|Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by TunezBlog: 4:11pm
Don Jazzy stormed Jo'burg with his latest signings, the DNA twins and his youngster, Reekado Banks for the Big Brother Nigeria reality show where his artists performed their latest hit track at the eviction show.
Nigerians were however not too impressed with Reeky's performance and voiced out the concerns on twitter, but the 'Stranger' singer showed he was no stranger to cyberbullies and return their harsh criticism with impressive clapbacks.
See below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/reekado-banks-clapback-at-haters-on.html
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by pyyxxaro: 4:14pm
How would this rubbish stop CHIDINMA OKEKE from using Cucumber during this raining season
#Quote me and 3rd mainland bridge would be your portion #
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by prinej0(m): 4:20pm
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by spartoo: 4:34pm
pyyxxaro:
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by ESDKING: 6:24pm
So many irrelevant issues. Smh
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by vizkiz: 6:25pm
Did he just say someone's head looks like busted pure water?
Myndd44 come and ban this guy for breaking rule 2
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by friendly101: 6:26pm
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by OnlyTheBrave: 6:26pm
vizkiz:
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by ezera(m): 6:26pm
NEXT!!!
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by Japhet04(m): 6:27pm
Lmao, *with your head like bursted pure water*
No be new thing sha i always knew that reekado banks always had that agbero blood in him
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by piperson(m): 6:27pm
picture of him clapping or ai don't believe it
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by Onnasucs1(m): 6:27pm
He sound pained
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by Tazdroid(m): 6:27pm
Nigerians and reactions
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by DollarAngel(m): 6:28pm
Well done Sir
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by oringobiafra: 6:29pm
lilkesh award dat goes to reeky am ahamed of nija awards
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by vizkiz: 6:29pm
OnlyTheBrave:
What is the meaning of the rubbish? Keep my moniker out of your scam
Cc Mynd44, lalasticlala
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by Tazdroid(m): 6:30pm
pyyxxaro:
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by oringobiafra: 6:30pm
afonja and jaga jaga dressing be like. abeg wey dat zuma pic
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by onosprince(m): 6:31pm
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by TINALETC3(f): 6:31pm
ah don't understand anything
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:32pm
What?
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by Qriousity(m): 6:32pm
To be frank, Reekado's performance was totally poor. Thought i was the only one who noticed it. He would have just remained in Nigeria that day instead of flying all the way to SA to perform rubbish.
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by londrina(f): 6:33pm
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by helphelp: 6:33pm
Lol
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by DONSMITH123(m): 6:34pm
"Unkept and Unkempt"
chai
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by ALAYORMII: 6:38pm
Klappabod
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by Jodha(f): 6:38pm
Lol.. Twitter people should leave my gbedu wey dey burst brain for me oo.. .
He sounded so hurt and pained ... His lines where not hot enough..
.
Reeky is talented.. Naija enzymes should leave him. And face DNA.. Since dey alwayz react..
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by exlinkleads(f): 6:38pm
people and wahala
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by kittykollinxx(m): 6:44pm
these people would get to the top and forget who helped them to the top, they forgot only don jazzy beats and their talent can't take them to the top. that's why I respect dbanj with all criticism he hardly gives response
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by lailo: 6:46pm
burst burst burst.Don't know may be there is any thing like bursted
|Re: Reekado Banks Blasted Over His BBNaija Performance [PICS] by Izecson3D(m): 6:52pm
lol
