|RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by zoba88: 7:33pm
The man, who committed suicide by leaping off Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday evening has been identified as a medical doctor. According to sources, he was returning from church, but jumped into the lagoon on the bridge. Officers of Rapid Response Squad have arrived the scene and rescue effort is in progress.
See photos RRS officials in action below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/man-who-committed-suicide-on-third.html?m=1
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by zoba88: 7:33pm
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:43pm
when ur village people call you and u answer
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by ITbomb(m): 7:48pm
What are they doing on the boat, I thought I would see divers
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by ESDKING: 7:49pm
Selfish man that didn't consider the feelings of other people around him .
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 7:50pm
Ok
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 7:52pm
ITbomb:
Probably, they're waiting for the man to bring out his hand from the water to call their attention to where he is
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Amberon: 7:53pm
I hope they find him o
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Jabioro: 7:55pm
Rescue what? Nothing to rescued, he would surely come afloat by Tuesday evening. na dead body they won rescue.. His village people has finally got him, send him on unreturned journey
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by ugolance(m): 7:57pm
I feel sad for him and his family. Depression kills!!
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 8:09pm
ITbomb:
Dt one na for America....here we use fishing line or net.
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by GlorifiedTunde(m): 8:37pm
That's supposed to be LASEMA's job na.
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by LastMumu: 8:42pm
ITbomb:Divers no go first pinpoint where the corpse fit dey before dem go enter water?
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Franzinni: 8:58pm
I said it!!!! Unless it is not nigeria!! Poor man jump inside lagoon.... We will wait for his body to come out make we bury am inside hole for backyard.....
But a DOCTOR!!! What!!! I am surprised I didn't see helecopter patrolling the water too.... Eye service is a course we learn in the Nigerian school of life....
Is a life better than another?..... Nigeria which way?
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:59pm
I don't understand!! Why the "gun boat"? Them wan fight mammy water before them rescue the man? Where are the divers? The guy making call in the boat, is he calling the "marine world"?
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Bashirfuntua(m): 8:59pm
person no go swim again
dude pack his car to swim una don go call RRS
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by dayleke(m): 9:00pm
Too sad...
Depression awareness would be good in Naija o...
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 9:00pm
booked
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by ylaa(f): 9:00pm
god forbid bad thing
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by teamchocolate: 9:01pm
This is really sad..
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by TPAND: 9:02pm
So sad!
This Life
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Eddiecute86(m): 9:02pm
All this ones that cannot swim.. They better call the Eguns or the Ijaws
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 9:02pm
Abeg Na how much dem go sell him car abi him don will am to lala?
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by garlicrey(m): 9:02pm
ville mentality
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by jude33084(m): 9:02pm
It is a pity.
When depressed please talk to somebody.
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 9:03pm
I suspect Blackmail or Marital issue!
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by xelly: 9:03pm
zoba88:
Sorry, English is not your first language but what's the need rescuing someone that committed suicide?
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by frisky2good(m): 9:03pm
Rescue effort or body recovery effort?
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Divay22(f): 9:03pm
No matter what your problem is Taking your life is not worth it,Another one day could change things........
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Pabloosas(m): 9:05pm
Nice
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Kakamorufu(m): 9:05pm
make Dem recover the body fast oo. before fish chop am.
|Re: RRS Searching For Corpse Of Doctor Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos) by Negotiate: 9:05pm
hmmm
