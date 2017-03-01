₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,768,243 members, 3,432,112 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 March 2017 at 10:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic (14877 Views)
"Are You Pregnant?" - Fan Asks Sylvia Nduka After She Shared This Photo / Are You A Cultist? - Fans Query Lil Kesh Over Scars On His Face / Actress Chika Ike Posts Goodnight Photo As Fans Ask ‘who Took The Photo’ (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by JamieNaijaTeam: 4:59pm
Rapper, Ycee released this creepy artwork that's got people talking on social media.
The artwork is supposed to be for his new EP.
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/ycee-are-you-cultist-fans-ask-after-he.html
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by izzou(m): 5:00pm
A lot of people hardly use their brains while tweeting
I still don't know the reason for that
14 Likes
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by SexyNairalander: 5:04pm
booked
everyone wants to react
meanwhile
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by IamAirforce1: 5:08pm
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by naughtyDiana: 5:08pm
all of u are mad oo
1 Like
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by naijainfogalery: 6:48pm
I think cyber bully should become a culpable offence in Nigeria ,
People just feel because they have access to a 10,000 tecno phone that browses and a free data from that network that gives free credit , that they can just harrass anyone online ,
They just feel the best way to pour out their aggression is to frustrate other happy people online
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by EmmanuelCena(m): 8:18pm
Dumb people all over the Internet
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by oviejnr(m): 9:51pm
Ok
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by momodub: 9:51pm
Lobatan
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by Omotayor123(f): 9:51pm
creepy though
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by toyinjimoh(m): 9:51pm
lol
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by mazizitonene(m): 9:51pm
lol....but that guy tho....
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by WINDSOW(m): 9:51pm
. In case
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by Whoeppme: 9:51pm
Akpos bring marker.....red one....e get one bros wey I like make u for tatoo him eye red like the red devils inside ekpan shrine. Where that ycee guy?
1 Like
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by smartty68(m): 9:51pm
In Nigeria the word "ROLE MODEL" doesn't exist
1 Like
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by cerowo(f): 9:52pm
Whats d essence of that picture now
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by WebSurfer(m): 9:52pm
Kids everywhere
6 Likes
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by Omotayor123(f): 9:52pm
[quote author=Whoeppme post=54817761][/quote]
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by Flexherbal(m): 9:53pm
Those eyes thou !
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by aniblue(m): 9:53pm
How did this made a front page?
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by Femich18(m): 9:54pm
wetin concern me? That is his business...
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by kennyonthrone(m): 9:54pm
Wetin concern white eye concern cultism nawa ooo ayam nt understandin. ooo
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by niyifour(m): 9:55pm
Common sense no common
2 Likes
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by spartoo: 9:55pm
WHERE ISTHE CULTISM THERE MTCHEWW
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by vicflexzy(m): 9:55pm
Most of our entertainers are cultists
Argue with ur dumb brain
1 Like
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by CharlieMaria(m): 9:55pm
I will not comment on this thread....@Op am in my house coman beat me...
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by Mopolchi: 9:55pm
Okay
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by TosineGuy(m): 9:56pm
k
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by josephine123: 9:56pm
Lol
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by Danty37(m): 9:56pm
What is now ur prob if he is a cultist Dumb head
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by Psyrus(m): 9:57pm
If he has haff blind let him hook up with ASJ for healing na Abi recession dey do im ices? Quote me and chop slap
|Re: Ycee, Are You A Cultist? - Fans Ask After He Shared This Pic by Godsage: 9:57pm
i con book space for here.. Am sure the person below me have something to say ;Di
STRANGE PRACTICE : See Bridesmaids Flashing Their Butts In Wedding Photos / NIM Induction Today At UNILAG (Photo) / Messi Now A Father; Welcomes Baby Boy... See Pic
Viewing this topic: bignero, badblog, Ayblaize(m), thunderbabs(m), ustinelee(m), Cutiemay(f), lasdas100(m), Redbird(f), Ayorella77(m), enny4real23(m), Oseiwe14(m), Teaser4(m), Justbeingreal(m), sola5(f), Tval(m), webincome49, ojinuocheibi(m), copperA2015(m), labbyboi(m), lilcute(f), emmylet5000, kingguu(m), mercato, law001(m), okpaniokpani, EENGAGER, okoisubra(m), jjwaterfalls(f), cgniyi, 2kass(m), Sogold, Codenister, teebell999(m), ozohchuks(m), legalalien(m), MeloGist(m), alexdidi(m), chimchim1(m), pablito21, iamkingzlee(m), Bellfun(m), ogalandlord, muzzling17(f), Appliedmaths(m), WhoDeyThere(m), lifeispeace(f), simtosul, Dwake50(m), Daolif, OCtheKing, epelumi42(m), Dieumerci(m), Heftyceo, Gabrielmillz(m), Hazardd(m), Johhnyjustcome(m), bukodeen(m), tyspicy, enite011, Ekawu(m), olajiggarit, vickifeanyi47, carbony4red(m), bayelsaowei, Kenneth10110, drexx(m), Adiwana, kwinemerald(f), jd1986(m), KunleSteel, slimzypink(f), SeniorArchitect, Ayindesegun10(m), nobilie, andrejoe(m), Ifeanyi4491(m), butterflyy(f), besto50(m), Alighoda2, timecapsule, MAssociate(m), jimoholuyemi3(m), Hadeyeancah(m), ibnzubair(m), Oluwamuyeewa(m), IbnSultaan(m), nnol(m), kesie, Lovexme(m), Jerry24kay(m), moscyt(m), orobs93(m), supaphlymee(m), jbnm, SwaGUnLimiTeD(m), jom4real007(m), bolamp(m), Deejay1000(m), ProteusMaximus(m), doctorkush(m), Satioshi, samkleen(m), joylayo(f), thelastmediator, BIBILARY(m), Nanizyntex, Saintemeka, xwyze, xqzytchyca(f), ibraxy, hbs85, johncasey1(m), littlemistress(f), Eazybay(m), azeezhy(m), yemiisaac(m), Anuoluemma(m), Emmykonking01 and 173 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3