School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by tyokunbo(m): 4:53pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/22/school-pupil-dies-from-bullets-fired-by-soldiers-at-jato-aka-in-benue-state/
As shared by a Facebook user,
JATO AKA ON FIRE
....As youth Intercepted a Vehicle with Arms
....Soldiers Stray Bullet Kill Pupil
Information reaching me from Jato Aka, headquarters of Turan nation is that the town is now on fire.
According to reports, youth keeping vigilance on the ancient town, acting on a tip up arrested a vehicle with suspected Fulani occupants allegedly with arms.
The said suspects allegedly called the soldiers in Kashimbila who then called their colleague's stationed in Jato Aka for rescue.
Promptly, the soldier's arrived the scene and whisked the suspected car and occupant's to their base.
The continued insistence of the youth for the vehicle to be checked angered the soldier's who started shooting sporadically in the air to frighten them.
In the process, a stray bullet killed a school pupil who had just returned from school and was taking launch in his compound, near the soldier's base.
Many other armless civilians were injured as a result of the soldiers bullet including Chief Gbenda Lukera, a community leader cum politician.
The situation now is such that residents of the town are scampering for their safety while commercial shops and other economic activities are put to a halt.
The villagers are alleging conspiracy of Fulani and soldiers to destroy the town.
As l write, soldiers from Kashimbila stormed Jato Aka for reinforcement, only to avoid the searching of the suspected vehicle earlier impounded by vigilante youth.
Please help call the authorities to avoid a Zaki Biam scenario.
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by babfet: 4:59pm
Rip
May God continue to protect us
So sad
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by veekid(m): 5:07pm
Soldier sef don dey misbehave for this country. Arrrgghhhhh Buhari!
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by DollarAngel(m): 5:07pm
Nnamdi has said it all "Nigeria is a zoo"
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by iamnicer: 5:07pm
I SINCERELY WEEP FOR BENUE STATE
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by Dc4life(m): 5:08pm
M
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by Whoeppme: 5:08pm
Akpos imagine say Trained Army man leave herdsmen wey dey kill innocent bunue indigenes come shoot young school boy infact e just leggo the boy, no plenty talk,
Akpos no lie I mean am no just lie ,
Abeg that one na Army?
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by waterhouse071(m): 5:08pm
The United Nations needs to be informed that the federal government of nigeria is supporting GENOCIDE in Benue state. #Stopbenuegenocide
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by Kjking(m): 5:08pm
RIP no one is to blame
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by Etizz: 5:08pm
sad....this is what she meant when she said "I will commot for Nigeria go my village "
she is tired......
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by steppins: 5:09pm
Lawless country.
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by Jerrosky1986(m): 5:09pm
Why always benue state?
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by HenryQuest(m): 5:09pm
Something is really fishy in Benue state of today. The state is under siege by elements determined to totally destroy anything good about the state. A lot of people in the state are well armed with guns because Its obvious the present day government are not ready to take drastic measures aimed at arresting the situation. In a civilised society, the state governor must have resigned for failure to deliver the littlest but mist important need of man, security!
Abeg who cursed Benue?
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by rheether(f): 5:09pm
Death was the creators only mistake.
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by sakalisis(m): 5:09pm
There was a foolish country
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by loomer: 5:10pm
And we call this a country. Where lives matter less
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by Kingxway: 5:11pm
What is it with Benue State and death this year? Media hardly carry good news from that State this days. It's only shooting, killing and shooting
Benue why the bad news
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by jamesbridget13(f): 5:11pm
Chai
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by Dandsome: 5:11pm
Is that the school pupil? That's a student not a pupil.
A pupil can't have that size of_____ between his legs
However, Shame once again to our armed forces.
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by SalamRushdie: 5:12pm
Benue people are becoming endangered
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by owobokiri(m): 5:12pm
And you guys are there looking at the soldiers? That is why they wont stop shooting and maiming you lot together with their herdsmen regiment... If it was in Aba those soldiers must be feeling the heat by now..
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by ExpiredNigeria: 5:12pm
The incessant killing of Fulani herdsmen is backed by the day government
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by juman(m): 5:13pm
steppins:
APC, a curse to nigeria.
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by felixomor: 5:15pm
Obviously there is a murderous agenda against the people of the middle belt of Nigeria.
God help this country
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by skarz(m): 5:15pm
this country needs spiritual cleansing
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by KINGDOS: 5:16pm
them don come again oo. how can soldiers rescue suspected terrorists? i smell high level conspiracy.
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by olaszydaruma(m): 5:16pm
He no better for the killer of this lad
RIP boy
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by jmoore(m): 5:17pm
Only in zoo.
If Amnesty International talk now, the army of zombies will spew trash.
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by Vickiweezy(m): 5:17pm
And they're busy discussing while the young boy's dead body lays on the ground.
Besides, Our soldiers wetin dey happen sef??
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by highrise07(m): 5:17pm
the land that taste blood everyday....is the land not cursed
|Re: School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix by jerrykho(m): 5:19pm
hmmmm... benue state is now as bad as maiduguri... you just hear benue state. gbam! next thing is BAD NEWS..
