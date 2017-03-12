₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by stephenduru: 8:16pm On Mar 19
Kaduna state Governor El-rufai is back to Nigeria after his trip abroad.He was welcomed by friends.This has put an end to rumour that he's sick.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/el-rufai-returns-to-nigeria-after-his.html?m=1
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by stephenduru: 8:17pm On Mar 19
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:44pm On Mar 19
He has returned from his ceremonial PhD program?
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 8:48pm On Mar 19
who they deceive you say wen he sneeze the nation go catch cold? I dey laf you, if dem dey find replacement for buhari, who go pick am.
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by demolinka(m): 8:51pm On Mar 19
Guy you sure say na PhD u go do or na one small 14yr old Algerian immigrant for Holland u go intercept? Badt guy
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by ESDKING: 8:52pm On Mar 19
Suffering and smiling Nigerians that celebrated Buhari's return should celebrate this one too ?
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by Newbiee: 11:52pm On Mar 19
Welcome Mr. Backstabbber
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by Annie939(f): 5:44am
PHD program 2019 come and read this memo for us
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by adem30: 6:46am
Where are the Ipob Suleiman sympathizers, your slayer is back in town
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by Keneking: 6:50am
Welcome sir
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by Raphael81(m): 6:57am
Welcome accidental Governor
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by 2kass(m): 7:07am
I thought that he went for studies... Abi them don expel am ni?
Unserious student
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 7:22am
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by SurefireFashion: 7:30am
Welcome back
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by Benjamin1996: 7:38am
....has he landed the doctorate degree already or He will be flying back pretty soon Chai, tax payers money aff suffered.
Meanwhile;
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 7:38am
So you are back?
Wehcome sir
What did you buy for us?
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 7:39am
IPOB said he battling for his life in London meanwhile he dey Netherlands doing PhD...people with low IQ....smh
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by Mentcee(m): 7:39am
Buhari is a fool
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 7:39am
stephenduru:
He has spent his six weeks abroad for the year with respect to his course.
Until he finishes his course...he will spend just one week every year in Holland for class.
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 7:40am
This same man some cowards said collapsed all to divert attention from apostle booty booty.
The booty apostle says hi
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by ajepako(f): 7:41am
A governor that cannot:
Govern and protect his citizens sfrom Fulani herdsmen.,
A governor that left his citizens to study abroad....
Is that a governor?
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by Solitin40: 7:42am
Short man devil
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by Victorakats(m): 7:43am
; D
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by Saintp(m): 7:47am
Nigerian politicians should keep wasting tax payers money on traveling to the white man's country. I wonder how many foreign politicians troop into our country. Nonsense.
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by DrGud: 7:47am
Evil planner
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by loomer: 7:50am
Make all una dey travel one after the other with naija money, no wahala.
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 7:50am
Saintp:
Cost of the course is 6000-8000 euros a year. El Rufai earns the naira equivalent of 7000 euros a month as governor.
Also, El Rufai will be spending just one week in the Netherlands yearly for class...the rest would be spent in Nigeria doing internet training...where he can work at his own pace.
Keep in mind that phd programmes are not like bachelor or even many taught masters programmes. A phd student , especially those working part time, can spend up to seven years doing the course.
He need not waste taxpayer's money doing the course...(and if he does, EFCC can deal with him well well.).
As for why foreigners are not coming top our universites....ASUU went on strike in 2013...for extra money for our universites , and you Nigerians told them to go and sit down. Some of you Nigerians accused them of being politicial hacks. Meanwhile, you Nigerians insist on paying fees less than $100 , while funding for education as a whole is below N1 trillion (FYI.....it takes N60000 p.a to train a Nigerian student. Some even think it costs more). Our unviersites probably need N6trillion and above. And yet...with poor funding from government on one side, and fees kept too low on the other...how do you expect them to look good enough to attract stuents from all over?
Plus...the university is not run by the Dutch....it is a campus of the United Nations University....HQ in Tokyo...which is run by the UN.
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by okonja(m): 7:51am
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by Superman7: 7:59am
vedaxcool:
Why are you joining issues? Can't you talk without calling Apostle?
|Re: El-rufai Returns To Nigeria From His Trip To Netherlands (Photos) by Saintp(m): 8:01am
9jakohai:
I'm not just talking about El Rufai alone. I'm talking generally about the Nigerian political class. If you add what each of these governors, president etc have spend abroad alone this year, it will be enough to do something tangible back home.
I don't know why some of you guys are always quick to defend politicians as if you know them in person. If I ask you if you and El Rufai know each other personally, the answer may be a No but see how quick you have done all the calculation for his defense as if he was showing you the receipt of his expenses abroad.
