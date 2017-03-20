₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by dre11(m): 6:51am
…puts budget on hold
..Senators caution Buhari on anti-graft war
Chukwu David
The raging controversy between the Senate and the Presidency is yet to abate over the nomination of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
New Telegraph’s investigations at the weekend revealed that the Senate has vowed never to reconsider Magu for confirmation for the plum job, after he failed to scale through the hurdle in the last two consecutive attempts.
A reliable source in the Senate told our correspondent that the apex chamber had resolved to give zero allocation to the anti-graft commission in the 2017 fiscal year, if the Presidency tried to leave Magu indefinitely in acting capacity.
The commission’s 2017 budget proposal had been reduced by the Budget Office from N18.8 billion in 2016 to N17 billion, representing 8.5 per cent slash, a situation that Magu decried when he came to the National Assembly recently for budget defence.
The source further revealed that the Senate started planning for zero allocation for EFCC when it suspected that President Muhammadu Buhari might decide to resubmit Magu’s name for confirmation or quietly allow him to continue in acting capacity. Our correspondent was reliably informed that the Senate would not pass the 2017 budget in a hurry because of the Magu saga, noting that passage of the document might be put on hold for this reason.
“The Senate is waiting for the Presidency to take the next decision on Magu and then it will unfold its next plan to checkmate the excesses and dictatorial tendencies already evident in the present administration, especially within the Presidency.
“If Magu’s name is resubmitted for confirmation, I can tell you that it is dead on arrival. But if the President wants to play a fast one on the Senate, by tactically allowing him to remain in acting capacity indefinitely, then we as the representatives of the people will have no option than to apply our constitutional powers in order to defend the people.
“I can assure you, EFCC will receive zero allocation; and if they go ahead to fund the agency without the National Assembly approving such funds, then that will amount to obvious breach of the constitution, and I am sure you know the implication of that,” the source said.
Meanwhile, senators have warned that Buhari’s anti-corruption campaign would be in serious jeopardy if the President allowed Magu to continue in office as the acting chairman, after being rejected twice by the Senate.
Senator Sonni Ogbuoji argued that Magu’s case had placed serious moral burden on the President to do what is right. “It won’t be proper for the President to leave him to continue in acting capacity when security report says he (Magu) is corrupt and would be a liability to his anti-corruption fight. I believe that no President of a nation is expected to discountenance security report.
“We as a Senate and the representatives of the people cannot force Buhari to remove Magu, but you know that leaving him there raises a lot of questions on the sincerity and credibility of his anti-corruption war,” Oguoji told New Telegraph.
Spokesman for the Senate, Aliyu Sabi, told our correspondent that he was persuaded that President Buhari knew the grave implication of retaining Magu or resending his name to the Senate for confirmation would have on the anti-corruption programme of his administration.
Sabi posited that he did not expect the president or any other person or group to rubbish or take the report of the Department of State Services (DSS) for granted, being a constitutionally recognised and well-respected institution of government over the years. “Are we saying that the DSS is incompetent? I need an answer from whoever may be advising the President not to remove Magu or to resend his name to the Senate.
“Are we saying that the DSS should now be rubbished and made object of ridicule? I insist that doing anything to rubbish the DSS would amount to rubbishing Nigerians. Doing so would also amount to rubbishing the institution. But I think the President knows better,” he said.
He, however, declined to comment on what the Senate would do if Buhari resubmits Magu’s name to the apex chamber for confirmation, saying, “I am sure that when we get to the bridge we will cross it.” Senator Dino Melaye pointed out that there is a provision in the Senate Rules, which would not permit the Red Chamber to reconsider Magu for the same position.
Melaye cited Order 131 of the Senate Rules, saying that after the rejection of Magu’s nomination, his candidacy was considered to have elapsed and, therefore, advised the President to consider a fresh nominee who would qualify, in terms of experience, integrity, knowledge and temperament, to lead the anti-graft commission.
Order 131 of the Senate Rules states: “Nominations neither confirmed nor rejected during the session or within 21 working days in the case of ministerial nominees shall be returned by the Clerk to the National Assembly to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and shall not again be made to the Senate by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
He further observed that, apart from the security report against Magu, the embattled EFCC boss did not impress senators who would have been sympathetic to his cause during the confirmation.
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by HungerBAD: 6:51am
This is sad.
Sad indeed that our Senators are playing politics,with a National security matter.
It is times like this,that I question President Buhari's understanding of Grass root politicking. President Buhari at this time in his Presidency,should have gotten a lot of Senators loyal to him in the upper chamber.
If he had done that,Magu would not have only become the EFCC Head,but the likes of Dino and Saraki,with the Red Cap thief Ekweremadu would have become irrelevant in this dispensation,by ensuring that theyhold no relevant position.
