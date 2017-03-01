₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,171 members, 3,428,851 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 11:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband (7055 Views)
Taiwo Aromokun Gushes About Her Twin Boys Showing Great Swags / Nadia Buari Cuddles Up To Her BabyDaddy, Gushes About Her Love For Him / Wizkid's Babymama Binta Diallo Gushes About Being Pregnant With His Baby (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by JamieNaija(m): 8:04am
Nollywood diva, Omotola Jalade, has been on Instagram praising her husband of over two decades and father of her 4 kids, Captain Matthew Ekeinde, for having the best lips ever.
Omotola who is on vacation in Morocco with her husband wrote;
"He has the best lips ever... OK later
https://www.instagram.com/p/BR0RVvTgUvh/?taken-by=realomosexy
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/he-has-best-lips-ever-omotola-gushes.html
1 Share
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by jeffizy(m): 8:09am
Ma, how many lips have you kissed.? Saying something is the best means you're comparing it with others.
#mindyourwords
#troublefinder
Lol.
20 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by adadike281(f): 8:15am
beautiful couple, na to dey kiss dey go
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Negotiate: 8:17am
Hmmm
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by metallisc(m): 8:19am
adadike281:
babe, how far?
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by IamAirforce1: 8:21am
Blessed family
Happy family
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by adadike281(f): 8:21am
metallisc:soon on d search
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by axortedbabe(f): 8:38am
This geogina onuoha b all over instagram..tueh
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by nairaman66(m): 11:03am
Unusual brouhaha! What about his d!ck? How many lips have you kissed?? Don't tell the world tell your man.. #otherroommatters
2 Likes
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Hades2016(m): 11:03am
And so ?
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by imoowo(m): 11:03am
SOME BODY GIVE AN, I DONT GIVE A Bleep MEME
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Goldenheart(m): 11:03am
When they start coming to the social media. It means something is about to go down....
Oh lawd! Epp
Meanwhile
3 Likes
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by steppins: 11:03am
That kpomo lips? If I hear.
2 Likes
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Firefire(m): 11:03am
Okay, next...?
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by ShitHead: 11:03am
The kind holes those lips don enter...best holes ever.
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by greatwhite(m): 11:03am
2 decades is a serious milestone. Congratulations to u guys. Salute
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Olateef(m): 11:03am
Not as good as mine
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by onac16: 11:04am
have you tried mine
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by hdrama: 11:04am
Omotola u dey invit wahala for yourself
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Harmony92(f): 11:04am
Where d lips
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by DIKEnaWAR: 11:04am
Thank God he has removed that shaving cream that used to adorn his cheeks and follow him everywhere, looking irritating.
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Marty2020: 11:04am
So you went to try others abi?
1 Like
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by IamLucy(f): 11:05am
Good she still admires him after so many years
2 Likes
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by jswas: 11:05am
soft lips alert... eyin omo wobe over to you
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by marltech: 11:06am
Listen!
2 Likes
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Kenneth205(m): 11:06am
Ok
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by botad(m): 11:06am
Madam have you tried mine?
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by burkingx(f): 11:06am
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by talk2uwem(m): 11:06am
hmmmmm omo has bin kissing since she started acting films, this own naw is a show to remain fame. pls where is geneve?
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Kaxmytex(m): 11:06am
SO
|Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by ezra1990: 11:07am
How I wish sae the lips go turn this garri wae I wan soak into rice n chicken.... mtchewwww!!!
Warn Akin And Paw Paw Now: Parents Complain / Champagne Conversations: Pictures Ft. Monalisa Chinda, Praiz, Darey, Goldie / Annie Macaulay And Tuface Idibia Become One : Part 2 - What Celebs Wore
Viewing this topic: Meeloreh(f), trendytrendz, sugarkemi(m), tmgold007(f), okosujacob, Toonice(m), kaydguru, Onyiridike(f), mrvitalis(m), smartkester, Murjem, crystalfarmer, mismore(f), dejavu1(m), fredoricko, ndlife, Ayinke93(f), Nnenna2too(f), Charmish(f), proudlyND(m), Patrickker(m), oladayo63(m), mostHandsome01, spayor(m), oyetpel(m), debbie(f), swtcharissa(f), olureignforever, kalex0(m), folusoga, utility, bencol, manmind, kometpuvo(m), Tastemoney(m), blackracle(m), javadoctor(m), Mrbllymer, Anifowose111(m) and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28