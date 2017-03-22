Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / School Pupil Dies From Bullets Fired By Soldiers At Jato Aka In Benue State (pix (11723 Views)

Nigerian Army Meets Crippled Man Assaulted In Onitsha By Soldiers (Photos) / Wilfred Aondosoo Tondo Murdered In Benue State (PIX) / Gay Man Caught In Ondo Dies From Beating (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





As shared by a Facebook user,





JATO AKA ON FIRE



....As youth Intercepted a Vehicle with Arms



....Soldiers Stray Bullet Kill Pupil



Information reaching me from Jato Aka, headquarters of Turan nation is that the town is now on fire.



According to reports, youth keeping vigilance on the ancient town, acting on a tip up arrested a vehicle with suspected Fulani occupants allegedly with arms.



The said suspects allegedly called the soldiers in Kashimbila who then called their colleague's stationed in Jato Aka for rescue.



Promptly, the soldier's arrived the scene and whisked the suspected car and occupant's to their base.



The continued insistence of the youth for the vehicle to be checked angered the soldier's who started shooting sporadically in the air to frighten them.



In the process, a stray bullet killed a school pupil who had just returned from school and was taking launch in his compound, near the soldier's base.



Many other armless civilians were injured as a result of the soldiers bullet including Chief Gbenda Lukera, a community leader cum politician.



The situation now is such that residents of the town are scampering for their safety while commercial shops and other economic activities are put to a halt.



The villagers are alleging conspiracy of Fulani and soldiers to destroy the town.



As l write, soldiers from Kashimbila stormed Jato Aka for reinforcement, only to avoid the searching of the suspected vehicle earlier impounded by vigilante youth.



Please help call the authorities to avoid a Zaki Biam scenario. Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/22/school-pupil-dies-from-bullets-fired-by-soldiers-at-jato-aka-in-benue-state/ As shared by a Facebook user,

Rip

May God continue to protect us

So sad 3 Likes

Soldier sef don dey misbehave for this country. Arrrgghhhhh Buhari! 7 Likes

Nnamdi has said it all "Nigeria is a zoo" 34 Likes 3 Shares





I SINCERELY WEEP FOR BENUE STATE I SINCERELY WEEP FOR BENUE STATE 5 Likes 1 Share

M

Akpos imagine say Trained Army man leave herdsmen wey dey kill innocent bunue indigenes come shoot young school boy infact e just leggo the boy, no plenty talk,



Akpos no lie I mean am no just lie ,



Abeg that one na Army? 1 Like

The United Nations needs to be informed that the federal government of nigeria is supporting GENOCIDE in Benue state. #Stopbenuegenocide 11 Likes 1 Share

RIP no one is to blame

sad....this is what she meant when she said "I will commot for Nigeria go my village "



she is tired......

Lawless country. 2 Likes

Why always benue state? 1 Like

Something is really fishy in Benue state of today. The state is under siege by elements determined to totally destroy anything good about the state. A lot of people in the state are well armed with guns because Its obvious the present day government are not ready to take drastic measures aimed at arresting the situation. In a civilised society, the state governor must have resigned for failure to deliver the littlest but mist important need of man, security!



Abeg who cursed Benue? 3 Likes

Death was the creators only mistake. 1 Like 1 Share

There was a foolish country 2 Likes

And we call this a country. Where lives matter less 1 Like

Media hardly carry good news from that State this days. It's only shooting, killing and shooting



Benue why the bad news What is it with Benue State and death this year?Media hardly carry good news from that State this days. It's only shooting, killing and shootingBenue why the bad news 1 Like

Chai

Is that the school pupil? That's a student not a pupil.

A pupil can't have that size of_____ between his legs



However, Shame once again to our armed forces. 1 Like

Benue people are becoming endangered 1 Like

And you guys are there looking at the soldiers? That is why they wont stop shooting and maiming you lot together with their herdsmen regiment... If it was in Aba those soldiers must be feeling the heat by now.. And you guys are there looking at the soldiers? That is why they wont stop shooting and maiming you lot together with their herdsmen regiment... If it was in Aba those soldiers must be feeling the heat by now..

The incessant killing of Fulani herdsmen is backed by the day government 1 Like

steppins:

Lawless country.

APC, a curse to nigeria. APC, a curse to nigeria. 3 Likes





God help this country Obviously there is a murderous agenda against the people of the middle belt of Nigeria.God help this country 2 Likes

this country needs spiritual cleansing

them don come again oo. how can soldiers rescue suspected terrorists? i smell high level conspiracy. 1 Like

He no better for the killer of this lad





RIP boy He no better for the killer of this ladRIP boy





If Amnesty International talk now, the army of zombies will spew trash. Only in zoo.If Amnesty International talk now, the army of zombies will spew trash. 1 Like

And they're busy discussing while the young boy's dead body lays on the ground.

Besides, Our soldiers wetin dey happen sef?? 2 Likes

the land that taste blood everyday....is the land not cursed 1 Like