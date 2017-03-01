Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband (7055 Views)

Omotola who is on vacation in Morocco with her husband wrote;



"He has the best lips ever... OK later





https://www.instagram.com/p/BR0RVvTgUvh/?taken-by=realomosexy





Ma, how many lips have you kissed.? Saying something is the best means you're comparing it with others.

#mindyourwords

#troublefinder

Lol. 20 Likes 5 Shares

beautiful couple, na to dey kiss dey go

Hmmm

adadike281:

beautiful couple, na to dey kiss dey go

babe, how far? babe, how far?

Blessed family



Happy family

metallisc:



babe, how far? soon on d search soon on d search

This geogina onuoha b all over instagram..tueh

Unusual brouhaha! What about his d!ck? How many lips have you kissed?? Don't tell the world tell your man.. #otherroommatters 2 Likes

And so ?

SOME BODY GIVE AN, I DONT GIVE A Bleep MEME





Oh lawd! Epp



Meanwhile When they start coming to the social media. It means something is about to go down....Oh lawd! EppMeanwhile 3 Likes

That kpomo lips? If I hear. 2 Likes

Okay, next...?

The kind holes those lips don enter...best holes ever.

2 decades is a serious milestone. Congratulations to u guys. Salute

Not as good as mine

have you tried mine

Omotola u dey invit wahala for yourself

Where d lips

Thank God he has removed that shaving cream that used to adorn his cheeks and follow him everywhere, looking irritating.

So you went to try others abi? 1 Like

Good she still admires him after so many years 2 Likes

soft lips alert... eyin omo wobe over to you

Listen ! 2 Likes

Ok

Madam have you tried mine?

hmmmmm omo has bin kissing since she started acting films, this own naw is a show to remain fame. pls where is geneve?

SO