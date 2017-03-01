₦airaland Forum

Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by bbbabes: 6:00am
The veteran actor who celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday shared this photo on his page. How times fly so fast. Just like yesterday when these ones were boys and disturbing the peace of the Nollywood space.

We wish him a Happy Birthday.



Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by bbbabes: 6:00am
Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by Flexherbal(m): 6:18am
Happy birthday to him!

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by OKorowanta: 6:36am
Nice
He doesn't look 50

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by Came: 6:59am
50,and a single father because of wife battering. So you be 50 come dey act like teenager dey beat your wife.

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by pyyxxaro: 7:01am
Shuuuoooo 50years

And e de act secondary skol part for film

Congrats Uncle bro

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by marshalcarter: 7:17am
mmmmmmmmmm
Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by Tazdroid(m): 9:03am
Happy birthday sir.

You are officially and automatically an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Elders grin grin

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by Akshow: 9:03am
Fifty? lipsrsealed shocked shocked shocked

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by Akshow: 9:03am
Came:
50,and a single father because of wife battering. So you be 50 come dey act like teenager dey beat your wife.
shut it pls. Give him a break. Nigerians can judge and condemn person for life for just an error. People change, and we all have faltered or made one mistake or the other in our lives. we shouldn't pay for the rest of our lives for that mistake.

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by Vickiweezy(m): 9:04am
And how did you celebrate your golden age? undecided
....when you're broke
....and you ain't even fifty yet

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by dacblogger(f): 9:04am
its a lie.. shocked
Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by Ifyjuli25(f): 9:04am
50? I must confess.. He's really look awesome. Happy birthday

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by sugarbeesmith(m): 9:04am
I no like this guy from day one....he's damn boring

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by verygudbadguy(m): 9:04am
Came:
50,and a single father because of wife battering. So you be 50 come dey act like teenager dey beat your wife.

Judge not.. Not supporting/justifying his actions though. You can't see beyond your nose. I blame him for his marriage woes but i think the wife should also share some blames too. She refused every means of settlement even when the court suggested and the whole family pleaded with her.

Happy Golden Birthday to you Emeka Ike. Best wishes!

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by DozieInc(m): 9:04am
Emeka Ike @50? Unbelievable!
He looks 35.

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by seunny4lif(m): 9:05am
50 years shocked shocked shocked
How ?
When?
Blood of Satan

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by Jacksparr0w127: 9:05am
Happy birthday


Looks younger tho

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by ProfEinstein: 9:05am
50 and you still beat your wife, shame on you!!!! shocked shocked

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by Explorers(m): 9:05am
HeHeHe......50 just like yesterday.

HBD, many more years.

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by johnbuck81(m): 9:05am
HBD Hommie...have mad fun.
Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by kygo(m): 9:05am
today is not my birthday give me likes....

5 Likes

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by Tazdroid(m): 9:05am
Came:
50,and a single father because of wife battering. So you be 50 come dey act like teenager dey beat your wife.
for your mind, you don comment beta tin

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by Kathmandu(f): 9:07am
And buhari is 70.


Buhari should continue lying

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by femi4(m): 9:07am
A fool at fifty

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by angelTI(f): 9:07am
Wow! I can't believe the lover boy of Nollywood then is 50years already.

Happy birthday Emeka and biko reconcile with your wife

Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by asatemple(f): 9:07am
Happy birthday Man
Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by hollywater: 9:08am
Congratulations bro.Ever young.
Re: Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos by Caseless: 9:09am
Emeka is 50 already? Ahcant believe this. HBD

