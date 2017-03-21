Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / What Is The Main Purpose And Aim Of Bigbrother Nigeria ? (13620 Views)

This is has been really disturbing my mind. Please, can somebody tell me the main purpose and aim of Bigbrother Naija ? How does it affect Nigeria Economic positvely ? How does it affect a common Nigerian in a positive way ? what is the main koko gan gan of this nonsense called bigbrother naija? I need a reasonable answer, please. 66 Likes 3 Shares

To be very very realistic, I do not like to lie, I don't know. 126 Likes 8 Shares

If you can tell me the meaning of kolowerk or skiborobo, I will tell you the aim of BBN 80 Likes 2 Shares

In the meantime, let me give you an insight.

The reason showbiz strive is that people tend to show interest in stuff that are out of their normal daily activities.

If you listen to Asa songs, you will feel the stir in your soul as you flow with the lyrics however the truth is that you are in the minority as the other majority needs something more physical, they don't care about the meaning, they want the beats.



So what happens in showbiz, you give the people what they want.



You may not care about Tonto new red dress or Adaeze cleavage but they are people are clicking on any topic that show related headlines (check traffic report of most bloggers).

So if people are so interested in celebrity's lifestyle. Why not promote some people as celebrities, lock them in a house and put cameras to screen out what they do.



Those guys who organize the show are not charity organization, they are businessmen who are expecting profit.

If people don't like what they do, they will be out of business.



On how it affects the common man or the economy.

1. Viewing is through cable, many people specifically subscribed during the period for the show. The guy at the DStv shop near you gets some commission, if you are installing newly then bigger pay for him.



2. Voting are done through text, the recharge card boy issue selling more credits



3. You don't wanna miss a show cos of NEPA? then buy fuel. The fuel attendant is getting paid.



4. Bloggers just need to post "see what TTT did at night" and thousands will click to see. More clicks, more money from Google and other advertising networks



5. Perspective : There are thousands of ajebutters locked up in their high fence compound and the only thing they know are housemaids and driver. This shows may be their only opportunity to see real living from another perspective.



It showbiz bro, if people are willing to pay to watch, then give them what they want after all you are not 700 Club that gives boring testimonies but they are still on air only because they live on donations for the good work 124 Likes 4 Shares









Very simple!!!! So that gullible Nigerians, will be able to showcase their sexcapade to the world at large....... Very simple!!!! So that gullible Nigerians, will be able to showcase their sexcapade to the world at large....... 17 Likes 1 Share

Every weekend a lot of you watch EPL amd La Liga matches, what is the gain in those too?



If you have not bashed football matches why bash an entertainment show? 90 Likes 10 Shares

Smh! The amount of sex you will see in a typical American movie of ONE AND HALF HOUR cannot be compared to that you will see in a typical big brother show that goes on for 3MONTHS.

The same people that called for the ban or asking the importance of the show paid good money to go to cinemas to watch 50shades Of Grey and American Pie!!! They have seen all episodes of Spartacus!!! Such Hypocrites!!!



In all the years I have been watching the BB show, I HAVE NEVER SEEN A SEX SCENE!!!! Asides, this episode where blowsola did a hand job with both partners covered inside a big duvet where NOTHING was seen and all for 2minutes!!! In all this years, the four or so times COMBINED it EVER happened where all at night. To see it means you have to go search and download. Meaning with or without Big brother, you are a porn enthusiast and probably sleep and wake up on pornhub!



Now that moves have been made to ban the show by same people whose morals are so awesome like that of the typical Nigerian who always believes he has a higher moral standing than his fellow human (it doesn't matter what they do behind closed doors), hope Y'll can now go back to being holier than the pope!



Nigeria has got to be the most hypocritical Nation on earth! 54 Likes 3 Shares

No one has been able to give a convincing explanation to this. 7 Likes

Overhyped TV SHOW 5 Likes

their purpose is demonize the mind 7 Likes

Main aim:how adult ℉uck when they are stave sex for 1 month. 1 Like









BBN was introduced to remove your mind from the massive thievery being committed by your leaders. None whatsoever...BBN was introduced to remove your mind from the massive thievery being committed by your leaders. 17 Likes 1 Share

This is has been really disturbing my mind. Please, can somebody tell me the main purpose and aim of Bigbrother Naija ? How does it affect Nigeria Economic positvely ? How does it affect a common Nigerian in a positive way ? what is the main koko gan gan of this nonsense called bigbrother naija? I need a reasonable answer, please.

