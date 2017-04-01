₦airaland Forum

"Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by TriumphJohnson: 5:44pm
Recall that Nollywood Actress, Omoni Oboli was sued by a writer who claims Okafors Law's script was written by him and was 'snatched' by Omoni and husband without settling him.

Her senior colleague, Zeb Ejiro was also in court to show her support. While praising Zeb for his effort, she wrote;

And the Don dada. My daddy and senior colleague uncle Zeb Ejiro was in court with us today. Thank you dad How can I ever repay this kindness


SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/photos-of-omoni-oboli-in-court-today.html

Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by kniru: 6:22pm
chimooo !!!!

Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by Oildichotomy(m): 6:22pm
This Okafor thingy is getting over flogged abeg.

Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 6:22pm
she has a nice shape..

chai..nah person mama i dey dream to fvck

Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by adrianstylez(m): 6:22pm
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by abatisegun: 6:23pm
She is welcome
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by lpiffy: 6:24pm
the thing wen go pain me na if the film con dry angry angry

Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by binsanni(m): 6:24pm
congratulation
adrianstylez:
.
u get mind no be small
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by Jeffboi(m): 6:24pm
Lolz, na court the trend now, make I go slap my landlord self, so we go reach court undecided
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by baba4thegehs: 6:25pm
Intellectual property snatchers. sad

Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by dfrost: 6:25pm
cheesy grin
binsanni:


congratulation



u get mind no be small
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:25pm
The movie is living up to its name.. Okafor's LAW in LAW court grin

Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 6:26pm
So according to the case the husband na script snatcher

Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 6:27pm
Thief. grin
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 6:28pm
Victory
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 6:28pm
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 6:29pm
QuietHammer:
Thief. grin

Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by HIRAETH(f): 6:30pm
cry
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by KentoBility(m): 6:33pm
[color=#990000][/color] Am The Only Devil Here. --Solomon Kane
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by icestrings(m): 6:34pm
I see

Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by pmc01(m): 6:35pm
Everything now na another selfie/photo session for these people.
Na wedding she go do for there?

Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by femi4(m): 6:39pm
Alaba's copy..... We dey wait o
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by Benz4pimp(m): 6:40pm
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by ycmdng(m): 6:40pm
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by mrlaw93(m): 6:40pm
This post is stvpid.
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 6:41pm
Why did the court give them go ahead to Premier the movie while the case is still in court, NIGERIA Judiciary is a joke

Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 6:42pm
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by metallisc(m): 6:48pm
henrydadon:
she has a nice shape..

chai..nah person mama i dey dream to fvck

you know what that will make you?... angry angry
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by tonyflash43(m): 6:49pm
Good
Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by graphiti: 6:54pm
Oildichotomy:
This Okafor thingy is getting over flogged abeg.

Why do I have D's feeling dt d court issh was a kinda promo?!

Re: "Okafor's Law": Omoni Oboli In Court (Photos) by joshboss(m): 6:56pm
DollarAngel:



I am amazed at the caliber of individuals who have allowed themselves to be sucked into a vortex of vapid philistine decadence over BBnaija
baba go sleep... tongue

