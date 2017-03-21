Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Elderly Man Murdered In Zamfara, His Eyes & Other Body Parts Missing (Graphic) (10184 Views)

'One old man was killed in talata mafara and remove so many things in his head including his eye on sonday night by un known people, may Allah S.W.A expose ther scrt. May gentle soul of this old man rest in perpect peace'





Ritual killing from the west to east, south to north.. every part of the country is soak with innocent blood.. no where is safe. 8 Likes

Ritual killings here and there... Only God can save us 1 Like

Meh! Mortality rate is damn on the increase. RIP 1 Like

Life of today, people can do anything just to get what they want...no sympathy..



Oh, wicked souls have done it again! Really sad.

only God knows what is wrong with the blackman. while the Chinese and Japanese are taking giant steps in technology and the Europeans and Americans are making meaningful impacts in many fields....here the african is stuck in the dark age of gorging out people's eyes and stealing their body parts for voodoo!! chaiii! God please help the blackman o!! 7 Likes 1 Share

humanity keeps vanishing!



We now have canibals in nigeria who eat their fellows. Next is Zombies. In Nmandi Kanu tune Zoo monkeys

Mhen people no get conscience o, I can't even do this to a rat, hmmmmmm 1 Like

The Northern states have joined the league of ritual practises. They are doing it Back 2 Back 2 Back, imitating some peepoo...

This morning Lagos, and now Zamfara.

Please where is Zamfara located, is it in back of Nigeria, do humans live there, what is the name of their Gominor?

Please reply me as I'm busy in Za Oza room walahi talahi... 3 Likes

And they call themselves muslim.

It is rumoured that the eyes gouged out are used for a special ritual. When someone doesn't want to be caught after committing a crime or after doing an evil deed.



The eyes are used to perform certain rituals so that the Police or the Government or the Community will not be able to catch (See) the person who has committed an offence once he brings the eyes of a human and he performs the rituals.



It shows our ignorance. We do rituals and no one is as rich a Dangote or Bill Gates. The scramble to get to the top has really caused and cost us a great deal. Shame. We have shed innocent blood so much so that I am surprised this land is still bearing crops. In Bible times we probably would have been hit by a great famine or worse.



Gradually, the whole country is getting enveloped by ritual killings. It is not a thing of December or Elections or the Death of a King anymore. We thought it was bad back then. Now it is worse. The entire country should be under a State of Emergency with the number of people who die very avoidable deaths. 1 Like 1 Share

Like play like play , Nigeria Don spoil finish

Even northerners don dey resort to rituals... see wetin recession don cause 1 Like

Jabioro:

Ritual killing from the west to east, south to north.. every part of the country is soak with innocent blood.. no where is safe. No region is exempted in Nigeria, we have wicked & godless souls on the prowl looking for who to kill for ritualism but l know the wicked will never go un-punished, it may look as if they are succeeding but they will definitely be punished, it is not the day you plant a maize that you harvest it, what they are sowing now they will reap it in multiple folds, the law of karma is very much alive & active 4 Likes

seun the atheist and his likes will tell us that ritual is not real

friedcorn:

seun the atheist and his likes will tell us that ritual is not real

How can he say Rituals are not real. The act is real.



He is probably saying that rituals don't produce the results they are carried out for. In other words, the results are exaggerated. It is a skeptic point of view. If money rituals work for instance, Nigeria would have a long list of Billionaires. In short, no country will come close.



Most times they join a cult group that believes in ritual sacrifices. These same old members introduce the new initiates into a world of wealthy people who exchange business, provide opportunity,provides networking etc. This is mistakenly taken to mean the ritual has produced mysterious money. It is like graduating from Harvard and being successful.



A lot of people talk about a head vomiting money. No one has seen this live. Most often it is suspected that the cult members are told by their cult group to keep their cash there in a wardrobe/closet where the head is kept. When it is discovered accidentally, people see the money and they say the head vomits money. No one has ever seen a head producing money or making money rain. It is a skeptic's argument. How can he say Rituals are not real. The act is real.He is probably saying that rituals don't produce the results they are carried out for. In other words, the results are exaggerated. It is a skeptic point of view. If money rituals work for instance, Nigeria would have a long list of Billionaires. In short, no country will come close.Most times they join a cult group that believes in ritual sacrifices. These same old members introduce the new initiates into a world of wealthy people who exchange business, provide opportunity,provides networking etc. This is mistakenly taken to mean the ritual has produced mysterious money. It is like graduating from Harvard and being successful.A lot of people talk about a head vomiting money. No one has seen this live. Most often it is suspected that the cult members are told by their cult group to keep their cash there in a wardrobe/closet where the head is kept. When it is discovered accidentally, people see the money and they say the head vomits money. No one has ever seen a head producing money or making money rain. It is a skeptic's argument. 1 Like

Those that murdered him never think of this 1 Like

AUTHORITY,PLEASE WAKE UP. 1 Like





It could happen anywhere in the country.



Baba, ka huta lafia domin wanan kasar, shirme be. Hope those nut heads that shout '.na dem, can see ritual killing is peculiar to no particular region.It could happen anywhere in the country.Baba, ka huta lafia domin wanan kasar, shirme be.