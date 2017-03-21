Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG (5938 Views)

"I Won’t Appear Before You On Wednesday", Ali, Customs Boss Writes Senate / I Was Not Employed To Wear Uniforms – Customs CG Ali Replies Senate / AGF, Malami Appears Before Senate This Morning (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali has said he will not appear before the Senate on Wednesday.



Ali confirmed this at media parley with Editors in Abuja on Tuesday.



He said, based on a writ of summons he received Tuesday on a case filed by a lawyer at an Abuja court, it would be subjudice for him to appear before the Senate on the pending issues before them which are also part of what was before the court.



He said: “Based on the advice from lawyers and briefing from the Office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice who is also a party in the suit, I won’t be appearing before the Senate tomorrow until the court decides otherwise”.



Ali also spoke on other matters, confirming that highly influential Nigerians have been stopped from wielding influence to illegally bring expensive items including exotic vehicles into the country without paying appropriate duties.





http://thenationonlineng.net/i-wont-appear-before-senate-wednesday-customs-cg/ 5 Likes 1 Share

Good for him 1 Like 1 Share

Lol...wise man, drag the judiciary into the scenario: its now executive vs legislative vs judiciary. Legislative can't discuss a case that is in court, and therefore, can't enforce your presence...very wise man.



I was thinking he would get a court injunction but that would have been a slap on the senators faces, so he went the easy way...



Wisdom is profitable to direct! 20 Likes 2 Shares

Senators see ya lives. 2 Likes

I said it last week.



That will be the adopted tactics.



Senate is on a long thingggggggggggg 6 Likes

Wise man. This is what elders call tactical maneuver.









Saraki be like why are they laughing? 11 Likes

Lobatan... 1 Like

Saraki and Dino's senate. But thank God Ndume has taken up the task of challenging them. 4 Likes

Col. Hamed has brought in military strategy.



He has also launched a counter attack against Saraki and Dino.



Let the action film starts. Col. Hamed has brought in military strategy.He has also launched a counter attack against Saraki and Dino.Let the action film starts. 4 Likes

The executive should have helped this man instead of wasting money to hire lawyers

During GEJ government he stopped Alison Madueke from going to the senate because they were asking her silly questions

I am just imagining d kind of disdain Ali has for d senate and what it took out of him to answer their original summon. 4 Likes

Pathetic. I dont get why politicians thrive on mediocre and irrelevant issues when there is still more pressing issues to be addressed. 1 Like 1 Share

Really this journey is too long and quite uncertain.

How can we repay this people in 2019?

This is getting more and more interesting 1 Like

I don't care whether you appear or not. Neither do I care what's happening between you and the senators. But I'm concerned that neither buhari nor Osinbajo has deemed it fit to Wade Into the CG's threat.



Shouldn't they have called this CG to order? His intentions are coming at a wrong time. How many people can cough up whatever customs fees they are thrown at in this hard times?



These guys should be more sensitive, tolerant and understanding.



Times are hard mahn!

I laugh at clueless nigerians who are supporting Tyrant Hammed Ali.



You bought a family car (e.g Siena) from a dealer who underpaid customs 6 years ago, Ali then ask customs officers to leave the borders ( their primary duty posts) and go out on the streets for stop and search, while you are returning from church with your family after being harrased by Police, Road safety, Vio, Latsma, Custom officers asks you to pull over, ask for your custom papers and declare that the dealer whom you bought the car from didn't pay enough due.



They order you and your family members out of your car and drive to the custom office while you and your family trek home. Who is doing who?



You really think Custom officers will have the nerve to stop Saraki or Dino's convoy when they are on the move for payment of duty? It is you poverty-infested zombies who throw owambe when you buy your first Golf 2 and 3 that will be their target.

And when that happens, make sure you lament in silence and don't come here crying. 18 Likes 3 Shares

DocHMD:

I laugh at clueless nigerians who are supporting Tyrant Hammed Ali.



You bought a family car (e.g Siena) from a dealer who underpaid customs 6 years ago, Ali then ask customs officers to leave the borders ( their primary duty posts) and go out on the streets for stop and search, while you are returning from church with your family after being harrased by Police, Road safety, Vio, Latsma. Custom officers asks you to pull over, ask for your custom papers and declare that the dealer whom you bought the car from didn't pay enough due.



They order you and your family members out of your car and drive to the custom office while you and your family trek home. Who is doing who?



You really think Custom officers will have the nerve to stop Saraki or Dino's convoy when they are on the move? It is you poverty-infested zombies who throw owambe when you buy your first Golf 2 and 3 that will be their target.

And when that happens, make sure you lament in silence and don't come here crying. God bless the womb that carried you for nine months ,you are such an intelligent being God bless the womb that carried you for nine months ,you are such an intelligent being 15 Likes 1 Share

All these shameless old men indulging in partisanship. Disgraceful grandfathers without a pint of shame. When you measure out to them in like manner, Nigerians are the ones to call out to respect their ages. Is this man not up to the retirement age? Men without a track record of grassroots politics should not be granted any party ticket. old and filthy looking men

They should sack him already!!!! Avoid the long talk!!!!

Ohhh boy!

See your bear-bear like an orphaned he-goat.

Power intoxication!

stand your ground

Correct, and now the game begins. Rather than concentrating on the economic implications of his policies, let them keep exhibiting their incompetence and insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians by insisting on the wearing of uniform by a political appointee. 2 Likes



At least now we know why Saraki was terrorising the man

https://www.naijanews.com/politics/7642-breaking-nigeria-senate-begins-investigation-against-saraki-dino-melaye.html Good newsAt least now we know why Saraki was terrorising the man

Congratulations Arsene Wenger.

i like this man i like this man 1 Like

DocHMD:

I laugh at clueless nigerians who are supporting Tyrant Hammed Ali.



It is you poverty-infested zombies who throw owambe when you buy your first Golf 2 and 3 that will be their target.

And when that happens, make sure you lament in silence and don't come here crying. Haba take it easy na Haba take it easy na

DocHMD:

I laugh at clueless nigerians who are supporting Tyrant Hammed Ali.



You bought a family car (e.g Siena) from a dealer who underpaid customs 6 years ago, Ali then ask customs officers to leave the borders ( their primary duty posts) and go out on the streets for stop and search, while you are returning from church with your family after being harrased by Police, Road safety, Vio, Latsma. Custom officers asks you to pull over, ask for your custom papers and declare that the dealer whom you bought the car from didn't pay enough due.



They order you and your family members out of your car and drive to the custom office while you and your family trek home. Who is doing who?



You really think Custom officers will have the nerve to stop Saraki or Dino's convoy when they are on the move? It is you poverty-infested zombies who throw owambe when you buy your first Golf 2 and 3 that will be their target.

And when that happens, make sure you lament in silence and don't come here crying.

How does Golfs 2 n 3 translate to poverty? How does Golfs 2 n 3 translate to poverty?

E don do for dis Ali matter sef

...