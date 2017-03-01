Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / See What Top MMM Guider Chuddy Ugorji Is Doing In Lagos To Win Nigerians Back(pi (24369 Views)

I don't laugh faint here.Doctors in the house,I need resuscitation before I go die from the fainting

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/mmm-top-guider-chuddy-ugorji-takes.html?m=1

I dedicate dis FTC to the wise one wey no go put their money for inside ponz scam!

FUCCK U ALL EWU-GAMBIA WEY DEY PUT THEIR MONEY FOR INSIDE PONZI SCAM!

Food don land o! Superman7, BrutalJab, rejuvenation aka sats & the rest ponzi-investors, oya make una cum attack me as usual!

The return of 'Musanga'!! See as two of them don use people money fresh like Italian Turkey..........







If this guy loves himself he should better stay back because, so many angry Nigerians are waiting for his arrival to do the needful on his head. 10 Likes

Get this motherfucker arrested. Afterall, other ponzi schemes orginzers are cooling off in cells 12 Likes

Lobatan! I doubt it will hold. They are testing the waters first. 1 Like









Somebody somewhere is sharpening his/her machete and pricing awka made... 25 Likes 1 Share





I laugh at the gullibility of Christians A pastor pioneering a ponzi scheme, and some Nigerians will still be die hard members of his church and defend him like their lives depends on itI laugh at the gullibility of Christians 23 Likes 2 Shares

Part1, watch out for part 2...mmm scams nigerians again... 1 Like

These guys get mind oo... So after all these they still get to show their face in public freely?

Where are those sets of morons that said he is in The Philippines with his wife



They said MMM is dead since last year, February they said it's about to die.



How many times will it die





Lemme go and honor my Order jare. Bunch of confuses mofos!



MMM IS BACK LIKE BUHARI!!! 20 Likes 1 Share

Where's EFCC when you need them though..



They should arrest these guys 4 Likes 1 Share

Chuddy has distanced himself from the supposed event claiming that he is not aware of it.



Do you love these lovely men loafers? 3 Likes







If chuddy want to resuscitate the scheme, why can't he be paying people with his money , i mean, the exorbitant amount he has generated for himself over the years. That is pretty difficult right?



Exactly the same way it is difficult for investors. The truth is MMM has been given a damage blow and nobody want to invest in it again. Am very sure the pastor tag on the person invited is to convince people of its legit but believe me, in this situation that can't work.If chuddy want to resuscitate the scheme, why can't he be paying people with his money, i mean, the exorbitant amount he has generated for himself over the years. That is pretty difficult right?Exactly the same way it is difficult for investors. 2 Likes

I hope Nigerians hve learned. . .

One thing must kill a man either Trying, risking or been Rich

People still dey do MMM??







Anyway some people neva learn 1 Like

That first one never do you bro?

You're the reason Y fishes for 3rd Mainland Bridge dey happy recently

Students dropped out of schools courtesy of you

Homes broken among many others courtesy of you

I know many would still fall victim of this scam.

Govt should storm the venue, arrest the Gulder or which beer him call himself. 1 Like

Don't you get tired about MMM news. I wonder the fear

And some gullie zombies will still defend him + MMM and fall for this new format involving a Pastor. 1 Like

What are they resuscitating?



How many people get money for transport to V.I?



Wetin I dey talk, na everybodi wey do MMM dey Lagos?!





So pesin go gada d small money wey e dey manage, carry am travel come "resuscitate" MMM?



IT APPYAS DEY DON KOLO

. they prefer cheap hotels in ikeja, do u know how much the banquet hall in eko hotel cost? can this be real. they prefer cheap hotels in ikeja, do u know how much the banquet hall in eko hotel cost?

Why does MMM need resuscitation when they claim it is still functioning? 3 Likes 1 Share





Even with all this online noise against it, lots of people out there are still going to put their money in it. There's always an endless supply of mugus out there, and this MMM guider knows it.

Many will quietly and secretly "reinvest" in it, just so nobody will mock them when they get ripped off a second time.



Meanwhile, I don't think we've got any law that outrightly make ponzi schemes illegal. I'm quite certain this Chuddy fellow knows it and is also getting good legal advice. Even with all this online noise against it, lots of people out there are still going to put their money in it. There's always an endless supply of mugus out there, and this MMM guider knows it.Many will quietly and secretly "reinvest" in it, just so nobody will mock them when they get ripped off a second time.Meanwhile, I don't think we've got any law that outrightly make ponzi schemes illegal. I'm quite certain this Chuddy fellow knows it and is also getting good legal advice.