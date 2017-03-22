₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by kahal29: 6:10am
For the first time in seven months, the dollar fell below the psychological N400 barrier, when the greenback traded at N399 to the dollar in Lagos and exchanged at N395 in Abuja, lower than N410 at which it traded on Tuesday.
With the gains made by the local currency in the last five weeks, the naira inched closer to one of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) key foreign exchange policy objectives of an exchange rate convergence.
The naira trades for N375 to the greenback for invisibles and at N307 to the dollar on the FX interbank market, the official window for manufacturers and importers of raw materials eligible to buy FX from this segment of the market.
The last time the naira traded at between N395 and N400 to the dollar on the parallel market was in August 2016.
The significant gains made by the naira on the parallel market, according to market analysts, was a reflection of the improved confidence in the FX market, following the sustained dollar interventions by the CBN since last month.
One analyst also attributed the gains made by naira to the Bureau de Change (BDC) operators that are awash with dollars and with little or no customers to patronise them.
He said several retail customers who used to resort to the BDCs (which realistically fund the parallel market) to fund invisible transactions now get to buy dollars at a lower rate from the banks.
“The BDCs are awash with cash. Remember that the central bank sold about $200,000 to each BDC at some point and they had also bought dollars at high rates which they hoarded, thinking that the naira would remain in a free fall.
“But with the CBN’s intervention, they are stuck with loads of dollars and little or no customers, so they have stopped buying dollars and are looking for avenues to offload what they bought at ridiculously high rates.
“Essentially, the speculative attacks on the naira has come back to haunt them and they’ve got their fingers burnt,” he said.
In all, the central bank has auctioned a total of $1.895 billion through forward sales, as well as targeted intervention for invisibles.
This amount does not include its daily intervention of $1.5 million on the interbank market.
The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday expressed optimism about the convergence of the FX rates on the official and parallel markets, stating that the gains made by the naira against the greenback in the last five weeks was not a fluke.
Emefiele said he was happy that the central bank’s intervention was yielding positive results.
“I am happy, indeed very gratified, that the interventions have been positive, we have seen the rates now converging and we are strongly optimistic that the rates will converge further.
“In terms of sustainability, I think it’s important for us to say that the foreign reserves at this time are still trending upwards to almost $31 billion as I speak with you.
“And the fact that we have done this consistently for close to five weeks, should tell everybody or those who doubt the strength of the central bank to sustain this policy,” he had said after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
But an analyst at Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Kunle Ezun, who welcomed the development in the FX market, pointed out that achieving a convergence between the official (interbank rate) and parallel market rate would be a more onerous task.
“For us to have a convergence between the interbank and parallel market, it would require the CBN to devalue the official exchange rate to about N350 to the dollar.
“Without that, I don’t see how the official and parallel market rates can converge. Maybe what the CBN governor was talking about is achieving a convergence between the parallel market rate and the rate for invisibles, which is N375 to the dollar.
“But what the CBN has done in the last one month has really helped the parallel market rate. But we need to see improved liquidity on the interbank market,” Ezun said in a phone chat with THISDAY.
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/03/23/dollar-drops-below-n400-for-first-time-in-seven-months/
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by LordIsaac(m): 6:10am
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by Amberon: 6:13am
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by omenkaLives: 6:15am
Cc: Reno O'fuckery.
Reno and his slaves right now.. .
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by vedaxcool(m): 6:16am
for those who will be troubled by the news
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by RealLordZeus(m): 6:20am
kahal29:This is the most interesting part. Hope for more
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by ojibole(m): 6:21am
thank you jesus...dey should keep doing whatever they are doing to bring it down to 150...another thing is d price of goods dey ought to b dropping too
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by SuperS1Panther: 6:24am
Children of Hatred will still twist the narratives by telling us how the policy is not sustainable and blablablablablabla.
Speculators and hoarders and looters --- how market? Your wealth has dwindled from 520 to less than 400/$ right in your selfish eyes.
CBN please keep driving the Naira towards 300. As long as Nigeria is selling Crude Oil, it is very sustainable, while our Foreign Reserve is also increasing gradually. Bad news to haters.
