|Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by JamieBlog(m): 3:54pm
Actress, Iyabo Ojo has been silent following several scandals she has been alleged to be involved in, recently.
She has finally said something. She posted the above photo and wrote;
"My smiles are from within because i believe in my God & i find peace in me because i believe in my self, i believe that when u ve a gud soul & think gud & not evil towards ur fellow being, no matter how rough d road may be 4 u, God will always be 4 u, i have chosen happiness above all tho i have witnessed sadness a couple of times & may even witness more, God forbid!!! but no matter d obstacle, no matter d storm, I will always battle it & stand tall against all odds, because i believe that no one or any situation has d right to take my happiness away from me, because i believe my God will never allow what is above me take over me & as long as God has made me unbreakable & unshakeable then d enemy will always fail, i may fall a thousand times i tell u but i will always rise again greater than b4!!! I am never afraid to live because i know i will only live once!!! so i have chosen to be strong, i have chosen to be courageous, i have chosen to live happy, #iamatestimonyofGodsgreatness he has made d impossible possible countless times in my life & i will 4ever be greatful to him who has created me, I tell u never give up on ur self, never look down on ur self, never see ur self as a failure, never give up on ur self, never let any being make u feel miserable, believe in ur God, who has created u & believe in ur self, i am never afraid to take chances because that builds my experience, dear one never be afraid to take chances, never be afraid to fall, never be afraid to start all over again, it is never to late until death calls, never be afraid to love again, never say never because u never know what ur creator has in stock 4 u!!! speak positive into ur own life, think positive, be inspired!!! #iamagreatfulsoul #ibelieveinme #believeinyou #ihavefaithinmyGod #havefaithinurs #becoraugeous #iwilldiehappy #iamwhoisayiam & u are who u say u are, the choice is urs Love u all"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BR69ZcXDLdB/?taken-by=iyaboojofespris&hl=en
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/no-one-or-any-situation-has-right-to.html
See various scandals trailing the actress lately
http://www.nairaland.com/3689179/iyabo-ojo-linked-apostle-sulemans
http://www.nairaland.com/3680102/iyabo-ojo-got-car-pastor
http://www.nairaland.com/3634459/iyabo-ojo-sleeping-pastor-david#up
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by Chimaritoponcho: 3:54pm
Iyaboojo? Wtf is Iyaboojo?
Based on logistics,becoming a celebrity in Nigeria just got easier but
19 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by JamieNaijaTeam: 4:17pm
LOL THE GUY ABOVE ME
4 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by goldbim(f): 4:39pm
Why do our celebrities become motivational speaker anytime they are accused of something?instead of clearing the air with a simple yes I did or no I did not..smh :-.
67 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by saxwizard(m): 4:54pm
ko kan aye
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by pauljumbo: 4:55pm
in the new order
haters makes you popular and rich
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by Blurryface(m): 4:55pm
God don suffer in the hands of all these yeyebrity holoshos.
29 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by mn09abk: 4:55pm
Dont know her...this Afonjas need to carve out their own Afongawood....we dont know these hoes
5 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by veekid(m): 4:55pm
Person accused you of threesomê,all we expect from you is your own part of the story; either you continue where the story ended or you start your own episode. Mumu come dey tell us she believe in God, uhn uhn Na devil you for believe in. See her hypo glorified skin sef #olosho
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by Jacksparr0w127: 4:55pm
All these Delialahs
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by tdayof(m): 4:56pm
Celebrities! After getting into controversial news, they start remembering God in their posts.
God is wiser than this.
10 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by ZirdoRoray(m): 4:56pm
Talk is cheap. Even a hardened criminal can write up something like that.
9 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by LecciGucci: 4:56pm
Ashewoooooooooooooo.!
Shut up there is no smoke without fire
U KANT SAY YES OR NO COZ U KNO U ARE GUILTY.. OLOSHO JATI JATI
5 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by ramdris(m): 4:56pm
Aunty Iyabo just say " True" or "False" and save us all this long sermon...
5 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by EXLOVER(m): 4:56pm
Just to type small words like "i 4uck am o or i nor 4uck o," ni dey hard her wen make her type this long term paper for us make we read... Abi she relate with El rufai? Well i nor know her before but she fine sha.... She look very 4uckable.
8 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by chiefolododo(m): 4:56pm
Okay
7 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by henrydadon(m): 4:57pm
i can bet my left kidney that iyabo ojo follow chop from apostle suleman national cake.
8 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by oviejnr(m): 4:57pm
God is kind, after all they put everything on him. Blame the devil and wont take any blame for their shortcomings. Just one word describe her!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by iamnicer: 4:57pm
I DON'T TRUST ALL THESE ACTRESSES
THEY DO ALOT OF poo BRO FOR FAME
4 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by agarawu23(m): 4:57pm
Is this all u can say to defend yourself
She don turn preacher
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by Angelyna(f): 4:58pm
Is there a need to throw stones at all the dogs that barks? Hell No! She owns her life and she owe Noone an explanation how to live her life... Either you like it or not she's happy and God is with her...
goldbim:
4 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by SageTravels: 4:58pm
Waiting for Nairaland Chief Judge to come and declare her Guilty.
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by Whoeppme: 5:00pm
Gold I do not have
Silver I get only small hand chain wey I take dey follow up
Bronze I do not have
Diamonds na jay z say e go dey forever
Range Rover that na davido toy
House : na my friend akpos house we follow dey
Iyabo Iyabo Iyabo how many times I call ya name
All I can say is just
2 Likes
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by dessz(m): 5:01pm
if I tellu I have heard about this iyabolosho. its a freaking lie .... how is she a celebrity all i know is that "many" female yeyebrities are oloshos;
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by profhezekiah: 5:02pm
shameless idiot
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by yourexcellency: 5:02pm
When will Kemi Olunloyo be charged to court?
1 Like
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by Antoeni(m): 5:02pm
U Nollywood actresses are all into one form of prostitution or d other,sleeping with super rich Nigerians ,like business mogul ,pastor,prophet,GO, u jst name it
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by AntiWailer: 5:03pm
ok
|Re: Iyabo Ojo Subtly Reacts To Scandalous Reports Trailing Her Lately by oviejnr(m): 5:04pm
mn09abk:SINCE YOU WANT TO BRING TRIBALISM INTO THIS WHAT ABOUT AUNT OGE OKOYE?? MUMU,TAKE JOR!!
5 Likes
