Photos of an Indian woman who allegedly murdered her own husband and put his body in a suitcase -have been trending online with over 15,000 shares and nearly 1000 comments on Facebook. According to online reports, the woman was trying to load the suitcase in her BMW car when a passerby saw blood falling out of suitcase and informed police.
According to reports gathered, the wife Seerat Kaur, reportedly claimed that her husband loved a lavish lifestyle despite being unemployed, was cheating on her and also used to beat her -that's why she shot him dead.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/woman-kills-her-own-husband-puts-his.html
Watch Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-L1PPmfhJo
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by Epositive(m): 5:42pm
you can't even trust your wife, what a wicked world!
this is terribly terrible, just look at the way she packaged his corpse
that woman should be thrown into lions den for being heartless....
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by informant001: 5:42pm
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by MykOnyxo(m): 5:42pm
Wicked world we living fa
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by informant001: 5:43pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by poshestmina(f): 5:44pm
She should have just divorced him na ...hope she rots in jail.
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by dhardline(m): 5:45pm
This woman get mind. And so do many more of them. women can endure but once they reach their peak o.y.o is your case.
But she went too far.
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by Younggod1(m): 5:48pm
After God fear Women
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by femolacqua(m): 5:54pm
Na wha oh.
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by mamatayour(f): 6:07pm
This woman get mind oh
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by veekid(m): 6:07pm
Indiana! People wicked oooooooo, see as e fold human being for suitcase
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by ALAYORMII: 6:08pm
She packaged him
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by wizzlyd(m): 6:08pm
she's a feminist
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by Gloryfox: 6:09pm
eyah, all over the world the institution called marriage is bring nothing but pain and sorrow. and am asking why should we marry ?
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by Zikavirus(m): 6:09pm
I thought it was Buhari in that box
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by tonio2wo: 6:09pm
This guy though
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by Benekruku(m): 6:10pm
The wife e yaff join bad gang
See packaging!
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by cosmatika(m): 6:10pm
Ok
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by publicenemy(m): 6:11pm
She had help.
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by unclezuma: 6:11pm
TTT 10,000 reasons why you should get a bulletproof vest.
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by nairalandfreak: 6:12pm
Jesu
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by Arsenalholic(m): 6:12pm
Zikavirus:I am not a Buharist or whatever, but that was a very stupid thing of you to type. At least pretend to have sense even if you don't have any!
To the topic...
It's amazing how two people will "claim" to be in love enough to walk down the aisle. Then few years later, they hate each other to the extent one can actually kill the other.
I jes sofre like dodo right now
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by jbaby265(f): 6:13pm
Lol na movie
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by omenkaLives: 6:13pm
tonio2wo:Dude Must be gay.
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by publicenemy(m): 6:13pm
Zikavirus:
I think its your father.
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by preciousMI1(f): 6:13pm
NEVER ASSUME YOU KNOW WHAT'S IN THE HUMAN MIMD!!! DESPERATELY WICKED AND DECEITFUL
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by AreaFada2: 6:13pm
Gruesome.
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by preciousMI1(f): 6:14pm
STEKENT:
unhealthy scam!! cheap scam!!
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by henrydadon(m): 6:17pm
the atrocities been committed in the world these days are very inhuman
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by Bimpe29: 6:17pm
This is simply a wicked world.
|Re: Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) by henrydadon(m): 6:19pm
Zikavirus:
ori e ti yi
