"He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband

"He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband

"He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by JamieNaija(m): 8:04am
Nollywood diva, Omotola Jalade, has been on Instagram praising her husband of over two decades and father of her 4 kids, Captain Matthew Ekeinde, for having the best lips ever.

Omotola who is on vacation in Morocco with her husband wrote;

"He has the best lips ever... OK later


https://www.instagram.com/p/BR0RVvTgUvh/?taken-by=realomosexy


http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/he-has-best-lips-ever-omotola-gushes.html

1 Share

Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by jeffizy(m): 8:09am
Ma, how many lips have you kissed.? Saying something is the best means you're comparing it with others.
#mindyourwords
#troublefinder
Lol.

20 Likes 5 Shares

Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by adadike281(f): 8:15am
beautiful couple, na to dey kiss dey go
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Negotiate: 8:17am
Hmmm
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by metallisc(m): 8:19am
adadike281:
beautiful couple, na to dey kiss dey go

babe, how far?
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by IamAirforce1: 8:21am
Blessed family

Happy family
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by adadike281(f): 8:21am
metallisc:

babe, how far?
soon on d search
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by axortedbabe(f): 8:38am
This geogina onuoha b all over instagram..tueh
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by nairaman66(m): 11:03am
Unusual brouhaha! What about his d!ck? How many lips have you kissed?? Don't tell the world tell your man.. #otherroommatters

2 Likes

Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Hades2016(m): 11:03am
And so ? undecided

Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by imoowo(m): 11:03am
SOME BODY GIVE AN, I DONT GIVE A Bleep MEME
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Goldenheart(m): 11:03am
When they start coming to the social media. It means something is about to go down.... cry

Oh lawd! Epp

Meanwhile

3 Likes

Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by steppins: 11:03am
That kpomo lips? If I hear.

2 Likes

Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Firefire(m): 11:03am
Okay, next...?
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by ShitHead: 11:03am
The kind holes those lips don enter...best holes ever.
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by greatwhite(m): 11:03am
2 decades is a serious milestone. Congratulations to u guys. Salute
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Olateef(m): 11:03am
Not as good as mine
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by onac16: 11:04am
have you tried mine
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by hdrama: 11:04am
Omotola u dey invit wahala for yourself

Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Harmony92(f): 11:04am
Where d lips undecided
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by DIKEnaWAR: 11:04am
Thank God he has removed that shaving cream that used to adorn his cheeks and follow him everywhere, looking irritating.
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Marty2020: 11:04am
So you went to try others abi? grin

1 Like

Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by IamLucy(f): 11:05am
Good she still admires him after so many years

2 Likes

Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by jswas: 11:05am
soft lips alert... eyin omo wobe over to you
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by marltech: 11:06am
Listen!

2 Likes

Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Kenneth205(m): 11:06am
Ok
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by botad(m): 11:06am
Madam have you tried mine?
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by burkingx(f): 11:06am
grin

Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by talk2uwem(m): 11:06am
hmmmmm omo has bin kissing since she started acting films, this own naw is a show to remain fame. pls where is geneve?
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by Kaxmytex(m): 11:06am
SO
Re: "He Has The Best Lips Ever", Omotola Gushes About Her Husband by ezra1990: 11:07am
How I wish sae the lips go turn this garri wae I wan soak into rice n chicken.... mtchewwww!!!



