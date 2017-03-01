₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by ebosie11(f): 6:24pm
I don't laugh faint here.Doctors in the house,I need resuscitation before I go die from the fainting
cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/mmm-top-guider-chuddy-ugorji-takes.html?m=1
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by otitokoroleti: 6:26pm
I dedicate dis FTC to the wise one wey no go put their money for inside ponz scam!
FUCCK U ALL EWU-GAMBIA WEY DEY PUT THEIR MONEY FOR INSIDE PONZI SCAM!
Food don land o! Superman7, BrutalJab, rejuvenation aka sats & the rest ponzi-investors, oya make una cum attack me as usual!
#iranu, mtcheew
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by soberdrunk(m): 6:26pm
The return of 'Musanga'!! See as two of them don use people money fresh like Italian Turkey..........
Ps-I can bet my left kidney that these guys are not aware of this program and wont show up, its just another scammer trying to get rich quick using their names and pictures..........
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by ESDKING: 6:31pm
If this guy loves himself he should better stay back because, so many angry Nigerians are waiting for his arrival to do the needful on his head.
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by Gentle2015: 6:34pm
Get this motherfucker arrested. Afterall, other ponzi schemes orginzers are cooling off in cells
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by chikasin4(m): 6:34pm
T
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by mazizitonene(m): 6:35pm
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by Realdeals(m): 6:35pm
Lobatan! I doubt it will hold. They are testing the waters first.
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by unclezuma: 6:35pm
Somebody somewhere is sharpening his/her machete and pricing awka made...
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by Japhet04(m): 6:35pm
A pastor pioneering a ponzi scheme, and some Nigerians will still be die hard members of his church and defend him like their lives depends on it
I laugh at the gullibility of Christians
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by ponti93(m): 6:35pm
Part1, watch out for part 2...mmm scams nigerians again...
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by Ra88: 6:35pm
Lol
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:35pm
ebosie11:
I don't laugh faint here.Doctors in the house,I need resuscitation before I go die from the fainting
cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/mmm-top-guider-chuddy-ugorji-takes.html?m=1
Some greedy people will still fall for this as if the guy is using jazz
MMM the normal thing for a bright business man would have being to pay off those who trusted in you by investing in the business in the first place.
Mtcheeew SMH
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by obailala(m): 6:36pm
These guys get mind oo... So after all these they still get to show their face in public freely?
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by BrutalJab: 6:36pm
Where are those sets of morons that said he is in The Philippines with his wife
They said MMM is dead since last year, February they said it's about to die.
How many times will it die
Lemme go and honor my Order jare. Bunch of confuses mofos!
MMM IS BACK LIKE BUHARI!!!
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by helphelp: 6:36pm
Where's EFCC when you need them though..
They should arrest these guys
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by odimbannamdi(m): 6:36pm
Chuddy has distanced himself from the supposed event claiming that he is not aware of it.
Do you love these lovely men loafers?
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by damilareoye(m): 6:37pm
The truth is MMM has been given a damage blow and nobody want to invest in it again. Am very sure the pastor tag on the person invited is to convince people of its legit but believe me, in this situation that can't work.
If chuddy want to resuscitate the scheme, why can't he be paying people with his money , i mean, the exorbitant amount he has generated for himself over the years. That is pretty difficult right?
Exactly the same way it is difficult for investors.
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by AnonyNymous(m): 6:37pm
I hope Nigerians hve learned. . .
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by DollarAngel(m): 6:37pm
One thing must kill a man either Trying, risking or been Rich
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by ALAYORMII: 6:37pm
People still dey do MMM??
Anyway some people neva learn
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by Jalubarika(m): 6:37pm
That first one never do you bro?
You're the reason Y fishes for 3rd Mainland Bridge dey happy recently
Students dropped out of schools courtesy of you
Homes broken among many others courtesy of you
I know many would still fall victim of this scam.
Govt should storm the venue, arrest the Gulder or which beer him call himself.
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by IMASTEX: 6:38pm
Don't you get tired about MMM news. I wonder the fear
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by Jacksparr0w127: 6:38pm
lol
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by Vickiweezy(m): 6:38pm
And some gullie zombies will still defend him + MMM and fall for this new format involving a Pastor.
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by Tazdroid(m): 6:38pm
What are they resuscitating?
How many people get money for transport to V.I?
Wetin I dey talk, na everybodi wey do MMM dey Lagos?!
So pesin go gada d small money wey e dey manage, carry am travel come "resuscitate" MMM?
IT APPYAS DEY DON KOLO
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by Gloryfox: 6:38pm
can this be real. they prefer cheap hotels in ikeja, do u know how much the banquet hall in eko hotel cost?
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by frisky2good(m): 6:38pm
Why does MMM need resuscitation when they claim it is still functioning?
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by whirlwind7(m): 6:39pm
Even with all this online noise against it, lots of people out there are still going to put their money in it. There's always an endless supply of mugus out there, and this MMM guider knows it.
Many will quietly and secretly "reinvest" in it, just so nobody will mock them when they get ripped off a second time.
Meanwhile, I don't think we've got any law that outrightly make ponzi schemes illegal. I'm quite certain this Chuddy fellow knows it and is also getting good legal advice.
|Re: See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi by AngelicBeing: 6:39pm
obailala:It is called Moku Mogbe Modaran
