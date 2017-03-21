₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by straneur(m): 4:00pm
The naira will trade at N415 to a dollar as the series of intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria are sustained.
http://investorsking.com/naira-sell-n415-cbn-sustains-intervention-abcon/
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by femi4(m): 4:07pm
Good move...no joy yet until it gets to N250
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by Dottore: 4:08pm
Make I go sell my dollar. I'm already at 11naira loss
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by smartty68(m): 4:08pm
Lol! Speculators will be rushing to sell their dollars. Keep on the fight CBN.
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by LordBaelish: 4:08pm
I'm neither for or against.
If it goes down I'll focus on imports, if otherwise, I'll just focus on earning more dollars.
Buh, wait oo.. this money they're pumping hope say e no go finish?
Make we know oo before hoarders FC come finish us for second leg.
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by eminikansoso(m): 4:08pm
The best solution is when we have excess supply of dollar over its demand.
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by blowedfish: 4:08pm
I hope this intervention is sustained.
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by femolii: 4:08pm
ok oo
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by 9japrof(m): 4:08pm
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by boardmem(m): 4:08pm
It is well with Nigeria Naira!
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by Sunbassen: 4:08pm
That's fine!
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by Vicboi1(m): 4:09pm
wow
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by AUSVINS: 4:09pm
OK,small small we go reach there.
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by helinues: 4:09pm
good news
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by Obeseke: 4:09pm
Let the downward free flow continue. Don't speculate too
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by NotNairalandi(m): 4:09pm
who is fooling who
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by alabosian(m): 4:09pm
mtcheeeeeew this one na news? #1/$1 na wetin we want b dat
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by Dammyomatic(m): 4:10pm
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by mangala14: 4:10pm
Not good enough
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by latest90: 4:10pm
Great.
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by naijacentric(m): 4:10pm
the cabals don calm down ni hoarding don tire dem ni
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by Benekruku(m): 4:10pm
God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)
God bless The Federal Republic of Nigeria
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by Nusaf: 4:11pm
God bless The President and C-in-C
Long live Fed Rep of Nigeria.
Meanwhile, someone said if the Naira crash upon the return of His Excellency, the blame should fall on him, the question now is; who should take the credit for this appreciation?
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by OkoYiboz: 4:11pm
Dottore:
Wait small, e go soon reach 550.
Una never see chunchin.
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by emmyw(m): 4:11pm
Ok
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by isbish(m): 4:11pm
Make I go sale my own
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by seguno2: 4:11pm
AUSVINS:
Thanks to the rising price of crude oil.
Not groundnut oil oh.
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by ogapatapata24: 4:11pm
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by martineverest(m): 4:11pm
femi4:it will never be possoble....CBN wont even do it.
300 will be ok,so as to protect/encourage local manufacturers/producers..
This upshoot of dollar is a blessing in disguise
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by smartty68(m): 4:11pm
Hoarders please continue hoarding your dollars
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by 989900: 4:12pm
N405 @ Ikeja right now.
N400 @ Ibadan.
Time for speculators and hoarders to count their gains and losses and move on, or remain adamant and lose all.
Once black market merges with close to Western union, trust me, we are headed for N320 to a dollar in few weeks at the minimum!
|Re: Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention by bettercreature(m): 4:12pm
femi4:Lol its going to be difficult to see a currency that appreciates higher than central bank rate
