



The flagship phone will run on Android, is expected to come with a high-end Zeiss camera lens, an octa-core processor with a Snapdragon 835 chipset and have a fingerprint sensor. Current rumours suggest the flagship smartphone will run on Android and will come out in June 2017.



Nokia 8 specs at a glance:



5.7in Quad HD (1,440 x 2,560) IPS display

Octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 chipset

6GB of RAM

24-megapixel Zeiss lens camera

3,200mAh non-removable battery

USB 3.1 Type-C

64/128GB internal storage with microSD card expansion slot (256GB)

Fingerprint sensor at the front

Dual-SIM 4G

June 2017 release date

~£550







Nokia 8 camera rumours: What camera will the Nokia 8 have?



Since its Lumia range, Nokia has been known for its superb camera quality. Carl Zeiss lenses are highly respected within the camera industry, and given Nokia’s history with Zeiss, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to think that the new Nokia 8 will feature a non-protruding Zeiss lens.

Nokia 6 camera



We wouldn't be surprised to see Nokia include a 24-megapixel camera, which according to GSMArena, will have phase-detection autofocus, dual-LED flash and have the ability to record video at 2160p at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps.



A huge 12-megapixel front-facing camera can also be expected, which will make it an unbelievable good phone for selfies.



We’re keeping our eyes peeled at rumours, and we’ll be sure to update this article with any new information, as and when it becomes available.



