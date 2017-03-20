₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,925 members, 3,428,066 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 12:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" (17205 Views)
Yemi Alade Wears Her Mother's Traditional Outfit (picture) / Ebube Nwagbo Vs Kim Kardashian: Who Wore It Better? / My Hip Is My Greatest Asset —ebube Nwagbo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Youngadvocate: 9:22pm On Mar 19
Well, the Nollywood sensation, Ebube Nwagbo shared this picture on her Instagram page.
http://igbobia.com/?q=actress-ebubechukwu-nwagbo-stuns-in-new-picture.html
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRyv_DFgdWO/?hl=en
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by soberdrunk(m): 9:23pm On Mar 19
The laps nor dey like say he go soft(since she is sampling it for us to analyze) and she go pay for this jeans ooo?
4 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Youngadvocate: 9:24pm On Mar 19
While you identify with the truths in the information and contents from this Moniker...don't forget the source is Igbobia.com...the Pan-Igbo forum that reveals real facts about and discusses the Igbo people.
A friend of mine introduced me to the site as soon as it was launched a month ago, and ever since, I fell in love with it for the unique knowledge and unknown facts it springs. Of course, anyone can register there...it is fast rising
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by jessykings(f): 9:30pm On Mar 19
#fashiongonewrong#
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by ozoebuka1(m): 9:37pm On Mar 19
she Fine joor... some Nigerians sha... if Rihanna wears Same now you all will be shouting Wow Wow like an ambulance upadan.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Young03: 9:38pm On Mar 19
who is she?
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Ladycloud(f): 9:39pm On Mar 19
Pepper them
2 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by dpete1(f): 9:41pm On Mar 19
See as she be like dem tout/agberos with dah trouser
3 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by CaroLyner(f): 10:02pm On Mar 19
Nice gate.
5 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by LesbianBoy(m): 10:04pm On Mar 19
She haff join bad gang
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Youngadvocate: 10:11pm On Mar 19
Young03:She is a bread retailer from Casablanca
3 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Evaberry(f): 10:23pm On Mar 19
.
ASHAWO!!!!!
BABA sule food Don show
don't forget to finish from the back
3 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Mouthgag: 10:24pm On Mar 19
Weyrey
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by PenisCaP: 10:24pm On Mar 19
I love her so much very nice and humble gal.
If i hav my way i would bleep her silly and plant a foetus inside.
Pls im i day dreaming
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by skelefish: 10:25pm On Mar 19
When will this girl stop exhibiting these childish shows & start exhibiting something more decent...
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by SNIPER123: 10:25pm On Mar 19
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:25pm On Mar 19
Evaberry:Ode
6 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by frisky2good(m): 10:25pm On Mar 19
Destroyed or distressed denim?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Jacksparr0w127: 10:26pm On Mar 19
And this hit frontpage
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by younghartz(m): 10:26pm On Mar 19
Trash
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Rapsowdee01(m): 10:26pm On Mar 19
vvvvv
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by rawpadgin(m): 10:26pm On Mar 19
nowadays we don't get rid of our torn jean anymore....
may God bless the man who created rugged jeans
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by botad(m): 10:26pm On Mar 19
Somebody should call her dad immediately!
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by PenisCaP: 10:26pm On Mar 19
Evaberry:
Sharap swear say since this year start na only one guy dey bleep u.
2 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by highrise07(m): 10:26pm On Mar 19
the number of deranged elements in naija is always on the increase
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by gurunlocker: 10:26pm On Mar 19
People now feel comfortable looking mad
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by uzoclinton(m): 10:27pm On Mar 19
*sips moringa tea*
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by odimbannamdi(m): 10:27pm On Mar 19
No kind clothe name wey we no go hear.
Which one be "Boyfriend destroyed Denim" again.
Anyways, check out my profile for nice men loafers
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Tazdroid(m): 10:28pm On Mar 19
Is she wearing the torn jeans or are the jeans wearing her?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by kimbra(f): 10:28pm On Mar 19
Evaberry:What made her an Ashawo?. And to think you're a girl.
Bloody hypocrite!.
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Zeuz007: 10:28pm On Mar 19
Evaberry:
What's with the vulgar name calling. She thief your man?
1 Like
Is Eddie Murphy Dating Johnny Gill? / I'm The Biggest Girl! Oge Okoye Shows Off Her Cars (photos) / May D Welcomes A Baby Boy
Viewing this topic: bobbybiggs(m), ikevictor22(m), horlando30, issylarry(m), FatGuy, Mekky2010, ogastone(m), muscar, Noblechykk(m), AO1429, Abdul3391, vincent561(m), PrinzeMike(m), dredem(m), Dilijingsly(m), sKeetz(m), acerr(m), izublingz(m), ity911, INDUSTRIALFAN(m), kingcasmir(m), busomma, Rubymagic(m), JOYlikeArivER, yungloor(m), orisaoko and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13