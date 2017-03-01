Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Zambian Minister On His Knees As President Lungu Talks To Him (Photo) (13752 Views)

Gambian's Airport And Ports Filled Up As 1000s People Seek Way To Fly Out (pics / Grace Mugabe Announces Herself As President / Theresa May Set To Become UK Prime Minister On Wednesday (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Can this happen in Nigeria





Source: President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (right) of Zambia talks to Livestock and Fisheries Minister Michael Katambo after attending Mass at Mary Immaculate in Lusaka on Sunday, March 19,2017.Can this happen in NigeriaSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/zambian-minister-michael-katambo.html?m=1 2 Likes

Is the President praying for him ?? Only in Africa 3 Likes

yes na, it can happen in nigeria, remember that MD of nigeria port authority that knelt down b4 OSINBAJO at Lagos when Buhari was away in London on medical vacation. somebody should help me with d pix pls 2 Likes

Africans I hail oo 3 Likes

Two biggest albatrosses mitigating against the emancipation of the African continent :



1. Religious Leaders.



2. Political leaders.



This is disgusting. 24 Likes 4 Shares

Ego worshipper in d highest order. 1 Like

To slap this dumb looking man dey hungry me badly! 7 Likes 1 Share

Some stand, others kneel, same thing and it happens EVERYWHERE 2 Likes

Too much home training 8 Likes

Africa!

omenkaLives:

Two biggest albatross mitigating against the emancipation of the African continent :



1. Religious Leaders.



2. Political leaders.



This is disgusting. Shut up!.. Was he forced to kneel down? do you know the rule over there or the tradition .. Can't you see there is no seat .. and maybe you can't stand when the president is seating. Shut up!.. Was he forced to kneel down? do you know the rule over there or the tradition .. Can't you see there is no seat .. and maybe you can't stand when the president is seating. 3 Likes 2 Shares

A Minister in Zambia is akin to a clerk in Nigeria while their president cannot stand a local government chairman here 3 Likes

Ikunle abiyamo abi ki leleyi o? 1 Like

only in Africa





NA WEYTIN BUHARI SUPPOSE TO DY DO LIE MOHAMMED AND FEMI ADESHINA WHEN DEM TALK ANYHOW NA WEYTIN BUHARI SUPPOSE TO DY DO LIE MOHAMMED AND FEMI ADESHINA WHEN DEM TALK ANYHOW

maybe their culture... 1 Like

He is extremely loyal and begging to keep his job 4 Likes

OP...Shei na Gambia or zambia.....change ur topic...

.

This can not be term as respect again, it only a corrupt man that will be doing that to man like him so that he will not be expose.

omenkaLives:

Two biggest albatross mitigating against the emancipation of the African continent :



1. Religious Leaders.



2. Political leaders.



This is disgusting.

I see a new meme coming I see a new meme coming

Gambia or Zambia? Nairaland is so annoying.

Hmmmmm!!!! this is "exaggerated respect"...And that tiles could be really hard on the knees. Assuming it was rug, it would have been manageable.

Somebody doesn't even know the difference between Zambia and The Gambia. 1 Like

Wow and this made Frontpage.

Lusaka is not in Gambia but rather Zambia. 1 Like

Chai...kikikiki..brainless people

Zambia not Gambia. Ordinary reading the names you will know it's Zambia cos they are the ones who's names usually sound like a a drunken man singing rap. 1 Like

just dey laugh just dey laugh

OmenkaLives

Two biggest albatross mitigating against the emancipation of the African continent :



1. Religious Leaders.



2. Political leaders.



This is disgusting.





Decypher:

Shut up!

Three albatrosses mitigating against the emancipation of the African continent :



1. Religious Leaders.



2. Political leaders.



3.People like Decypher





This is disgusting



You are asking him to shut up because he speaks the truth? Three albatrosses mitigating against the emancipation of the African continent :1. Religious Leaders.2. Political leaders.3.People likeThis is disgusting 4 Likes