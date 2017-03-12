Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) (5756 Views)

Source: Kaduna state Governor El-rufai is back to Nigeria after his trip abroad.He was welcomed by friends.This has put an end to rumour that he's sick.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/el-rufai-returns-to-nigeria-after-his.html?m=1

He has returned from his ceremonial PhD program? 2 Likes 1 Share

who they deceive you say wen he sneeze the nation go catch cold? I dey laf you, if dem dey find replacement for buhari, who go pick am. 1 Like 1 Share

Guy you sure say na PhD u go do or na one small 14yr old Algerian immigrant for Holland u go intercept? Badt guy 7 Likes

Suffering and smiling Nigerians that celebrated Buhari's return should celebrate this one too ? 2 Likes

Welcome Mr. Backstabbber 1 Like

PHD program 2019 come and read this memo for us

Where are the Ipob Suleiman sympathizers, your slayer is back in town 2 Likes 1 Share

Welcome sir

Welcome accidental Governor 2 Likes

I thought that he went for studies... Abi them don expel am ni?



Unserious student

Welcome back

Chai, tax payers money aff suffered.



Meanwhile;



So you are back?





Wehcome sir





What did you buy for us?

IPOB said he battling for his life in London meanwhile he dey Netherlands doing PhD...people with low IQ....smh 3 Likes

Buhari is a fool

He has spent his six weeks abroad for the year with respect to his course.



This same man some cowards said collapsed all to divert attention from apostle booty booty.



Govern and protect his citizens sfrom Fulani herdsmen.,



A governor that left his citizens to study abroad....



Is that a governor?



Short man devil

; D

Nigerian politicians should keep wasting tax payers money on traveling to the white man's country. I wonder how many foreign politicians troop into our country. Nonsense.

Evil planner

Make all una dey travel one after the other with naija money, no wahala.

Cost of the course is 6000-8000 euros a year. El Rufai earns the naira equivalent of 7000 euros a month as governor.



Also, El Rufai will be spending just one week in the Netherlands yearly for class...the rest would be spent in Nigeria doing internet training...where he can work at his own pace.



Keep in mind that phd programmes are not like bachelor or even many taught masters programmes. A phd student , especially those working part time, can spend up to seven years doing the course.





He need not waste taxpayer's money doing the course...(and if he does, EFCC can deal with him well well.).



As for why foreigners are not coming top our universites....ASUU went on strike in 2013...for extra money for our universites , and you Nigerians told them to go and sit down. Some of you Nigerians accused them of being politicial hacks. Meanwhile, you Nigerians insist on paying fees less than $100 , while funding for education as a whole is below N1 trillion (FYI.....it takes N60000 p.a to train a Nigerian student. Some even think it costs more). Our unviersites probably need N6trillion and above. And yet...with poor funding from government on one side, and fees kept too low on the other...how do you expect them to look good enough to attract stuents from all over?



Why are you joining issues? Can't you talk without calling Apostle? Why are you joining issues? Can't you talk without calling Apostle?