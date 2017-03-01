₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by alfa2016: 7:31pm
Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband Captain Ekeinde are currently in Morocco for vacation.
Today the couple visited the popular Medina market and shared the photos with their fans.
See below:
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by ngmgeek(m): 7:35pm
Nice
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by fkpboss: 7:48pm
Nawa for nairaland o
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by oviejnr(m): 9:08pm
Ok, good for them but
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by iyobs7(m): 9:08pm
This woman is fine!
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by IamAirforce1: 9:08pm
See as market neat for Morocco
But come Naija market, you go nearly vomit
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by mokoshalb(m): 9:08pm
nice
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by Khrisfame(m): 9:09pm
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by vizkiz: 9:09pm
Chai..Just one night with omotola is all I ask for. Just one night, only the tip I will not move
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by Pharrel22(m): 9:09pm
Olowolayemo
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by henrydadon(m): 9:10pm
here in France where i stay we don't give a fuvk
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by pennytrate: 9:10pm
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by DixonKuntz: 9:11pm
useless ugly black B!TCH!!!
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by Jeffrey12(m): 9:11pm
Nice...
but wetin concern me...
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by TellMeTheTruth: 9:12pm
When will Nigerian streets be this neat?
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by QuitNotice(m): 9:12pm
Aaaaah! Moro what? So morocco is now a tourist attraction, smh. So since Nigerians can't import now, they are now exporting theirselves. Issokay. You left Obudu Cattle Ranch, Ijesha Falls, et al to go to morocco of all places to have fun huh?
Una don try, clap for yourselves
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by AngelicBeing: 9:12pm
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by guy30stainless(m): 9:13pm
Lovely
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by dacherish(m): 9:13pm
Good example of a discipline Celebrity not all this tontodike madness if they dont know the law of kama they should find it out. I celebrate with her fine woman.
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by Okuda(m): 9:14pm
alfa2016:
se as many people stand dey look super star for back back
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by shobxxy: 9:14pm
shey make we fry okro
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by nkemjacob2(m): 9:15pm
IamAirforce1:na 2day u no say Nigeria done collapsed?
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by IamAirforce1: 9:16pm
nkemjacob2:
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by Bridget95(f): 9:16pm
vizkiz:someone's mum?
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by tmanny1: 9:18pm
sweet sweet loving
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by ChommyforGod: 9:20pm
God please bless me with a man that will LOVE me and ADORE me..and i will treat him like my KING for the rest of our LIVES
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by oladipo322(m): 9:21pm
vizkiz:u really need help
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by Jode(m): 9:21pm
Okuda:so u nor fit talk ur talk without qouting abi u feel say na everybody dey use android phone.
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by naughtyDiana: 9:23pm
chai! all I can think of are the wonderful rugs and fabrics one could buy in morocco. even Hollywood's A-listers patronise the Moroccans for their fabrics and rugs.
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by dessz(m): 9:25pm
nonsense post,
|Re: Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco by Tazdroid(m): 9:25pm
Back then, to go village na vacation, it was a great feeling during the holiday period. But all that is becoming history and is slowly losing its appeal.
Nowadays, people usually go to their villages for candle procession and wake keeping ceremonies
Tell me people, is the village only a place of sorrows?