2 questions



Do you watch big brother Nigeria? If yes, why do you watch it when it doesn't have a purpose? 2 questionsDo you watch big brother Nigeria? If yes, why do you watch it when it doesn't have a purpose? 8 Likes

To destroy whatever that is left of our moral foundation. 3 Likes

To go and lie about your personal life with the endresult of earning 25m ...lie and win 25m ...simple 2 Likes

This is has been really disturbing my mind. Please, can somebody tell me the main purpose and aim of Bigbrother Naija ? How does it affect Nigeria Economic positvely ? How does it affect a common Nigerian in a positive way ? what is the main koko gan gan of this nonsense called bigbrother naija? I need a reasonable answer, please. what's the aim of football, movies, project fame, the voice etc

G

Another bbnaija basher spotted. Op, anybody with half-a-brain will recognise that the aim of bbnaija is purely entertainment. It's like a market, there are different sellers and each seller targets customers in need of what they sell. What is the purpose of nollywood movies, football as very sensible people have already pointed out, what is the purpose of idols, what is the purpose of project fame or gulder ultimate search. Op, my anger is on the mod that pushed this to front page but I'll transfer that aggression to you. Let me also ask you some candid questions, what is the purpose of our politicians? What is the purpose of NLC, what is the purpose of the senate. What is the purpose of our president? What is the purpose of those in charge of our education sector?



I have much worse things to say to you Op, but i don't want to get banned. A little advice though, learn to target what's more important to your life and stop seeking cheap popularity by going after what is easy and acceptable to the gallery.



And I'll put this question forward to the mod that pushed this to fp: "What is the purpose of this thread?"



If you have nothing sensible to say to me please don't quote me. Na their type dey watch porn pass. Priority lacking moralists. 24 Likes 1 Share

Main purpose is to promote indecency. Just come and show your mumuism and collect 25m and go 7 Likes

brother do you watch International movies + football leagues + and a score of things......? well your answer is yes? then big brother Nigeria is same Entertainment + making money for the host country as all revenue from viewing gets to them! and Don't forget a chicken change is also awarded to the winner + the participants gain social contracts back home there by developing there lives and many others the will associate with so in any case its not as senseless as you may think. 12 Likes

WhALIa i dont knw

Zita55:









Very simple!!!! So that gullible Nigerians, will be able to showcase their sexcapade to the world at large....... following the band wagon making silly conclusions that is unfounded. In my several years of watching big bro, I've never seen a life sex scene. But I can't watch an hr American films and not see nudity and sex yet u all tag big brother a sexcapade place? Do you know housemates perform weekly task that challenge their mental and physical strength? U just here people talk and just follow condenm. following the band wagon making silly conclusions that is unfounded. In my several years of watching big bro, I've never seen a life sex scene. But I can't watch an hr American films and not see nudity and sex yet u all tag big brother a sexcapade place? Do you know housemates perform weekly task that challenge their mental and physical strength? U just here people talk and just follow condenm. 13 Likes

Blue Film 2 Likes

Useless show.

Thunder fire big brother

Thunder fire all those characters

Thunder fire the supportive organisations

Thunder fire all the spectators who wouldn't go out to hustle but sit at home to watch this useless show.

Lastly thunder strike Buhari the incompetent Fulani coward 7 Likes 1 Share

Am here to know too



One mumu that read engineering will soon come here to defend the program and then lash out at govt when issues of nice civil engineering structures in China are displayed .While China engineers are on research u are wasting time watching bbn and killing your 1st class brain. Am sure these inventors we envy don't waste their time on TV much talk-less of watch silly programs​ like bbn.





We always cry fowl that govt did this and that. In America 90% of what they boast of are private companies.





Stop killing your brain on television especially entertainment and soap operas especially when u are not in entertainment line. 9 Likes

Mynd44:

Every weekend a lot of you watch EPL amd La Liga matches, what is the gain in those too?



If you have not bashed football matches why bash an entertainment show?

Football matches don't promote immorality.



Also, the fact that people don't bash football matches doesn't make football matches right.



You didn't address the OP's question.



Beyond the entertaining benefit of BBN to some people and the advert opportunities it provides to some capitalists, it's hard to see what the society (in total) benefits from the programme. The cost of its tendency to promote immorality and laziness sure outweighs the monetary benefits to its promoters and advertisers.



What you sow, you shall reap. Youths must be taught to work hard before expecting success or financial breakthrough not just to sit idle, chatter all day and hug immorality with the hope to win a few millions. Football matches don't promote immorality.Also, the fact that people don't bash football matches doesn't make football matches right.You didn't address the OP's question.Beyond the entertaining benefit of BBN to some people and the advert opportunities it provides to some capitalists, it's hard to see what the society (in total) benefits from the programme. The cost of its tendency to promote immorality and laziness sure outweighs the monetary benefits to its promoters and advertisers.What you sow, you shall reap. Youths must be taught to work hard before expecting success or financial breakthrough not just to sit idle, chatter all day and hug immorality with the hope to win a few millions. 21 Likes 1 Share

It's not a talent hunt, it's not a real Indecency.







Why you comparing sport to BBN though What sort of entertainment is BBN thoughIt's not a talent hunt, it's not a real Indecency.Why you comparing sport to BBN though 6 Likes 1 Share

If you ask me, na who I go ask? Next to comment oya answer.

Mynd44:



Actually, I answered. It is entertainment.



Define morality please consult your dictionary to knw that theres difference between immorality & entertainment! consult your dictionary to knw that theres difference between immorality & entertainment!

To make there money

They give 3% out.. Which is 25m.

I suggest the program should be stop 1 Like