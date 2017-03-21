₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by ULTIMATECYCLER1(m): 7:48am
Newly evicted BigBrother Naija housemate Offiong Anthony alias "ThinTallTony" has arrived back in Lagos from South Africa some hours ago alongside BBNaija host Ebuka, following his shocking eviction from the house yesterday. We hope to see him thrive well amidst controversies surrounding him and his family.
ThinTallTony is set to take on his media tour across the country. We wish him good luck in his future endeavors. See photos of TTT and Ebuka at the airport.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by ULTIMATECYCLER1(m): 7:52am
FTC!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by kogistar: 7:53am
LET HIM GO & MEET HIS DEAD FAMILY
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by Speedyconnect13: 8:07am
BbN . Make i hear say e concern me
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by IamAirforce1: 8:10am
Welcome home Gee
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by ULTIMATECYCLER1(m): 8:11am
kogistar:Give the young man a break nah!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by dannybomb(m): 8:11am
TTT, hehehe, greet your wife for us
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by ULTIMATECYCLER1(m): 8:15am
Shey @Lalasticlala dey watch BBNaija ni?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by mineANDurs(f): 8:15am
Welcome,
just goan face your DEAD family!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by ULTIMATECYCLER1(m): 8:19am
mineANDurs:I think say you be space booker.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by littlewonders: 8:21am
Again
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by CaroLyner(f): 8:23am
After denying your family you still lose the money ;
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:26am
say me well to ur niece cos I don't think u have a daughter
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by missnawty(f): 8:29am
Cute Tony.. Incase your wife pack out
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by ULTIMATECYCLER1(m): 8:37am
Lol!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by jcmaiah(m): 8:46am
Let him get home first before we can say he is smiling
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by hernandson(m): 9:06am
men!! I smell divorce
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by Tazdroid(m): 9:16am
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by GreenMavro: 9:22am
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by Vickiweezy(m): 9:22am
Poo Poo Poo
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by vizkiz: 9:22am
Tony, you are destined for greatness.
Tony to are GOAT
Tony you are a bag of talent
Tony it's time for you to make that big impact in the entertainment industry.
"it has never been about the winner but about making yourself a hot cake to the entertainment industry" that was what you did bro
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by Goldenheart(m): 9:22am
ekabo
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by johnreh: 9:23am
so ebuka will be going to SA every weekend as though he was shuttling between ikeja and ikoyi ? poverty is bi.tc.h
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by DollarAngel(m): 9:23am
Sure
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by DuBLINGreenb(m): 9:24am
Offiong rejected 1m naira only to be evicted last Sunday chai I knew he made the wrong decision.
As for his wife she'll understand besides men are scarce these days even the young ones with money are killing themselves or spending foolishly, most fine ones have nothing(TTT), old ones have family issues, the others are rascals,cultists, agbero,s ugly and poor.
After 3 kids where will she go? That ocean that had many fish is now a pothole with nothing.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by klassykute(m): 9:24am
lol
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by Goldenheart(m): 9:25am
littlewonders:
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by Nickymezor(f): 9:25am
Welcm home Ttt
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by Blurryface(m): 9:25am
Who was him?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by ChappyChase(m): 9:25am
Tony since you're an orphan, come squart with me till you find your own house. ANUMAN
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Arrives Lagos After His Eviction From Big Brother Naija by Abdulazeez007(m): 9:25am
toorh, welkom, make yu go start the farming yu left b4 going to waste yr tym fr souti
