things were better but apc is not looting but we are dying. who is decieving who there s more looting going on than ever before .
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by Exponental(m): 10:00pm
BAD market...
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by frisky2good(m): 10:00pm
It is a form of exercise
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by kuuljay(m): 10:00pm
So belonging to a party is automatic wealth,there is something wrong in this country and the problem is not our leaders,the problem is our masses,onces you get a political appointment they expect lavish wealth from you so you wouldn't mind stealing to stay afloat
5 Likes
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by lazsnaira(m): 10:00pm
..
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by hamzeiy: 10:00pm
this guy just accepted pdp are thiefs
4 Likes
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by shigoslim(m): 10:00pm
An eyes service to deceive gullible zombies so that people can say he lived a selfless life.
|Re: Adelakun Adeoye Pushing His Spoilt Car On Road (Pics) by twilliamx: 10:01pm
The reasoning in that facebook post is so beneath my feet, i just can't comprehend. so if a man's car develops a fault now that means he his suffering. poverty mentality is such a problem instead of the idiot to come out and do the humane thing and help a human being in distress, he stood there taking pics. there is no difference between the the one feels is suffering monetarily and him that is suffering mentally.
