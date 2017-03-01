₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by stephenduru: 4:03pm
Comfort is a student of Jaiyee University Ghana, she is in her 3rd semester. She lost her mum while father merchants in alcohol.
When The Oracle of God called her out by prophecy, it was greeted with so much salutations as she is widely known.She is a fervent christian and devoted member of the OFM Ghana headquarter church in Accra.
All these were and 'maybe' known by her friends and fellow members, except for the next few issues.
Sometime ago as revealed by God she gave 1000 Ghana cedis to the church as a seed which was supposed to be her house rent resulting in her sleeping inside the church for months.
This gladdened the heart of the Man of God who declared that her time has come to Comfort.Comfort could not hold her tears hearing her secret pains being openly spoken about by the Prophet of God.
The servant of God in his usual self announced to help her settle all her fees as tuition and accommodation which summed up in thousands of Ghana cedis.
At the end, the Man of God gave her 2,000 US dollars through his wife, Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleman.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-gives-ghana-student.html?m=1
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by delishpot: 4:05pm
Make I go use my papa house sow seed. I dey come.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by madridguy(m): 4:09pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by ProudlyAfonja: 4:09pm
When will he help a Guy
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by obailala(m): 4:09pm
People dey sow seed shaa...
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by omenkaLives: 4:10pm
Another free blast secured.
This Apostle na bad guy honestly.
See confam shalam abeg.
mccoy47:Their tickets cut.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by TheShopKeeper(m): 4:13pm
Is this what christian charity has been reduced to, sharing of dollars?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by balancediet(m): 4:31pm
Believe it or not, The church øf God Will continue to grow and The gate øf Hell CAN NOT prevail against it.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by SageTravels: 4:31pm
God Loves a cheerful giver
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by kenonze(f): 4:32pm
Nonsense
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by rozayx5(m): 4:32pm
ProudlyAfonja:
leo mezzi
or whatever they call him
na Gay??
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by emamos: 4:32pm
It is well.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by Gloryfox: 4:32pm
stupidity should not be condoned
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by mwenyi1: 4:33pm
obailala:na them sabi oooo... if u use that money carry 10 sure odds for alabi your life must change.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by martineverest(m): 4:33pm
trying to erase our memories?
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by ReachHard: 4:33pm
DIS MAN HAS STARTED AGAIN
DASHING RANDOM WOMEN CHURCH MONEY
NEXT THING NOW, NA SURE BELLE
ISSOKAY
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by yourexcellency: 4:33pm
SMART MAN. SEE STRATEGY TO WIN SYMPATHY VOTES FROM THE STEAPHANIE OTOBO SCANDAL
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by DollarAngel(m): 4:33pm
God Bless You Apostle Suleiman
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by Ra88: 4:33pm
Give and it shall be given unto you...
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by SageTravels: 4:33pm
TheShopKeeper:
You will still complain
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by Pvin: 4:34pm
This man's wife must be emotionally strong
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by mccoy47(m): 4:34pm
Mtchewww!
What of odas dat "sowed"?
Con men!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by sleemfesh: 4:34pm
ProudlyAfonja:The Nollywood star he paid his hospital bill is hermaphrodite?
Shameless hypocrites.
Afo-njo indeed.
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by AngelicBeing: 4:34pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by tmanny1: 4:34pm
weh done sir
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by Famaksunday: 4:34pm
Gibe and it shall be given, I love that and God will bless you apostle IJN
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by XaintJoel20(m): 4:35pm
Where did she stay all the while?
Apostle has learnt a bitter lesson. He now brings his act of charity to full public glare before another Stephanie says he has been giving her money to have party with her.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by mmb: 4:35pm
TOUCH NOT MY ANOINTED SEED
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by EmmaLege: 4:35pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Gives $2,000 To Ghanaian Student Who Sowed Seed With House Rent by alignacademy(m): 4:35pm
Gotta love that 2nd pic where the wife counts the cash again...
