|I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by born2lead01: 7:10pm
A Port Harourt-based nurse, Oji Allwell, has said he is not the doctor who committed suicide by jumping into the Lagos lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday.
The nurse was forced to speak out after many online news organisations used his picture along with the story of Allwell Orji, the Lagos-based doctor that actually committed suicide.
Oji’s photos along with the suicide report went viral late on Sunday and led many of his friends to believe he had taken his life.
In a video uploaded on his Facebook page, the nurse informed his friends and well-wishers that he was alive and well.
He said, “Good afternoon my beloved friends and well-wishers. My name is Oji Allwell, I am a nurse. I am making this online video in regards to the news that has been trending online about me being a medical doctor who jumped into the lagoon.”
Here is the direct link to the Facebook profile of the nurse https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1562304690516437&id=100002107643479&refid=17&_ft_=top_level_post_id.15623046905164
Source : http://punchng.com/im-not-the-doctor-who-jumped-into-lagos-lagoon-ph-nurse-cries-out/
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by Young03: 7:14pm
See Gobe
unconfirmed news
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by Cutehector(m): 7:20pm
Hahahaha
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by obyrich(m): 7:21pm
Lazy bloggers.
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by onyeego(m): 7:22pm
Bloggers
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by idolda: 7:22pm
Kai bloggers wan kill the guy
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by HaneefahRN(f): 7:32pm
I just knew the picture attached was a lie.
These yeye bloggers can cook up rubbish for Africa.
More years to your life.
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by rozayx5(m): 8:46pm
smh
for bloggers
giving apc an excuse to put forward teir devilish social media bill
.
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by Sharon6(f): 8:47pm
Na wa ooooooo. These bloggers are just rolling out so many fakes and unconfirmed stories up and down. Mtcheeewh!
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by uviesa(m): 8:47pm
Ok
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by Horlawale1(m): 8:47pm
Rubbish journalism
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by lacoach: 8:47pm
Chai there is God o.
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by Codes151(m): 8:47pm
For this nonsense! Kemi should remain in jail for 1week!!! All this useless bloggers should be followers up immediately!! What nonsense....
That kind news fit kill the guy mama for village! Nonsense
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by freshness2020(m): 8:47pm
Quack bloggers.
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by 1stGenius(m): 8:48pm
Everything is possible in naija.
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by BUHARImyDOG: 8:49pm
BMC AT WORK
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by femid1st(m): 8:49pm
Sorry jawe....dont mind the hungry bloggers......Who be the docotr self?.....
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by EzigboNwanma(f): 8:49pm
Hmmmm may u not die untimely in Jesus name. Amen
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by mazizitonene(m): 8:50pm
rumours.....and hungry bloggers....
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by femid1st(m): 8:50pm
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by yinkslinks(m): 8:50pm
They have their boy too who owns a forum and his always in a rush to post fake news out. Yes that Afonja boy, I am referring to you.
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by twilliamx: 8:50pm
Useless bloggers wan use lie kill the poor guy, na them and their useless blogs go jump inside lagoon. wonder what happened to investigative journalism/blogging. bunch of copy and paste asss holes
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by Xzbit91: 8:50pm
Nothing bloggers no go do
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by Griffon: 8:51pm
Make him kuku begin dey take down the names of the bloggers and sue their sorry arses.
That would fetch him more money and fame.
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by frisky2good(m): 8:51pm
Bloggers and rubbish sef. How can person jump from 3rd mainland bridge into ocean? No be lagoon dey there?
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by slurryeye: 8:51pm
Nigerian bloggers
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by abdulaz: 8:52pm
Time for the guyman to make more money if you know what I mean.
He should sue the hell out of all these yeye media houses and all those shitty copy and paste bloggers, Nairaland included.
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by grandstar(m): 8:54pm
Its quite obvious you didn't commit suicide. Some people are still doubting. Better take a plunge to convince them.
|Re: I’m Not The Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon, PH Nurse Cries Out by balominer: 8:54pm
idolda:TG they only make him popular
