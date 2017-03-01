₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by sugarbelly: 8:12am
Nigerians have taken to Thin Tall Tony's wife, Laraba's Instagram page to blast and troll her,following his eviction.Many have told her to leave the marriage and others have slammed her for supporting him despite denying her on live tv.
Read below
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by sugarbelly: 8:12am
SEE FUNNY THINGS, NIGERIANS ARE SAYING ABOUT TTT & HIS LAST MOVE ON BISOLA
Naija, no chill at all
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by Nne5(f): 8:17am
Chai
But why troll her.Some people tho.
Free the lady please.
If they really got to troll anyone, it should be TTT.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by Negotiate: 8:17am
Eyaaa
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by Dyt(f): 8:21am
Nijerians and aproko
8 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by sugarbelly: 8:21am
SMH
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by Tyche(m): 8:35am
Nigerians are too daft, hypocritical and phucking judgemental, crying more than the berieved, gosh! Everyone is forming relationship and financial guru online while they can't manage their affairs in real life.
14 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by echelons(m): 11:26am
Ok
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by CuteJude: 11:27am
see them talking
most are side babes to useless men
most dont have husbands
most are runs girls
but they know how to judge because na internet
if u take the opinions of nigerians to heart on issues of the heart i sorry for you
virgins teaching people how to sleep around
nigerians i hail
she should leave the father of her kids because he was playing a game to win money
most talking will do worst than him
13 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by Olalekanbanky1(m): 11:28am
My fellow Nigerians, abeg help us beg fayose not to divert the forthcoming Paris fund to capital projects as usual o. Help us beg him to pls pay we civil servants and pensioners.
Again, help us beg him to renounce his new policy against the filling stations in Ekiti. As I'm writing dis, no single filling station is open in Ekiti State... We all know wot it means to we commuters and private car owners.
Na beg o... Make una help us beg him. Expecially those of u that chose him as mentor , godfather and messiah.
Thanks
4 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by Kjking(m): 11:28am
marriage is an agreement between two people. their marriage should be none of our business
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by emror4u(m): 11:28am
This kind of talk/trolling can make the faint/light hearted jump inside the lagoon...
I donno why some people derive joy in watching others cry, when it finally happens, you will see them sympathizing with the same person they trolled... SMH
THIS IS NOT RIGHT
4 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by ifyalways(f): 11:28am
The woman does not deserve this. Nigerians should transfer their aggression and misplaced frustration to the right person . . .Tony
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by Princenady(m): 11:29am
Thin Tall Traitor (TTT) is down. I can't wait for Trouble Boss (T-Boss) to go down this week. Based on logistics we give N25M, SUV and Marvis to #Efe.
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by DollarAngel(m): 11:29am
I weak for Naija
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by tuscani: 11:29am
Recession has blasted good judgment from the brains of Nigerians
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by ajoskele(m): 11:29am
.Nigerians with their hypocrisy.
These people think the wife does not know what Big Brother is all about.
Keep on hating on him. Like he said yesternight, give him one year and see where he would be.
He clearly stated he kept his marriage from the housemates because he had researched married men are not given the chance to do things and I agree with him.
If he had been truthful and told the whole house he is married, would he be free with Bisola? Would he freely dance and mingle like he did on saturday parties?
And if he did, you lots would still call him a useless husband who has no regard for his wife.
He was given the platform to showcase his skills and he did that perfectly. He is a professional dancer and choreographer. He is a very good fine artist. He is the most intelligent and cleverest(Bassey comes to mind too) amongst the HMs.
This guy will go farthest than all the other HMs in the entertainment industry.
I voted my Efe anyway.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by Sharon6(f): 11:30am
Awwwwwwhhhh
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by Starships4u(m): 11:30am
pls leave him alone it was just a game he was playing and he acknowledged it on the eviction party
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by venorite: 11:30am
Most of the commenters on that her page her single and frustrated people. No sane person in her right mind can type such nonsense on some one's page
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by mokkalu1(m): 11:30am
Why not let the poor woman be? Btw, TTT will remain thin, tall and daft.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by ednut1(m): 11:30am
bros shud have won. but his mumu error of judgement cost him. social media is a biutch
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by nijabazaar(m): 11:31am
This woman will stick to the marriage like banacles. Husband Scarce. Especially a fine Thin Tall Tony./
But if I were her, i will leave...
Chances are that the Bisola woman, after the show, would try to reconnect with TTT - to continue the affair. See the way she cried. The Hot Geisha is already in love with him. so Ms TTT leave him now for ur own peace of mind.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by Timi141: 11:32am
What the Bleep is their stake in all this? Is she their family member? Nosey, self-righteous airheads.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by opara28(m): 11:32am
ppl gt no chill at all....forgetting all dat hapund on d show was just a game....i bet 90% of those blasting both TTT nd his wife wud do worse if dey had d kinda opportunity he had..smh
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by UjSizzle(f): 11:32am
Why aren't they trolling Tony's TL?
Leave the woman alone abeg
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by divine842: 11:34am
Still doesn't change anything... He did what he felt was right.guess he must have discussed with his wife ,the lieing strategy...about ttt and bisola..DAT one z left on the wife to decide
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by megareal(f): 11:34am
Naija, TTT go hear am.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by Tisham20(m): 11:36am
aproko y will u advice her to leave her husband
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by concept86: 11:36am
|Re: Thin Tall Tony's Wife Trolled By Nigerians Following His Eviction From BBNaija by Proudlyngwa(m): 11:36am
He deserves everything he is getting and more. When you make yourself a public figure be prepared for public ridicule
