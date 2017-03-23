



Wet dream is an accidental and unintentional thing. It is not a sin that can be counted against you that you found yourself to have ejaculated, when you woke-up from your sleep. Medical scientists are of the notion that nocturnal emission/wet dream is a natural help for a release of tension in men especially.



No single man is comfortable with wet dreams for so many reasons. Most of the common wet dreams are simply that the man dreams he was having sex with a woman or a woman dreaming of having sex with a man or vice versa; but somehow they are actually masturbating while the dream is occurring. The scientists are of the opinion that men always think about sex a lot.



Ok, lemme talk about this from my own perspective. I don’t think I’ve had one before, yea really, or if I have then maybe that’s way a long time ago that I can’t remember. Personally, I don’t think its natural per say, and dwelling on the nature of Nigeria as a country filled with overly-spiritual citizens “I’m spiritually sensitive tho. just not an extremist” . I don’t see a reason why it can be viewed as natural not even with scientists saying its a natural help for the release of tension in men most especially.



I still can’t find, how that holds water abeg. Really!!! do they know the amount of stress and tension an average lagosian or a job seeker goes through on a daily basis trying to survive or facing interview panels?… I’d rather push it to the court of Wet dreams being Spiritual *grins*



What are your thoughts on this?



