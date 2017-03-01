₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by sixtuschimere: 7:42am
Yesterday I shared the story of a man who beheaded a beautiful girl in Ikoga Zebbe area of Badagry Lagos State.
Below are faces of the man as he poses with the head of the deceased
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/see-face-of-man-who-beheaded-lady-in.html?m=1
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by SmartchoicesNG: 7:43am
Terrible.... Looks Photoshopped though
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by sixtuschimere: 7:46am
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by sixtuschimere: 7:46am
sixtuschimere:more
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by Ashleydolls(f): 7:47am
Damn! The heart of a man is indeed wicked. That man should be killed by firing squad
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by wtfCode: 7:48am
Afonjas, even Kenyans joined with south africans no do terrible things pass una.
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by Thorhammer(m): 7:49am
Such a beautiful lady, ladies easily fall prey to those ritualist
2 Likes
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by kunlesufyan(m): 8:00am
LORD! The heart of man is desperately wicked.
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by wassade: 8:01am
End time. Oh the heart of men
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by Larryfest(m): 8:05am
This is just too much all because of money the idiot just wasted the pretty girl all for nothing....too graphic
5 Likes
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by segebase(m): 8:06am
y is he still alive
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by Speedyconnect13: 8:09am
graphic pics pls. not just pics
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by Dextology: 8:11am
This is wickedness. A callous act, some people have the guts and heart to cut their fellow human like they are butchering chicken.
Op, please include very disturbing pics, not everyone that have a humane heart that can stomach these pics
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by rundownn: 8:12am
Nna eh .... Nnka wo slaughter house
2 Likes
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by dannybomb(m): 8:13am
damn people get mind oh, me even to kill xmas chicken I no fit.
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by Jabioro: 8:16am
Just kill him...
1 Like
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by Jabioro: 8:16am
Devil is amazing, he would be surely surprised at this man Acton.. He has surpassed his master Satan.. Let him drinks from the cup of wailing,gnashing and crying of sorrow as from this moment till when he would be send back to meet his master by the hangman through gallow..
3 Likes
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by pyyxxaro: 8:20am
This is wicked
He should be skinned alive
How was he able to deceive this lady into the bush
1 Like
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by NKFOODVERIETIES(f): 8:51am
kunlesufyan:am telling u
2 Likes
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by Goldenheart(m): 9:19am
Geeeezzzz!
the man should spend eternity with Ramsey Bolton...
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by favourmic(m): 9:19am
aye oooooo
my hand just dey shake as i dey type this i swear
they should cut this man step by step and allow him to eat him self one after the other
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by Tazdroid(m): 9:20am
I can't believe this is the world we live in today. Some human beings are degenerating into sick, vile and demented creatures whose brains have been fried with adulterated ororo
And why the blazes is the man's fvcking head still attached to the rest of his fvcking body?
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by Olasco93: 9:20am
Some people's conscience have been deactivated. He forgot that the life he has is not his. He killed an innocent girl just like that because of fame and fortune. Well, it's only God that can judge we humans because no one is Innocent in his/her own way.
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by bewla(m): 9:21am
e
|Re: The Man Who Beheaded A Lady In Lagos Poses With Her Head (Graphic Pics) by Bigajeff(m): 9:21am
bad
