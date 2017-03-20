₦airaland Forum

Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim"

Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Youngadvocate: 9:22pm On Mar 19
Well, the Nollywood sensation, Ebube Nwagbo shared this picture on her Instagram page.

The presumed-reserved Actress isn't known for flamboyant and wild dress pattern and life style, in fact, many believe she is one of the few well-cultured stars in the entertainment industry; a value that earned her a chieftaincy title in her hometown in Enugu state.

To the shock of some and and fantasy of others, this attire of Ebube gives her Intagram followers some stuff to swallow. She is just telling a different part of her life.

Anyways, I think she is just stunning. What do you think?

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by soberdrunk(m): 9:23pm On Mar 19
The laps nor dey like say he go soft(since she is sampling it for us to analyze) angry and she go pay for this jeans ooo? angry

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Youngadvocate: 9:24pm On Mar 19
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by jessykings(f): 9:30pm On Mar 19
#fashiongonewrong#
lipsrsealed

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by ozoebuka1(m): 9:37pm On Mar 19
she Fine joor... some Nigerians sha... if Rihanna wears Same now you all will be shouting Wow Wow like an ambulance upadan.

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Young03: 9:38pm On Mar 19
who is she?

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Ladycloud(f): 9:39pm On Mar 19
Pepper them grin

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by dpete1(f): 9:41pm On Mar 19
See as she be like dem tout/agberos with dah trouser

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by CaroLyner(f): 10:02pm On Mar 19
Nice gate.

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by LesbianBoy(m): 10:04pm On Mar 19
She haff join bad gang undecided

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Youngadvocate: 10:11pm On Mar 19
Young03:
who is she?
She is a bread retailer from Casablanca

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Evaberry(f): 10:23pm On Mar 19
ASHAWO!!!!!



BABA sule food Don show

don't forget to finish from the back

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Mouthgag: 10:24pm On Mar 19
Weyrey grin
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by PenisCaP: 10:24pm On Mar 19
I love her so much very nice and humble gal.

If i hav my way i would bleep her silly and plant a foetus inside. tongue

Pls im i day dreaming undecided
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by skelefish: 10:25pm On Mar 19
When will this girl stop exhibiting these childish shows & start exhibiting something more decent...
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by SNIPER123: 10:25pm On Mar 19
cool
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:25pm On Mar 19
Evaberry:
.
ASHAWO!!!!!


BABA sule food Don show
don't forget to finish from the back
Ode

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by frisky2good(m): 10:25pm On Mar 19
Destroyed or distressed denim?
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Jacksparr0w127: 10:26pm On Mar 19
And this hit frontpage
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by younghartz(m): 10:26pm On Mar 19
Trash
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Rapsowdee01(m): 10:26pm On Mar 19
vvvvv
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by rawpadgin(m): 10:26pm On Mar 19
nowadays we don't get rid of our torn jean anymore....

may God bless the man who created rugged jeans cheesy

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by botad(m): 10:26pm On Mar 19
Somebody should call her dad immediately!

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by PenisCaP: 10:26pm On Mar 19
Evaberry:
.

ASHAWO!!!!!



BABA sule food Don show

don't forget to finish from the back

Sharap swear say since this year start na only one guy dey bleep u.

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by highrise07(m): 10:26pm On Mar 19
the number of deranged elements in naija is always on the increase
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by gurunlocker: 10:26pm On Mar 19
People now feel comfortable looking mad

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by uzoclinton(m): 10:27pm On Mar 19
*sips moringa tea*
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by odimbannamdi(m): 10:27pm On Mar 19
No kind clothe name wey we no go hear.

Which one be "Boyfriend destroyed Denim" again.

Anyways, check out my profile for nice men loafers
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Tazdroid(m): 10:28pm On Mar 19
Is she wearing the torn jeans or are the jeans wearing her? undecided
Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by kimbra(f): 10:28pm On Mar 19
Evaberry:
.

ASHAWO!!!!!



BABA sule food Don show

don't forget to finish from the back
What made her an Ashawo?. And to think you're a girl.

Bloody hypocrite!.

Re: Ebube Nwagbo Wears Her "Boyfriend Destroyed Denim" by Zeuz007: 10:28pm On Mar 19
Evaberry:
.

ASHAWO!!!!!



BABA sule food Don show

don't forget to finish from the back

What's with the vulgar name calling. She thief your man?

