₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,544 members, 3,429,967 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 10:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court (8722 Views)
Husband Beats Wife For "Buhari Is Working" Comment (Photos) / My Husband Beats Me With Cutlass; Targeting My Eyes- Domestic Violence Victim / Jobless Husband Beats Pregnant Wife Over Failure To Remit Monthly Salary (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by carinmom(f): 3:43pm
A wife, Sayo Akomolafe, on Monday told Ikole-Ekiti Customary Court in Ekiti State that her husband beats her constantly for not having a male child.
She pleaded with the court to dissolve her marriage to her husband Segun Akomolafe due to neglect, lack of care and constant beating.
She said trouble started when her husband discovered that she was pregnant with a girl-child for the fifth time.
The plaintiff said her husband, who never beat her before, used her as punching bag because she could not give him a male child.
“I gave birth to my first child 13 years ago, but my husband started neglecting me and the children when I gave birth to the fifth girl-child.
“As a result, he married two other women and ever since they arrived, I have no peace again in the house”, she said.
She said the two wives also gave birth to female children.
Sayo added that she later gave birth to the sixth child – a boy- for the same man.
The defendant, a welder; denied constantly beating her, saying that trouble started when his wife discovered that he married other women.
The three-member panel of the court headed by Mrs Yemisi Ojo, however, told the husband that the chromosome released by man is what determines the sex of a child.
Ojo also ruled that the aggrieved parties and their families should go back home to deliberate on how to take care of the six children.
“The court is disposed to settlement outside court and this case being a fresh matter, parties are given the opportunity to deliberate on how take care of the children”, she said.
The court ordered that the defendant must not beat his wife again and adjourned the case till May 8, for report of settlement.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/husband-beats-not-bearing-male-child-wife-tells-court/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by Hollawayn05(m): 3:45pm
Why Not Beat yourself for not putting a Male child in her.. typical Hiideiot
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by swazpedro(m): 3:45pm
for better for worse
but my dear run before u die
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by bjt(m): 3:50pm
What if she didn't give birth at all? He will kill her, stupid man
18 Likes
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by yeyeboi(m): 8:59pm
Ok
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by Elnino4ladies: 8:59pm
I thought he is gonna be an igbo man
Disappointed
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by blessme2019: 8:59pm
Where is the man, we must castrate him. Him no Sabi wetin be GIGO? GABBAGE-IN-GABBAGE-OUT
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by madridguy(m): 8:59pm
Illiteracy.
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by Realgana(m): 8:59pm
From The state with the craziest Governor.
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by publicenemy(m): 8:59pm
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by northvietnam(m): 8:59pm
madam give him male children abeg...
this Africa ma'am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by rozayx5(m): 9:00pm
some.men are just downright ideeotic
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by ayatt(m): 9:00pm
z
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by kimbra(f): 9:00pm
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by sakalisis(m): 9:01pm
Ok
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by bedspread: 9:01pm
LACK OF KNOWLEDGE
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by dammytosh: 9:02pm
U married an eediot.
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by Memyselfu2009(m): 9:02pm
His sperm is just to weak that's why he can't give u a male child. Totally not your fault but his
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by Vicolan: 9:02pm
Shake my head for some ignorant husband
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by adorablepepple(f): 9:02pm
illiteracy is a disease honestly.......
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by ichommy(m): 9:02pm
Too Bad...
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by tmgold007(f): 9:03pm
Ma...your husband dey craz ma.....so he does not know it the male that determine the sex of a child...madam go and meet e-money or wizkid i assure u say u go born boys...or come share my sister husband ..male child full him body.......davido is a no go area ooo na female you go born....madam sorry for the beating
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by ayatt(m): 9:03pm
some men are just plain stewpid
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by bedspread: 9:03pm
[b]CONFIRM SCAM!! CONFIRM SCAMMER[/b]R
RigimData:
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by Gwan2(m): 9:04pm
Memyselfu2009:Sorry bro...even if sex determinant of a child solely lies with the man, it is not the result of weak sperm k.
The man has either xx chromosome or both x and y chromosome while the wife have jus the xx chromosome....U get a male child wen the y of the man matches the x of the woman....aside this, you get a female child....summarily, the sex of children is 100% determined by the man.
5 Likes
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by noziz(m): 9:04pm
oya come my akamu can give u a male child. tell ur husband i want to help him for free cos i help people for a living
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by Krystalzkris(f): 9:05pm
yeye husband that dinur do simple biology in school....
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by Eddygourdo(m): 9:05pm
The only thing the poor know and are very productive in doing is FECKING. Just imagine all the children acrued to one man. Was he the only one God told to go into the world and multiply ?
4 Likes
|Re: My Husband Beats Me For Not Bearing Male Child, Wife Tells Court by robosky02(m): 9:05pm
ok
How Necessary Is Marriage? / Marrying For Comfort / 25 Year Old Guy Impregnates His Mum In Abuja!
Viewing this topic: omolorlarh(f), jessica042, sokia, pricipal2003(m), overdrive(m), desmondxx, Rekeb, boykas(m), Harrisee(m), akpobi, neyothunder(m), BaesDiary, Jatropha, Lapyte, hadduni(f), Luvdk(f), Guyman02, Emeritusseun(m), Jck5(m), carinmom(f), dahmie2013, duchessxino(f), Ralph2211, brownskingirl(f), sirAmeh(m), Hafeezson(m), theochux, swedbase(m), dainvincible(m), masonkz(m), zainmaxwell(m), oshiiteoku, chigbogbo, neahyo(m) and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25