



When The Oracle of God called her out by prophecy, it was greeted with so much salutations as she is widely known.She is a fervent christian and devoted member of the OFM Ghana headquarter church in Accra.



All these were and 'maybe' known by her friends and fellow members, except for the next few issues.



Sometime ago as revealed by God she gave 1000 Ghana cedis to the church as a seed which was supposed to be her house rent resulting in her sleeping inside the church for months.



This gladdened the heart of the Man of God who declared that her time has come to Comfort.Comfort could not hold her tears hearing her secret pains being openly spoken about by the Prophet of God.



The servant of God in his usual self announced to help her settle all her fees as tuition and accommodation which summed up in thousands of Ghana cedis.



At the end, the Man of God gave her 2,000 US dollars through his wife, Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleman.







