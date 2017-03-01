Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija (6934 Views)

Read below



Nigerians have taken to Thin Tall Tony's wife, Laraba's Instagram page to blast and troll her,following his eviction.Many have told her to leave the marriage and others have slammed her for supporting him despite denying her on live tv.













Naija, no chill at all 1 Like

Chai





But why troll her.Some people tho.

Free the lady please.



If they really got to troll anyone, it should be TTT.

Eyaaa

Nijerians and aproko 8 Likes

SMH

Nigerians are too daft, hypocritical and phucking judgemental, crying more than the berieved, gosh! Everyone is forming relationship and financial guru online while they can't manage their affairs in real life. 14 Likes

Ok

see them talking



most are side babes to useless men



most dont have husbands



most are runs girls



but they know how to judge because na internet





if u take the opinions of nigerians to heart on issues of the heart i sorry for you



virgins teaching people how to sleep around



nigerians i hail



she should leave the father of her kids because he was playing a game to win money







most talking will do worst than him most talking will do worst than him 13 Likes

My fellow Nigerians, abeg help us beg fayose not to divert the forthcoming Paris fund to capital projects as usual o. Help us beg him to pls pay we civil servants and pensioners.



Again, help us beg him to renounce his new policy against the filling stations in Ekiti. As I'm writing dis, no single filling station is open in Ekiti State... We all know wot it means to we commuters and private car owners.



Na beg o... Make una help us beg him. Expecially those of u that chose him as mentor , godfather and messiah.



Thanks 4 Likes

marriage is an agreement between two people. their marriage should be none of our business



I donno why some people derive joy in watching others cry, when it finally happens, you will see them sympathizing with the same person they trolled... SMH





THIS IS NOT RIGHT This kind of talk/trolling can make the faint/light hearted jump inside the lagoon...I donno why some people derive joy in watching others cry, when it finally happens, you will see them sympathizing with the same person they trolled... SMHTHIS IS NOT RIGHT 4 Likes

Nigerians should transfer their aggression and misplaced frustration to the right person . . .Tony The woman does not deserve this.Nigerians should transfer their aggression and misplaced frustration to the right person . . .Tony 1 Like

Thin Tall Traitor (TTT) is down. I can't wait for Trouble Boss (T-Boss) to go down this week. Based on logistics we give N25M, SUV and Marvis to #Efe. 2 Likes

I weak for Naija 1 Like

Recession has blasted good judgment from the brains of Nigerians 1 Like

.Nigerians with their hypocrisy.

These people think the wife does not know what Big Brother is all about.

Keep on hating on him. Like he said yesternight, give him one year and see where he would be.

He clearly stated he kept his marriage from the housemates because he had researched married men are not given the chance to do things and I agree with him.

If he had been truthful and told the whole house he is married, would he be free with Bisola? Would he freely dance and mingle like he did on saturday parties?

And if he did, you lots would still call him a useless husband who has no regard for his wife.

He was given the platform to showcase his skills and he did that perfectly. He is a professional dancer and choreographer. He is a very good fine artist. He is the most intelligent and cleverest(Bassey comes to mind too) amongst the HMs.

This guy will go farthest than all the other HMs in the entertainment industry.

I voted my Efe anyway. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Awwwwwwhhhh





pls leave him alone it was just a game he was playing and he acknowledged it on the eviction party 1 Like

Most of the commenters on that her page her single and frustrated people. No sane person in her right mind can type such nonsense on some one's page 2 Likes

Why not let the poor woman be? Btw, TTT will remain thin, tall and daft.

bros shud have won. but his mumu error of judgement cost him. social media is a biutch

This woman will stick to the marriage like banacles. Husband Scarce. Especially a fine Thin Tall Tony./





But if I were her, i will leave...



Chances are that the Bisola woman, after the show, would try to reconnect with TTT - to continue the affair. See the way she cried. The Hot Geisha is already in love with him. so Ms TTT leave him now for ur own peace of mind.

What the Bleep is their stake in all this? Is she their family member? Nosey, self-righteous airheads.

ppl gt no chill at all....forgetting all dat hapund on d show was just a game....i bet 90% of those blasting both TTT nd his wife wud do worse if dey had d kinda opportunity he had..smh

Why aren't they trolling Tony's TL?



Leave the woman alone abeg

Still doesn't change anything... He did what he felt was right.guess he must have discussed with his wife ,the lieing strategy...about ttt and bisola..DAT one z left on the wife to decide



Naija, TTT go hear am. Naija, TTT go hear am.

aproko y will u advice her to leave her husband

