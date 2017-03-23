₦airaland Forum

When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by blackjack21(m): 1:28am
cheesy

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by laurel03: 4:09am
funny house

12 Likes

Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by lonelydora(m): 6:35am
Ingenuity, abi?
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by tym92(m): 7:05am
k



*modified*

6 Likes

Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by Jezyfreezman(m): 7:06am
laurel03:
funny house
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by Precious007(m): 7:06am
laurel03:
funny house
so funny lolzzz
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by pinnket: 7:06am
And there she has it.




Girls and money...... They can perceive the scent of money 100miles away.!

4 Likes

Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by Tazdroid(m): 7:06am
Careful what you wish for grin grin

4 Likes

Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by YourWife(f): 7:07am
Ugly house undecided

3 Likes

Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by alignacademy(m): 7:07am
Genius!
Waiting for her next demand...

1 Like

Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by Soljaboi44(m): 7:07am
Hehehehe cheesy

Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by sakalisis(m): 7:08am
Lol
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by nepapole(m): 7:08am
Warris dis?
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by Tintinnoty(m): 7:08am
Seen, second base jor
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by EVILFOREST: 7:08am
Good Morning, Nigerians
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by Khaytunechi: 7:09am
grin grin cheesy grin
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by blazetitov: 7:09am
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Yeye dey smell.

Vey ugly house by the way undecided undecided undecided undecided
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by mikegeo(m): 7:09am
That's what all these slay queen deserve.
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by ipreach(m): 7:09am
lolz
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by burkingx(f): 7:11am
cheesy

Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by lammsohiman(m): 7:11am
And for d engineer mind now na genius him be. Isorait
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by bestspoke: 7:12am
Say no more
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by remiopash: 7:12am
They better pack out of that house before it collapses..I dont see any serious ingenuity here.I dont think the building can withstand the load of that 'car' for long,mere looking at the thickness of the decking/slab..
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by jasperism(m): 7:12am
Abeg no insult the civil engineers
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by money121(m): 7:12am
grin grin

Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by burkingx(f): 7:13am
grin

Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by smithsydny(m): 7:13am
grin
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by bewla(m): 7:15am
f
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by VickyRotex(f): 7:17am
cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by realGURU(f): 7:17am
Nice
Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by absoluteSuccess: 7:18am
Wow.

