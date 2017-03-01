₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by JamieNaija(m): 12:11am
Nokia went all out with phone releases at MWC 2017, where the Finnish company launched its Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 3310 phones to the market. Despite the company’s large list of phones, there was one that got away, the Nokia 8.
The flagship phone will run on Android, is expected to come with a high-end Zeiss camera lens, an octa-core processor with a Snapdragon 835 chipset and have a fingerprint sensor. Current rumours suggest the flagship smartphone will run on Android and will come out in June 2017.
Nokia 8 specs at a glance:
5.7in Quad HD (1,440 x 2,560) IPS display
Octa-core processor
Snapdragon 835 chipset
6GB of RAM
24-megapixel Zeiss lens camera
3,200mAh non-removable battery
USB 3.1 Type-C
64/128GB internal storage with microSD card expansion slot (256GB)
Fingerprint sensor at the front
Dual-SIM 4G
June 2017 release date
~£550
Nokia 8 camera rumours: What camera will the Nokia 8 have?
Since its Lumia range, Nokia has been known for its superb camera quality. Carl Zeiss lenses are highly respected within the camera industry, and given Nokia’s history with Zeiss, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to think that the new Nokia 8 will feature a non-protruding Zeiss lens.
Nokia 6 camera
We wouldn't be surprised to see Nokia include a 24-megapixel camera, which according to GSMArena, will have phase-detection autofocus, dual-LED flash and have the ability to record video at 2160p at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps.
A huge 12-megapixel front-facing camera can also be expected, which will make it an unbelievable good phone for selfies.
We’re keeping our eyes peeled at rumours, and we’ll be sure to update this article with any new information, as and when it becomes available.
SOURCE:http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/nokia-8-release-date-price-specs-and.html
honsule, dragnet, puskin, Lalasticlala
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by emi14: 12:51am
Hopefully nit same as Nokia Lumias
2 Likes
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by saxby(f): 1:46am
Many Tecno phones can beat this na
2 Likes
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by princemillla(m): 3:40am
saxby:
How much are you paid girl. We are talking about snapdragon Chipset not some glorified china techno phones.
Pls before you run a device down, get some fact about tech world. My 2cent advice.
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by PayBoyXclusives(m): 7:19am
Like
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by burkingx(f): 7:19am
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by Tintinnoty(m): 7:20am
Am rooting for anything nokia. How much na
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by savcy(m): 7:20am
Rocking my Infinix. Next!!!
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by Chuvin22(m): 7:21am
Any idea what the price is..
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by adonshow(m): 7:21am
Wow
Can't wait
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by Tazdroid(m): 7:22am
6 GB RAM? Gamers would love this
2 Likes
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by nobsalis(f): 7:22am
d
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by hayordele1: 7:22am
Nice one from Nokia
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by 9jakohai(m): 7:22am
saxby:
Nokia is all right....they make quality stuff.
Was a sad day when they got out of the phone business.
Good to know they are back.
2 Likes
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by adonshow(m): 7:23am
Good
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by Spidermon: 7:23am
saxby:
It's too early in the day for this rubbish talk.
8 Likes
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by Chidex2442(m): 7:23am
550 pounds? Tecno n infinix all the way
1 Like
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by herdekunley9ja: 7:23am
cool!!!
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by HenryDion: 7:23am
Nokia should just give up on smartphones and focus on Nokia touch. You won't believe it but the demand for Nokia touch is on the increase.
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by Moreoffaith(m): 7:24am
Nice one...
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by kayceeD2(m): 7:24am
Will it create jobs for the unemployment graduate?
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by Jace234(m): 7:25am
Any thing from Nokia is gon be superb as always
1 Like
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by realGURU(f): 7:25am
Gud
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by sirOrubebe: 7:25am
My only problem with the specs is the ba3. Dem for try make am at least 4k MAH
1 Like
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by Onyenna(m): 7:26am
Not a bad device @ all....Kudos to Nokia on an impressive comeback......I just hope they don't over tweak/modify the Android OS and render the phone
#but.....my Gionee Marathon M5 serves me perfectly....
1 Like
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by DozieInc(m): 7:26am
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by MrMcJay(m): 7:26am
saxby:
Which Tecno? The one that the processor is same with that of a calculator?
4 Likes
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by bongo007(m): 7:26am
Don't really know wht is wrong with nokia. Hope dey don't disappoint dis time around
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by burkingx(f): 7:27am
1 Like
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by burkingx(f): 7:27am
|Re: Nokia 8: Release Date, Price, Specs And Rumours by wristbangle(m): 7:30am
saxby:
Smh. U dont know what you are saying. The only phones that can compete with this wizzard is Speculated Samsung S8, I phone 7s, Xperia Z7 or so.
2 Likes
