Below are faces of the man as he poses with the head of the deceased







Yesterday I shared the story of a man who beheaded a beautiful girl in Ikoga Zebbe area of Badagry Lagos State. Below are faces of the man as he poses with the head of the deceased

Terrible.... Looks Photoshopped though 2 Likes 1 Share

sixtuschimere:

More more more

Damn! The heart of a man is indeed wicked. That man should be killed by firing squad 9 Likes 1 Share

Afonjas, even Kenyans joined with south africans no do terrible things pass una. 17 Likes 3 Shares

Such a beautiful lady, ladies easily fall prey to those ritualist 2 Likes

LORD! The heart of man is desperately wicked.

End time. Oh the heart of men

This is just too much all because of money the idiot just wasted the pretty girl all for nothing....too graphic 5 Likes

y is he still alive 2 Likes 1 Share

graphic pics pls. not just pics







Op, please include very disturbing pics, not everyone that have a humane heart that can stomach these pics This is wickedness. A callous act, some people have the guts and heart to cut their fellow human like they are butchering chicken.Op, please include very disturbing pics, not everyone that have a humane heart that can stomach these pics 2 Likes 1 Share

Nna eh .... Nnka wo slaughter house 2 Likes

damn people get mind oh, me even to kill xmas chicken I no fit.

Just kill him... 1 Like

Devil is amazing, he would be surely surprised at this man Acton.. He has surpassed his master Satan.. Let him drinks from the cup of wailing,gnashing and crying of sorrow as from this moment till when he would be send back to meet his master by the hangman through gallow.. 3 Likes





He should be skinned alive





How was he able to deceive this lady into the bush This is wickedHe should be skinned aliveHow was he able to deceive this lady into the bush 1 Like

kunlesufyan:

LORD! The heart of man is desperately wicked. am telling u am telling u 2 Likes

Geeeezzzz!



the man should spend eternity with Ramsey Bolton...

aye oooooo





my hand just dey shake as i dey type this i swear





they should cut this man step by step and allow him to eat him self one after the other

I can't believe this is the world we live in today. Some human beings are degenerating into sick, vile and demented creatures whose brains have been fried with adulterated ororo







And why the blazes is the man's fvcking head still attached to the rest of his fvcking body?

Some people's conscience have been deactivated. He forgot that the life he has is not his. He killed an innocent girl just like that because of fame and fortune. Well, it's only God that can judge we humans because no one is Innocent in his/her own way.

e