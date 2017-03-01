₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by sar33: 4:20pm
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (right) of Zambia talks to Livestock and Fisheries Minister Michael Katambo after attending Mass at Mary Immaculate in Lusaka on Sunday, March 19,2017.
Can this happen in Nigeria
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/zambian-minister-michael-katambo.html?m=1
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by Thorhammer(m): 4:24pm
Is the President praying for him ?? Only in Africa
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by iluvdonjazzy: 4:30pm
yes na, it can happen in nigeria, remember that MD of nigeria port authority that knelt down b4 OSINBAJO at Lagos when Buhari was away in London on medical vacation. somebody should help me with d pix pls
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by ESDKING: 4:30pm
Africans I hail oo
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by omenkaLives: 4:34pm
Two biggest albatrosses mitigating against the emancipation of the African continent :
1. Religious Leaders.
2. Political leaders.
This is disgusting.
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by odiereke(m): 4:35pm
Ego worshipper in d highest order.
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 4:36pm
To slap this dumb looking man dey hungry me badly!
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by Muafrika2: 4:37pm
Some stand, others kneel, same thing and it happens EVERYWHERE
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by yeyeboi(m): 4:38pm
Too much home training
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by Oyind18: 4:38pm
Africa!
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by Decypher: 4:39pm
omenkaLives:Shut up!.. Was he forced to kneel down? do you know the rule over there or the tradition .. Can't you see there is no seat .. and maybe you can't stand when the president is seating.
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by yourexcellency: 4:39pm
A Minister in Zambia is akin to a clerk in Nigeria while their president cannot stand a local government chairman here
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by dayleke(m): 4:39pm
Ikunle abiyamo abi ki leleyi o?
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by mwenyi1: 4:39pm
only in Africa
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by GreenMavro: 4:40pm
NA WEYTIN BUHARI SUPPOSE TO DY DO LIE MOHAMMED AND FEMI ADESHINA WHEN DEM TALK ANYHOW
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by madridguy(m): 4:40pm
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by hushshinani(m): 4:40pm
maybe their culture...
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by divinelove(m): 4:40pm
He is extremely loyal and begging to keep his job
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by ogbolu0147(m): 4:40pm
OP...Shei na Gambia or zambia.....change ur topic...
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 4:40pm
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 4:41pm
.
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by fanwas(m): 4:41pm
This can not be term as respect again, it only a corrupt man that will be doing that to man like him so that he will not be expose.
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by tmanny1: 4:41pm
omenkaLives:
I see a new meme coming
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by Fortissimo502: 4:41pm
Gambia or Zambia? Nairaland is so annoying.
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by Richy4(m): 4:42pm
Hmmmmm!!!! this is "exaggerated respect"...And that tiles could be really hard on the knees. Assuming it was rug, it would have been manageable.
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by Akan(m): 4:42pm
Somebody doesn't even know the difference between Zambia and The Gambia.
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by TippyTop(m): 4:42pm
Wow and this made Frontpage.
Lusaka is not in Gambia but rather Zambia.
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by PetrePan(m): 4:43pm
Chai...kikikiki..brainless people
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by dayowunmi(m): 4:43pm
Zambia not Gambia. Ordinary reading the names you will know it's Zambia cos they are the ones who's names usually sound like a a drunken man singing rap.
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by jeje123(m): 4:43pm
just dey laugh
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by IamaNigerianGuy: 4:43pm
OmenkaLives
Decypher:
Three albatrosses mitigating against the emancipation of the African continent :
1. Religious Leaders.
2. Political leaders.
3.People like Decypher
This is disgusting
You are asking him to shut up because he speaks the truth?
|Re: Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) by seangy4konji: 4:43pm
he will be the first person to stab that president when the chance arrives...
the president self too proud not to tll him to stand up.