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by sarrki(m): 6:54am
It's pathetic we have armed robbers and rogues as senators
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by cktheluckyman: 6:57am
sarrki:So someone who failed screening should be allowed to continue to function as EFCC chairman?
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by EastGold(m): 7:00am
sarrki:
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by GavelSlam: 7:01am
Easy solution deputise Magu but make him de facto head.
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by sarrki(m): 7:02am
[quote author=EastGold post=54759574][/quote]
Not Authority that is self centered
Full of rogues
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by sarrki(m): 7:05am
cktheluckyman:
Can a thief be a friend to police?
Magu is their nightmare
Currently probing 6 senators and more than 5 past governors
How do you expect them to clear him for screening
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by sdindan: 7:11am
sarrki:
I think DSS faction of the Buharis Government is winning this battle.
What's ur say as a BMC?
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by Kathmandu(f): 7:15am
sarrki:Blame DSS presidency
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by omenkaLives: 7:16am
They should go ahead and do it. Perhaps that is the spark Nigerians are waiting for to set that establishment of crooks and rapist ablaze.
I fervently pray they do!
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by Kathmandu(f): 7:18am
The President should put his house in order and the country will progress. How can there be a power tussle in his house and he kept mute
Only fools believe buhari is running this country.
President Mamman Daura for 2019 continuation
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by Kathmandu(f): 7:20am
omenkaLives:Please who are the Nigerians? Go back to Law of equity with Magu as a case study
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by digoster(m): 7:22am
Mugu has been rejected, and bubu should simply nominate someone else
Finish
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by krendo: 7:23am
Magu should just go do the country can move on!
What kind of sit tight mentality is this?
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by TimeManager(m): 7:23am
The Senate is biting more than it can chew. No one addresses legality using illegality. The President, on his part is rather too slow to making a bold statement. Where is your big stick Mr. President??... Such a huge discrepancy is not allowed to exist within the presidency.
Truth is mine!
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by Young03: 7:29am
Magu failed and the senators capitalised on it
both the senators n magu are thieves
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by jcmaiah(m): 7:32am
Buhari might have good intentions but he is daft when it comes to politics. You don't fight people who are supposed to work with you. PDP is Senate deputy because of that daftness and yet someone will come here and call Jonathan clueless
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by Oliviaxx(f): 7:37am
Singing 'Nigeria jaga-jaga, everything scatter-scatter' at the top of my voice
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by brainpulse: 7:40am
Now we all know this is personal and not for the interest of the masses
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by DickDastardly(m): 7:40am
High time!
Btw, has appointees finished in the NORTH?
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by Dottore: 7:40am
Ok
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by Earth2Metahuman: 7:41am
Hmmm
This is what happens when corrupt bastards and thieves rode on the luck of buhari to get to the post..
We have noted all their names, 2019, they should not put senate and presidential election on the same day o.
We must vote these yam eating bastards out.
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by Mentcee(m): 7:41am
Isn't Buhari a fool?
Click like to agree
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by dhamstar(m): 7:42am
The Senators are bunch of mediocres & hypocrites. Weather or not they allocate fund to EFCC or they confirm Magu as EFCC chairman, EFCC & Magu will stand.
All of them starting from Saraki should packing their Luggages because they're all going to jail.
USELESS VIVLE..
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by Stanleyelege(m): 7:42am
Saraki led Senate is the worse mistake to have happened since th return of democracy.
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by Holatunde007(m): 7:42am
Ok
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by helinues: 7:43am
All in the name of badbellerism.
I have learnt one thing in this life.. Nothing last forever.. Even the grace of God, if not carefully manage, it go finish..
To the Senlooters, I reserve my comment
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by Atiku2019: 7:43am
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by ajepako(f): 7:43am
An EFCC body with zero allocation from the senate..
Is that one an EFCC?
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by iKnowevents(m): 7:43am
Hmmm, is the senate corrupt? Yes!
Are all the agencies in Nigeria corrupt? Yes!
Is any holier than the other? No!
Is it right for Magu and Co to keep on arm wrestling the senate? No!
A government without checks and balances is the WORST thing Nigeria needs now, especially in a situation where the Head is still very sick. Without those checks and balances, whether from corrupt senate or not, FEW individuals will pocket Nigeria.
Intelligently and wisely look beyond the Smokescreen of, Magu and Ali etc are fighting corruption.
|Re: Senate Plots Zero Allocation For EFCC Over Magu by Flyingngel(m): 7:43am
Buhari lack what i call political maneuvering. He is the over all head of security apparachik in this country; any thing relating to Magu shld first drop on his table before going to anywhere. Except he is not interested in Magu and also he is corrupt.
3 Likes
