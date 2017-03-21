₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by kahal29: 3:05pm
Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali has said he will not appear before the Senate on Wednesday.
http://thenationonlineng.net/i-wont-appear-before-senate-wednesday-customs-cg/
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by Kondomatic(m): 3:07pm
Good for him
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by MaziOmenuko: 3:07pm
Lol...wise man, drag the judiciary into the scenario: its now executive vs legislative vs judiciary. Legislative can't discuss a case that is in court, and therefore, can't enforce your presence...very wise man.
I was thinking he would get a court injunction but that would have been a slap on the senators faces, so he went the easy way...
Wisdom is profitable to direct!
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by skilfulsagei: 3:13pm
Senators see ya lives.
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by SuperS1Panther: 3:17pm
I said it last week.
That will be the adopted tactics.
Senate is on a long thingggggggggggg
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by Masculity(m): 3:18pm
Wise man. This is what elders call tactical maneuver.
Saraki be like why are they laughing?
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by Jabioro: 3:19pm
Lobatan...
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by tinsel: 3:20pm
Saraki and Dino's senate. But thank God Ndume has taken up the task of challenging them.
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by agabusta: 3:20pm
Col. Hamed has brought in military strategy.
He has also launched a counter attack against Saraki and Dino.
Let the action film starts.
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by bettercreature(m): 3:24pm
The executive should have helped this man instead of wasting money to hire lawyers
During GEJ government he stopped Alison Madueke from going to the senate because they were asking her silly questions
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by doctokwus: 3:24pm
I am just imagining d kind of disdain Ali has for d senate and what it took out of him to answer their original summon.
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by Emekamex(m): 3:25pm
Pathetic. I dont get why politicians thrive on mediocre and irrelevant issues when there is still more pressing issues to be addressed.
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by psucc(m): 3:35pm
Really this journey is too long and quite uncertain.
How can we repay this people in 2019?
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by ojietu: 3:35pm
This is getting more and more interesting
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by Grundig: 3:37pm
I don't care whether you appear or not. Neither do I care what's happening between you and the senators. But I'm concerned that neither buhari nor Osinbajo has deemed it fit to Wade Into the CG's threat.
Shouldn't they have called this CG to order? His intentions are coming at a wrong time. How many people can cough up whatever customs fees they are thrown at in this hard times?
These guys should be more sensitive, tolerant and understanding.
Times are hard mahn!
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by DocHMD: 3:53pm
I laugh at clueless nigerians who are supporting Tyrant Hammed Ali.
You bought a family car (e.g Siena) from a dealer who underpaid customs 6 years ago, Ali then ask customs officers to leave the borders ( their primary duty posts) and go out on the streets for stop and search, while you are returning from church with your family after being harrased by Police, Road safety, Vio, Latsma, Custom officers asks you to pull over, ask for your custom papers and declare that the dealer whom you bought the car from didn't pay enough due.
They order you and your family members out of your car and drive to the custom office while you and your family trek home. Who is doing who?
You really think Custom officers will have the nerve to stop Saraki or Dino's convoy when they are on the move for payment of duty? It is you poverty-infested zombies who throw owambe when you buy your first Golf 2 and 3 that will be their target.
And when that happens, make sure you lament in silence and don't come here crying.
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by KINGOFTHEEAST: 4:16pm
DocHMD:God bless the womb that carried you for nine months ,you are such an intelligent being
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by weedtheweeds: 4:33pm
All these shameless old men indulging in partisanship. Disgraceful grandfathers without a pint of shame. When you measure out to them in like manner, Nigerians are the ones to call out to respect their ages. Is this man not up to the retirement age? Men without a track record of grassroots politics should not be granted any party ticket. old and filthy looking men
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by Franzinni: 4:34pm
They should sack him already!!!! Avoid the long talk!!!!
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by itiswellandwell: 4:34pm
Ohhh boy!
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by sekundosekundo: 4:34pm
See your bear-bear like an orphaned he-goat.
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by lollmaolol: 4:34pm
Power intoxication!
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by oladimejiX: 4:34pm
stand your ground
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by Nusaf: 4:35pm
Correct, and now the game begins. Rather than concentrating on the economic implications of his policies, let them keep exhibiting their incompetence and insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians by insisting on the wearing of uniform by a political appointee.
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by nairalandfreak: 4:35pm
Good news
At least now we know why Saraki was terrorising the man
https://www.naijanews.com/politics/7642-breaking-nigeria-senate-begins-investigation-against-saraki-dino-melaye.html
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by 5starmilitant: 4:35pm
Congratulations Arsene Wenger.
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by finalboss(m): 4:35pm
i like this man
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by oladimejiX: 4:35pm
DocHMD:Haba take it easy na
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by SmartchoicesNG: 4:36pm
DocHMD:
How does Golfs 2 n 3 translate to poverty?
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by Vickiweezy(m): 4:36pm
E don do for dis Ali matter sef
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by hiidee(m): 4:36pm
...
|Re: I Won’t Appear Before Senate Wednesday – Customs CG by maxiuc(m): 4:37pm
corruption laden APC
worst government ever
