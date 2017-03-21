₦airaland Forum

Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by mmb: 6:16am

Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Atiku2019: 6:21am
grin That Vendor might not know it's Ahmed Indimi cool
Ahmed hope you stop something for that guy smiley

Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Kondomatic(m): 6:25am
What do you want us to do with this information?

Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by 1Rebel: 6:28am
How does this change the fact that buhari is a humongous failure?

When last did something educative grace the FrontPage? This forum is fast becoming a joke.

Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by mmb: 6:30am
Kondomatic:
What do you want us to do with this information?
This topic is not meant for you Sir.

Just like me, i dont read any topic or visit any section that i dont have interest in. We are not all the same.

Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Caseless: 6:35am
So, wetin come happen?
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by CACAWA(m): 6:36am
Abeg , shey that vendor no dey look uche face?
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by omenkaLives: 6:38am
Caseless:
So, wetin come happen?
Fry ice-cream chop. grin

Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Caseless: 6:43am
omenkaLives:
Fry ice-cream chop. grin
my frying pan had since been stolen by pdp under gej, so I can't fry. grin
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Dosmay(m): 6:51am
chai, make GOD jez ans dah vendor's call lyk dat lasan. nor be here o ;Dchai, make GOD jez ans dah vendor's call lyk dat lasan. nor be here o
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by TPAND: 7:02am
Oooo well... but wait a moment, what does this guy do for a living. I guess he is an another OBO.

OBO seems to be a career now in Nigeria. See many of them at the gym, no work, no career, all they do is spending daddy's money

Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by aminho(m): 7:10am
TPAND:
Oooo well... but wait a moment, what does this guy do for a living. I guess he is an another OBO.

OBO seems to be a career now in Nigeria. See many of them at the gym, no work, no career, all they do is spending daddy's money

He is managing director local content at orient petroleum
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by TPAND: 7:13am
aminho:


He is managing director local content at orient petroleum

OOOO... still under daddy's shell and spending daddy's money

Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Firmjudge(m): 7:44am
mmb:
This topic is not meants for you Sir.

Just like me, i dont read any topic or visit any section that i dont have interest in. We are not all the same.

Some people and busy body..
wonder why he/she couldnt just pass
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by aminho(m): 8:12am
TPAND:


OOOO... still under daddy's shell and spending daddy's money

How is dad still spending daddies MONEY?he is an educated guy with two master's and is paid for a job he is doing!thats his sweat and i know him to never miss a day at work when ever he isvin the country!

Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by irynterri(f): 8:40am
aminho:


How is dad still spending daddies MONEY?he is an educated guy with two master's and is paid for a job he is doing!thats his sweat and i know him to never miss a day at work when ever he isvin the country!
don't mind the pained guy,as if he won't be happy if his dad had an oil company,instead of him to aspire to leave one for his kids he is here cussing others,its his type that will squander daddy's money if given the opportunity

Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Goldenheart(m): 9:06am
Ehn ehn

Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by ugdavid62(m): 9:06am
grin grin
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Factfinder1(f): 9:07am
grin
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by IYANGBALI: 9:07am
Shame is shaming him for marrying Zahra
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by ChappyChase(m): 9:08am
Kondomatic:
What do you want us to do with this information?
Have you ever tasted fried beans cool cool, if NO; Use the information to fry beans grin grin grin
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Goldenheart(m): 9:08am
Atiku2019:
grin That Vendor might not know it's Ahmed Indimi cool

Ahmed hope you stop something for that guy smiley

the glass is tinted... except if his plate number carries his name grin
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Tazdroid(m): 9:08am
Indimi suppose use tinted glass
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Jacksparr0w127: 9:08am
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by GreenMavro: 9:08am
grin
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Phiniter(m): 9:08am
And then
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Tazdroid(m): 9:08am
1Rebel:
How does this change the fact that buhari is a humongous failure?

When last did something educative grace the FrontPage? This forum is fast becoming a joke.

Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Dyt(f): 9:08am
aminho:


How is dad still spending daddies MONEY?he is an educated guy with two master's and is paid for a job he is doing!thats his sweat and i know him to never miss a day at work when ever he isvin the country!

Introduce me to him na
cry cry
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Tazdroid(m): 9:09am
Dyt:


Introduce me to him na
cry cry
na so

Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by seunlly(m): 9:09am
The vendor knew jhoor e no say e go see something
Re: Vendor Shows Ahmed Indimi Photo Of His Wedding To Zahra On The Streets Of Abuja by Phiniter(m): 9:10am
On a second thought these traffic vendors can sell kidneys on the road one day

