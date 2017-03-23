₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by blackjack21(m): 1:28am
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by laurel03: 4:09am
funny house
12 Likes
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by lonelydora(m): 6:35am
Ingenuity, abi?
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by tym92(m): 7:05am
k
*modified*
6 Likes
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by Jezyfreezman(m): 7:06am
laurel03:
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by Precious007(m): 7:06am
laurel03:so funny lolzzz
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by pinnket: 7:06am
And there she has it.
Girls and money...... They can perceive the scent of money 100miles away.!
4 Likes
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by Tazdroid(m): 7:06am
Careful what you wish for
4 Likes
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by YourWife(f): 7:07am
Ugly house
3 Likes
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by alignacademy(m): 7:07am
Genius!
Waiting for her next demand...
1 Like
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by Soljaboi44(m): 7:07am
Hehehehe
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by sakalisis(m): 7:08am
Lol
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by nepapole(m): 7:08am
Warris dis?
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by Tintinnoty(m): 7:08am
Seen, second base jor
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by EVILFOREST: 7:08am
Good Morning, Nigerians
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by Khaytunechi: 7:09am
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by blazetitov: 7:09am
Yeye dey smell.
Vey ugly house by the way
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by mikegeo(m): 7:09am
That's what all these slay queen deserve.
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by ipreach(m): 7:09am
lolz
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by burkingx(f): 7:11am
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by lammsohiman(m): 7:11am
And for d engineer mind now na genius him be. Isorait
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by bestspoke: 7:12am
Say no more
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by remiopash: 7:12am
They better pack out of that house before it collapses..I dont see any serious ingenuity here.I dont think the building can withstand the load of that 'car' for long,mere looking at the thickness of the decking/slab..
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by jasperism(m): 7:12am
Abeg no insult the civil engineers
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by money121(m): 7:12am
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by burkingx(f): 7:13am
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by smithsydny(m): 7:13am
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by bewla(m): 7:15am
f
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by VickyRotex(f): 7:17am
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by realGURU(f): 7:17am
Nice
|Re: When She Said She Want A Guy With A House And A Car. And He's A Civil Engineer. by absoluteSuccess: 7:18am
Wow.
