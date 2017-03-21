₦airaland Forum

Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by straneur(m): 4:00pm
The naira will trade at N415 to a dollar as the series of intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria are sustained.

The President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, on Tuesday in Lagos said that the new Forex policy had eliminated frivolous demand for the dollar.

According to him, frivolous demand for dollar has been responsible for the weakness of the naira.

The ABCON chief said that CBN’s continued intervention at the Forex market would soon spell doom for speculators and currency hoarders.

“Currency speculators and hoarders would suffer more losses as the CBN injects more dollars to the interbank market.

“The sustained intervention by the CBN will technically take speculators out of business.

“My expectation is that if both volumes and applicable exchange rates are reviewed for the BDC sub-sector, the naira would be trading at N415 to a dollar,’’ Gwadabe said.

The ABCON chief said that the CBN had recorded a huge success because of its new policy, adding that the naira had continued to strengthen at the parallel market, exchanging at N435 to a dollar.

He told said that granting of more access to the BDCs at the International Money Transfer Services Operators window would help to further strengthen the naira against the dollar.

The CBN has injected over $1.5bn since February when it started its intervention at the interbank market.

The apex bank said that its aim was to bring stability to the foreign exchange market and provide easy access of foreign currencies to businesses and individuals.

The CBN had on Monday injected additional $180m into the market to meet bids for wholesale auction and requests for invisibles such as medicals, school fees and personal travel allowances.

(NAN)

http://investorsking.com/naira-sell-n415-cbn-sustains-intervention-abcon/
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by femi4(m): 4:07pm
Good move...no joy yet until it gets to N250

15 Likes

Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by Dottore: 4:08pm
Make I go sell my dollar. I'm already at 11naira loss

6 Likes

Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by smartty68(m): 4:08pm
Lol! Speculators will be rushing to sell their dollars. Keep on the fight CBN.

8 Likes

Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by LordBaelish: 4:08pm
I'm neither for or against.

If it goes down I'll focus on imports, if otherwise, I'll just focus on earning more dollars.


Buh, wait oo.. this money they're pumping hope say e no go finish?

Make we know oo before hoarders FC come finish us for second leg.

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by eminikansoso(m): 4:08pm
The best solution is when we have excess supply of dollar over its demand. grin
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by blowedfish: 4:08pm
I hope this intervention is sustained.

6 Likes

Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by femolii: 4:08pm
ok oo
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by 9japrof(m): 4:08pm
...
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by boardmem(m): 4:08pm
It is well with Nigeria Naira!
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by Sunbassen: 4:08pm
That's fine!
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by Vicboi1(m): 4:09pm
wow
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by AUSVINS: 4:09pm
OK,small small we go reach there.
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by helinues: 4:09pm
good news
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by Obeseke: 4:09pm
Let the downward free flow continue. Don't speculate too

1 Like

Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by NotNairalandi(m): 4:09pm
who is fooling who





POST NO BILL
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by alabosian(m): 4:09pm
mtcheeeeeew this one na news? #1/$1 na wetin we want b dat

1 Like

Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by Dammyomatic(m): 4:10pm
3MMT9V3 BOOKED
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by mangala14: 4:10pm
Not good enough

1 Like

Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by latest90: 4:10pm
Great.
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by naijacentric(m): 4:10pm
the cabals don calm down ni hoarding don tire dem ni

1 Like

Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by Benekruku(m): 4:10pm
God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)


God bless The Federal Republic of Nigeria

5 Likes

Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by Nusaf: 4:11pm
God bless The President and C-in-C
Long live Fed Rep of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, someone said if the Naira crash upon the return of His Excellency, the blame should fall on him, the question now is; who should take the credit for this appreciation?

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by OkoYiboz: 4:11pm
Dottore:
Make I go sell my dollar. I'm already at 11naira loss

Wait small, e go soon reach 550.
Una never see chunchin. grin grin

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by emmyw(m): 4:11pm
Ok
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by isbish(m): 4:11pm
Make I go sale my own
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by seguno2: 4:11pm
AUSVINS:
OK,small small we go reach there.

Thanks to the rising price of crude oil.
Not groundnut oil oh.

1 Like

Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by ogapatapata24: 4:11pm
the day i polluted/mess in my dad's presense...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZ6nPV9Jgg4
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by martineverest(m): 4:11pm
femi4:
Good move...no joy yet until it gets to N250
it will never be possoble....CBN wont even do it.

300 will be ok,so as to protect/encourage local manufacturers/producers..

This upshoot of dollar is a blessing in disguise
Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by smartty68(m): 4:11pm
Hoarders please continue hoarding your dollars grin

1 Like

Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by 989900: 4:12pm
N405 @ Ikeja right now.
N400 @ Ibadan.

Time for speculators and hoarders to count their gains and losses and move on, or remain adamant and lose all.

Once black market merges with close to Western union, trust me, we are headed for N320 to a dollar in few weeks at the minimum!

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by bettercreature(m): 4:12pm
femi4:
Good move...no joy yet until it gets to N250
Lol its going to be difficult to see a currency that appreciates higher than central bank rate

