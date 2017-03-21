₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by mmb: 6:16am
1 Share
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Atiku2019: 6:21am
That Vendor might not know it's Ahmed Indimi
Ahmed hope you stop something for that guy
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Kondomatic(m): 6:25am
What do you want us to do with this information?
5 Likes
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by 1Rebel: 6:28am
How does this change the fact that buhari is a humongous failure?
When last did something educative grace the FrontPage? This forum is fast becoming a joke.
14 Likes
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by mmb: 6:30am
Kondomatic:This topic is not meant for you Sir.
Just like me, i dont read any topic or visit any section that i dont have interest in. We are not all the same.
10 Likes
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Caseless: 6:35am
So, wetin come happen?
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by CACAWA(m): 6:36am
Abeg , shey that vendor no dey look uche face?
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by omenkaLives: 6:38am
Caseless:Fry ice-cream chop.
1 Like
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Caseless: 6:43am
omenkaLives:my frying pan had since been stolen by pdp under gej, so I can't fry.
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Dosmay(m): 6:51am
chai, make GOD jez ans dah vendor's call lyk dat lasan. nor be here o ;Dchai, make GOD jez ans dah vendor's call lyk dat lasan. nor be here o
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by TPAND: 7:02am
Oooo well... but wait a moment, what does this guy do for a living. I guess he is an another OBO.
OBO seems to be a career now in Nigeria. See many of them at the gym, no work, no career, all they do is spending daddy's money
3 Likes
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by aminho(m): 7:10am
TPAND:
He is managing director local content at orient petroleum
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by TPAND: 7:13am
aminho:
OOOO... still under daddy's shell and spending daddy's money
5 Likes
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Firmjudge(m): 7:44am
mmb:
Some people and busy body..
wonder why he/she couldnt just pass
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by aminho(m): 8:12am
TPAND:
How is dad still spending daddies MONEY?he is an educated guy with two master's and is paid for a job he is doing!thats his sweat and i know him to never miss a day at work when ever he isvin the country!
5 Likes
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by irynterri(f): 8:40am
aminho:don't mind the pained guy,as if he won't be happy if his dad had an oil company,instead of him to aspire to leave one for his kids he is here cussing others,its his type that will squander daddy's money if given the opportunity
3 Likes
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Goldenheart(m): 9:06am
Ehn ehn
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by ugdavid62(m): 9:06am
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Factfinder1(f): 9:07am
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by IYANGBALI: 9:07am
Shame is shaming him for marrying Zahra
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by ChappyChase(m): 9:08am
Kondomatic:Have you ever tasted fried beans , if NO; Use the information to fry beans
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Goldenheart(m): 9:08am
Atiku2019:
the glass is tinted... except if his plate number carries his name
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Tazdroid(m): 9:08am
Indimi suppose use tinted glass
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Jacksparr0w127: 9:08am
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by GreenMavro: 9:08am
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Phiniter(m): 9:08am
And then
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Tazdroid(m): 9:08am
1Rebel:
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Dyt(f): 9:08am
aminho:
Introduce me to him na
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Tazdroid(m): 9:09am
Dyt:na so
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by seunlly(m): 9:09am
The vendor knew jhoor e no say e go see something
|Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Phiniter(m): 9:10am
On a second thought these traffic vendors can sell kidneys on the road one day
