According to reports gathered, the wife Seerat Kaur, reportedly claimed that her husband loved a lavish lifestyle despite being unemployed, was cheating on her and also used to beat her -that's why she shot him dead.



Source;



Watch Video



this is terribly terrible, just look at the way she packaged his corpse





that woman should be thrown into lions den for being heartless.... you can't even trust your wife, what a wicked world!this is terribly terrible, just look at the way she packaged his corpsethat woman should be thrown into lions den for being heartless.... 2 Likes 1 Share

Wicked world we living fa

cc; lalasticlala

She should have just divorced him na ...hope she rots in jail. 1 Like

This woman get mind. And so do many more of them. women can endure but once they reach their peak o.y.o is your case.

But she went too far. 5 Likes

After God fear Women 1 Like

Na wha oh.

This woman get mind oh

Indiana! People wicked oooooooo, see as e fold human being for suitcase 1 Like

She packaged him

she's a feminist she's a feminist 4 Likes

eyah, all over the world the institution called marriage is bring nothing but pain and sorrow. and am asking why should we marry ?

I thought it was Buhari in that box

This guy though 9 Likes 1 Share

The wife e yaff join bad gang





See packaging!

Ok

She had help.

TTT 10,000 reasons why you should get a bulletproof vest.

Jesu

Zikavirus:

I thought it was Buhari in that box I am not a Buharist or whatever, but that was a very stupid thing of you to type. At least pretend to have sense even if you don't have any!



To the topic...



It's amazing how two people will "claim" to be in love enough to walk down the aisle. Then few years later, they hate each other to the extent one can actually kill the other.



I jes sofre like dodo right now I am not a Buharist or whatever, but that was a very stupid thing of you to type. At least pretend to have sense even if you don't have any!To the topic...It's amazing how two people will "claim" to be in love enough to walk down the aisle. Then few years later, they hate each other to the extent one can actually kill the other.I jes sofre like dodo right now 4 Likes

Lol na movie

tonio2wo:

This guy though Dude Must be gay. Dude Must be gay.

Zikavirus:

I thought it was Buhari in that box

I think its your father. I think its your father.

NEVER ASSUME YOU KNOW WHAT'S IN THE HUMAN MIMD!!! DESPERATELY WICKED AND DECEITFUL 1 Like 1 Share

Gruesome.

the atrocities been committed in the world these days are very inhuman

This is simply a wicked world.