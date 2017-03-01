



She pleaded with the court to dissolve her marriage to her husband Segun Akomolafe due to neglect, lack of care and constant beating.



She said trouble started when her husband discovered that she was pregnant with a girl-child for the fifth time.



The plaintiff said her husband, who never beat her before, used her as punching bag because she could not give him a male child.



“I gave birth to my first child 13 years ago, but my husband started neglecting me and the children when I gave birth to the fifth girl-child.



“As a result, he married two other women and ever since they arrived, I have no peace again in the house”, she said.



She said the two wives also gave birth to female children.



Sayo added that she later gave birth to the sixth child – a boy- for the same man.



The defendant, a welder; denied constantly beating her, saying that trouble started when his wife discovered that he married other women.



The three-member panel of the court headed by Mrs Yemisi Ojo, however, told the husband that the chromosome released by man is what determines the sex of a child.



Ojo also ruled that the aggrieved parties and their families should go back home to deliberate on how to take care of the six children.



“The court is disposed to settlement outside court and this case being a fresh matter, parties are given the opportunity to deliberate on how take care of the children”, she said.



The court ordered that the defendant must not beat his wife again and adjourned the case till May 8, for report of settlement.