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by ise82(m): 6:28am
Good news
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by omenkaLives: 6:30am
SuperS1Panther:They keep peeping in and disappearing through the back door without leaving a comment. No doubt they are butt hurt by this news.
Hopefully the momentum will be sustained and with time, if greed permits our market men and women, we'd start seeing a corresponding drop in the prices of goods.
Some analysts predicted we'd be outta the woods fourth quarter of the year, perhaps we just might before then..
God bless team PMB/PYO.
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by Jetleeee: 6:31am
Really unfortunate to be a descendant of shuku alabiabia at this point in time
Make una do fast
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by Bowwow11(m): 6:33am
this is interesting
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by Famocious(m): 6:33am
Good news..hope it falls further to at least 120# for 1$
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by madridguy(m): 6:35am
The foreign reserves is growing, the Naira is getting stronger. Another good news to start the day.
Good Morning house.
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by SuperS1Panther: 6:35am
omenkaLives:
The resultant effect will be felt in daily market by 3-4th week in April, when traders are re-stocking their outlets. This will be a great relief for Nigerians.
By and large, we have successfully reverse the negative growth decline, it is now left for us to grow the economy. The availability of FX at a reduced price will be a major driver of the economy and Q2 should be better than Q1.
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by ikbnice(m): 6:36am
Good news to most but bad news to some
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by wristbangle(m): 6:37am
SuperS1Panther:
I am also excited about the news but have u checked the latest news that our reserve which fell a bit yesterday and oil price fell below $50 bench mark due to oil glut in the market? I am not an enemy of progress but I don't know what will happen in the next coming days but chairman of Apex bank said we should not panic yet. Google or check online newspaper for more information. Though u can read the links below FYI.
http://www.newsflashng.com/nigerias-external-reserves-drop-first-time-since-december/
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/03/22/oil-price-drops-50-first-time-since-opec-deal/
SuperS1Panther:
You are right if the sustainability continues but then we are too greedy in Nigeria. Yes traders will restock but will the price commensurate with the currency appreciation? Our price regulation policies in market is still poor as retailers want to enjoy exorbitant profit
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by SuperS1Panther: 6:43am
wristbangle:
As long as oil price is above the budget benchmark we are safe, with th right volume of output which has been good in the last couple of weeks, due to FG engagement of ND leadership.
Thanks for your sincere concern.
You are right if the sustainability continues but then we are too greedy in Nigeria. Yes trader will restock but will the price commensurate with the appreciation of the currency? Our price regulation policies in market is still poor as retailers want to enjoy exorbitant profit
Competition will force the prices down naturally, except there is powerful cabal that can fix the price of all items, which is not too feasible in this case.
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by tuniski: 6:44am
When will it be 197 to the dollar and inflation drop to under 10%? If this yeye govt achieve that by 2019, we will forgive them while sending them away.
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by kahal29: 6:49am
ojibole:
It may not drop easily like that because of price stickiness called price sticky theory in economics meaning its easy for prices of goods and services to increase than to fall.
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by Jetleeee: 6:50am
Isn't it time for us to celebrate this beautiful woman?
The so-called polytechnic graduate cleaning up the rot madam Phiil-lip-ina aka Eteyemi from Havard caused
Omo wa na ni
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by TPAND: 6:51am
Buhari please return it back to what Jonathan left it at least
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by Jetleeee: 6:58am
tuniski:
Na this kind news dey scratch una for body. omo Alabiabia
If to say na Yoruba related news, una for don dey share yoghurt and gala
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by Biggty(m): 7:09am
This is a good news, we are gradually getting there
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by rattlesnake(m): 7:30am
But PMB is back na
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by Tazdroid(m): 7:31am
If Naira fit rise against so many odds, who are we?
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by realGURU(f): 7:31am
#Baba2019
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by BoleynDynaSTY(f): 7:32am
Hallelujah ...i just pray by next week we'll be hearing N389 to a dollar, amen.
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by adonshow(m): 7:32am
This is really a good news I must say
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by sotall(m): 7:32am
Re: Dollar Drops Below N400/$ For First Time In Seven Months by tdayof(m): 7:32am
Can banks increase their international limit already? Dollar is getting okay and can someone help with banks that accepts Paypal.
