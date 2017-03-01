Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola And Husband Enjoying Their Vacation In Morocco (12349 Views)

Today the couple visited the popular Medina market and shared the photos with their fans.



See below:





http://mojidelano.com/2017/03/photos-of-actress-omotola-and-husband-enjoying-their-vacation-in-morocco/





Nice

Nawa for nairaland o 1 Like

Ok, good for them but 6 Likes

This woman is fine! 4 Likes

See as market neat for Morocco



But come Naija market, you go nearly vomit 17 Likes 2 Shares

nice



nice





Chai..Just one night with omotola is all I ask for. Just one night, only the tip I will not move 2 Likes 1 Share

Olowolayemo

here in France where i stay we don't give a fuvk 1 Like

● ● ● ● ●

useless ugly black B!TCH!!! useless ugly black B!TCH!!! 1 Like

Nice...



but wetin concern me... 1 Share

When will Nigerian streets be this neat? 1 Like

Aaaaah! Moro what? So morocco is now a tourist attraction, smh. So since Nigerians can't import now, they are now exporting theirselves. Issokay. You left Obudu Cattle Ranch, Ijesha Falls, et al to go to morocco of all places to have fun huh?



Una don try, clap for yourselves 1 Like

Lovely 1 Share

Good example of a discipline Celebrity not all this tontodike madness if they dont know the law of kama they should find it out. I celebrate with her fine woman. 1 Like 1 Share

se as many people stand dey look super star for back back se as many people stand dey look super star for back back

shey make we fry okro

See as market neat for Morocco



na 2day u no say Nigeria done collapsed?

na 2day u no say Nigeria done collapsed?

someone's mum?

sweet sweet loving

God please bless me with a man that will LOVE me and ADORE me..and i will treat him like my KING for the rest of our LIVES 1 Like 1 Share

u really need help

so u nor fit talk ur talk without qouting abi u feel say na everybody dey use android phone.

chai! all I can think of are the wonderful rugs and fabrics one could buy in morocco. even Hollywood's A-listers patronise the Moroccans for their fabrics and rugs. 1 Like

nonsense post,