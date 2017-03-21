Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Naira To Sell At N415/$ As CBN Sustains Intervention (6386 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The naira will trade at N415 to a dollar as the series of intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria are sustained.



The President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, on Tuesday in Lagos said that the new Forex policy had eliminated frivolous demand for the dollar.



According to him, frivolous demand for dollar has been responsible for the weakness of the naira.



The ABCON chief said that CBN’s continued intervention at the Forex market would soon spell doom for speculators and currency hoarders.



“Currency speculators and hoarders would suffer more losses as the CBN injects more dollars to the interbank market.



“The sustained intervention by the CBN will technically take speculators out of business.



“My expectation is that if both volumes and applicable exchange rates are reviewed for the BDC sub-sector, the naira would be trading at N415 to a dollar,’’ Gwadabe said.



The ABCON chief said that the CBN had recorded a huge success because of its new policy, adding that the naira had continued to strengthen at the parallel market, exchanging at N435 to a dollar.



He told said that granting of more access to the BDCs at the International Money Transfer Services Operators window would help to further strengthen the naira against the dollar.



The CBN has injected over $1.5bn since February when it started its intervention at the interbank market.



The apex bank said that its aim was to bring stability to the foreign exchange market and provide easy access of foreign currencies to businesses and individuals.



The CBN had on Monday injected additional $180m into the market to meet bids for wholesale auction and requests for invisibles such as medicals, school fees and personal travel allowances.



(NAN)

http://investorsking.com/naira-sell-n415-cbn-sustains-intervention-abcon/

Good move...no joy yet until it gets to N250 15 Likes

Make I go sell my dollar. I'm already at 11naira loss 6 Likes

Lol! Speculators will be rushing to sell their dollars. Keep on the fight CBN. 8 Likes

I'm neither for or against.



If it goes down I'll focus on imports, if otherwise, I'll just focus on earning more dollars.





Buh, wait oo.. this money they're pumping hope say e no go finish?



Make we know oo before hoarders FC come finish us for second leg. 10 Likes 2 Shares

The best solution is when we have excess supply of dollar over its demand.

I hope this intervention is sustained. 6 Likes

ok oo

...

It is well with Nigeria Naira!

That's fine!

wow

OK,small small we go reach there.

good news

Let the downward free flow continue. Don't speculate too 1 Like













POST NO BILL who is fooling whoPOST NO BILL

mtcheeeeeew this one na news? #1/$1 na wetin we want b dat 1 Like

3MMT9V3 BOOKED

Not good enough 1 Like

Great.

the cabals don calm down ni hoarding don tire dem ni 1 Like

God bless His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)





God bless The Federal Republic of Nigeria 5 Likes

God bless The President and C-in-C

Long live Fed Rep of Nigeria.



Meanwhile, someone said if the Naira crash upon the return of His Excellency, the blame should fall on him, the question now is; who should take the credit for this appreciation? 4 Likes 1 Share

Dottore:

Make I go sell my dollar. I'm already at 11naira loss

Wait small, e go soon reach 550.

Una never see chunchin. Wait small, e go soon reach 550.Una never see chunchin. 5 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Make I go sale my own

AUSVINS:

OK,small small we go reach there.

Thanks to the rising price of crude oil.

Not groundnut oil oh. Thanks to the rising price of crude oil.Not groundnut oil oh. 1 Like







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZ6nPV9Jgg4 the day i polluted/mess in my dad's presense...

femi4:

Good move...no joy yet until it gets to N250 it will never be possoble....CBN wont even do it.



300 will be ok,so as to protect/encourage local manufacturers/producers..



This upshoot of dollar is a blessing in disguise it will never be possoble....CBN wont even do it.300 will be ok,so as to protect/encourage local manufacturers/producers..This upshoot of dollar is a blessing in disguise

Hoarders please continue hoarding your dollars 1 Like

N405 @ Ikeja right now.

N400 @ Ibadan.



Time for speculators and hoarders to count their gains and losses and move on, or remain adamant and lose all.



Once black market merges with close to Western union, trust me, we are headed for N320 to a dollar in few weeks at the minimum! 8 Likes 1 Share