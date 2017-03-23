₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by Urbanoversabi(m): 3:10pm On Mar 22
A nocturnal emission, also called a wet dream, is an involuntary ejaculation of semen during sleep. The cause of these experiences is uncertain but popular wisdom puts them down to either erotic dreams or the buildup of semen in the prostate, so basically its from your thought process.
Wet dream is an accidental and unintentional thing. It is not a sin that can be counted against you that you found yourself to have ejaculated, when you woke-up from your sleep. Medical scientists are of the notion that nocturnal emission/wet dream is a natural help for a release of tension in men especially.
No single man is comfortable with wet dreams for so many reasons. Most of the common wet dreams are simply that the man dreams he was having sex with a woman or a woman dreaming of having sex with a man or vice versa; but somehow they are actually masturbating while the dream is occurring. The scientists are of the opinion that men always think about sex a lot.
Ok, lemme talk about this from my own perspective. I don’t think I’ve had one before, yea really, or if I have then maybe that’s way a long time ago that I can’t remember. Personally, I don’t think its natural per say, and dwelling on the nature of Nigeria as a country filled with overly-spiritual citizens “I’m spiritually sensitive tho. just not an extremist” . I don’t see a reason why it can be viewed as natural not even with scientists saying its a natural help for the release of tension in men most especially.
I still can’t find, how that holds water abeg. Really!!! do they know the amount of stress and tension an average lagosian or a job seeker goes through on a daily basis trying to survive or facing interview panels?… I’d rather push it to the court of Wet dreams being Spiritual *grins*
What are your thoughts on this?
Source; http://www.urbanoversabi.com/wet-dreams-spiritual-natural/
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by tosyne2much(m): 4:15pm On Mar 22
I grew with the mentality that those who have sex in dreams are under spiritual attack are suffering from demonic attack, but now, I've grown to see more to it and I have come to conclusion that it has to do with psychology
When your mind is so much preoccupied with sexual thoughts, you're vulnerable to wet dreams and sexual intercourse even in dreams
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by Urbanoversabi(m): 6:00pm On Mar 22
tosyne2much:That's the point, but I still wonder how one would have such thoughts with Nigeria's economy... Or am I taking life too seriously?
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by 1bkaye(f): 10:43pm On Mar 22
Spiritual ko
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by highrise07(m): 10:43pm On Mar 22
when you are an adult and you're experiencing it ....nigga , check your self. y'all should check this thread http://www.nairaland.com/3697742/think-world-ever-end
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by Lexsigno: 10:43pm On Mar 22
I hear
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by FuckBuhari(m): 10:43pm On Mar 22
Urbanoversabi:So u mean we stroke our libido at night?
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by jeamie(m): 10:43pm On Mar 22
Village people attached
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by Aare2050(m): 10:43pm On Mar 22
It's normal.
I think I passed the stage 2 years ago....
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by dreamwords: 10:45pm On Mar 22
natural
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by Mathematical(f): 10:45pm On Mar 22
This question is like arguing with atheist about the belief on God and science..
Omode nimi mio monkan nkan..
Sm ppl dey here dey yarn legbere talk ..so oyinbo ppl too geh village ppl wey put thr Mata for head like felaini ?
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by Vickiweezy(m): 10:45pm On Mar 22
Spiritual wetin??
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by timidapsin(m): 10:45pm On Mar 22
Naturally Spiritual
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by gentlechyke(m): 10:45pm On Mar 22
It's spritual konji
Scientifically, it is normal for boys in puberty. Wondering if ladies have wet dreams or you meant bed wetting...like there is a 'wetting'
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by AntiWailer: 10:45pm On Mar 22
u hoorny
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by TeflonBlixx: 10:45pm On Mar 22
Natural
There's nothing spiritual about nocturnal emission. .
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by Daniel058(m): 10:45pm On Mar 22
Hmmmm
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by rhektor(m): 10:46pm On Mar 22
Both
It is a natural thing but sometimes it is spiritually motivated or impacted
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by soberdrunk(m): 10:46pm On Mar 22
Nigerians sha like to make everything seem 'spiritual'
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by oviejnr(m): 10:46pm On Mar 22
AshawoGirl:
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by AyamConfidence(m): 10:46pm On Mar 22
When mom discovers expulsion on her son's shorts for early momo
Mom: Biodun what is that on your knicker
Biodun : (scared and stammering) mmmoommmyyy I swear I don't know
Mom: ah omo yii fe pa mi ooo (wails and rolls on the floor) ah Biodun o to n do obo ninu ala
Biodun : mom it's only 3 women
Mom : yeeeeee mo ku mo gbe mo daran...where is my phone lemme call prophet....Ayo go and buy anointing oyel.....we must deliver this boy before marine spirit take his destiny
Biodun :
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by Drabeey(m): 10:46pm On Mar 22
RELIGION HAS REALLY ENSLAVED OUR THINKING.
WHEN U FANTASIZED TOO MUCH ON SEX BEFORE SLEEP. THIS IS BOUND TO HAPPEN.. ABI WCH ONE.IS SPIRITUAL AGAIN BIKO?
drabeey was HERE
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by ekanDamie: 10:47pm On Mar 22
natural. too much of sperm has accumulated due to illicit thought or testerone boosting food taking during the day. or sexual cravings at night
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by rattlesnake(m): 10:47pm On Mar 22
Karma Sutra erotica
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by AshawoGirl(f): 10:47pm On Mar 22
Just employ one ashawogirl that will be servicing u everytime u will not dream it again
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by RealHaute: 10:47pm On Mar 22
1bkaye:
Why are you so sure, have you ever had a wet dream? Then leave it to the experts? *adjusts suit*
Ehen, OP. Abeg wetin be wet dream sef?
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by DannyJ19(m): 10:47pm On Mar 22
Natural something
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by fratermathy(m): 10:47pm On Mar 22
It's a purely biological process. Nothing spiritual about it.
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by publicenemy(m): 10:48pm On Mar 22
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by addikt(m): 10:48pm On Mar 22
Urbanoversabi:
Yes you are bro
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by pizzylee(m): 10:48pm On Mar 22
spiritually natural
|Re: Wet Dreams: Natural Or Spiritual? by ikhibones(m): 10:49pm On Mar 22
Wat does it matter..after all,u don satisfy ur conji 4 dream..nd lucky 4 u if na d gal u dey crush on buh no fit get..
