Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 10:41am
One of Nigeria's award winning singers and MTN Ambassador, Praiz Adejo who was few weeks ago Unveiled as Big Church Foundation Ambassador, has been rewarded with yet another juicy ambassadorial entitlement. The artist was given two plots of Land in Abuja metropolis, along airport road.
The Ambassador for Project and Empowerment of Big Church Foundation, Praiz Adejo was gifted the plots which was allegedly said to be worth 50million Naira one of his ambassadorial benefits. He was signed into the fast growing charity foundation in Africa owned by young Software and security specialist, Dr.Olakunle Churchill recently. The Foundation is set for their much anticipated Agriculture and mining projects which involves empowering 36, 000 Nigerians. The project which cuts across different states will be spearheaded by the R & B singer - Praiz.
The Chairman of the Foundation, Churchill congratulated his new Ambassador of 2017 project while reiterating his commitment in Charity campaigns and projects especially for the disabled, less privileged, widows, children as well as the sick irrespective of whose horse is gored. Big Churchill Foundation is partnering with the Office of the First Lady Delta, Niger Delta Development Commission and Chigolden Aid Foundation for a two day "TAKE THE CHILD OF THE STREET CAMPAIGN" in Warri on 30th and 31st of March. Just as it has been nominated for 2017 Northern Nigeria Peace Award on 31st of March in Abuja, following the foundation charity exploits at the crisis ravaged Southern Kaduna tagged - "The KADA River Massacre"
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/03/omg-r-singer-praiz-adejo-gifted.html?m=0
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by Nne5(f): 10:42am
Good for him.
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by Daminaj1(f): 10:43am
Lucky him
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 10:47am
Follow @alexreports
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 10:50am
More
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by TPAND: 11:00am
This is the guy Tonto Dikeh said does yahoo yahoo... and her pathetic followers believe her
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by Mavin1: 11:25am
We talking about money!
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by Papiikush: 11:25am
Keep the land for a year and sell it for 70m then buy a land at ikorodu for 2m. Don't be a fool
10 Likes
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by UnknownT: 11:25am
The juju wey dey do Tonto Dikeh strong sha
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by Sanchez01: 11:25am
TPAND:What is his source of income?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by Cousim(m): 11:25am
this big church is definitely big
1 Like
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by Olalekanbanky1(m): 11:26am
My fellow Nigerians, abeg help us beg fayose not to divert the forthcoming Paris fund to capital projects as usual o. Help us beg him to pls pay we civil servants and pensioners.
Again, help us beg him to renounce his new policy against the filling stations in Ekiti. As I'm writing dis, no single filling station is open in Ekiti State... We all know wot it means to we commuters and private car owners.
Na beg o... Make una help us beg him. Expecially those of u that chose him as mentor , godfather and messiah.
Thanks
5 Likes
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by Cousim(m): 11:26am
Mavin1:smh
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by MyGeneration: 11:26am
I see money
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 11:26am
All this fake foundation wey person no dey ever see...akon say light up africa..and i havnt seen light for a day ....That GMC suv
2 Likes
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by otijah2: 11:26am
The reason why Tonto dike married her.
Sad things out turning out this way
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by jbbalarabe(m): 11:26am
Time
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by Akjwyzepal(m): 11:26am
It's my birthday show some love.
2 Likes
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by Cousim(m): 11:27am
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 11:27am
TPAND:You no know say those girls are fools
Most women are just Zoombies
A whole multimillionaire and one stupid girl said he a Yahoo Yahoo
Most of all these ladies are Golddigger
2 Likes
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by modsfucker: 11:27am
That Mobile police officer sha
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by 2shur: 11:27am
Dis guy na yahoo plus. PhD level baba.
Maye dey wire 500m 3billion 10billion.z
Hez a yahoo ogunmeh guru.
He takes ppls Destiny also.
Be careful of these guys.
They source of wealth is next to rituals.
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by Mavin1: 11:28am
Cousim:
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 11:28am
Sanchez01:First he is OBJ cousin
Meaning connection for him
Get that into your brain
I.T specialist too
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 11:28am
TPAND:u never jam yahoo boys..yahoo boys day wey dey pick as much as 20mill dolls not naira..dollars
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 11:29am
2shur:If he give 1Million you go collect abi?
4 Likes
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by dee02(m): 11:29am
Who dash Kunle doctor?
Dr Olakunle Churchill ... Laughable!
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by paulooo3(m): 11:29am
tonto should swallow her pride and beg, i knw u still miss dis man.
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by anonimi: 11:29am
Sanchez01:
.............and how much personal income TAX does he pay thereon
1 Like
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by banjeezay(m): 11:30am
waiting for tonto dikeh to do her own too,u just sign Temmie Ovwasa,dash her 5milli perey,u don blow niyen..Ur foundation sef don blow too be that
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by victor8269: 11:30am
Just hope the land is not as fake as the cars tonto posted
|Re: Praiz Adejo Gifted 50million Land From Big Church Foundation (Photos) by ifyalways(f): 11:30am
Media hyping.
