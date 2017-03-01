Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) (5970 Views)

In the video below, Acording to ThinTallTony, Efe is a player on his own who talked too much about being from the streets.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOef65SudcI







His strategy is working for him my dear TTT. Maybe you would have borrowed a leaf from him. 41 Likes 1 Share

But he's still in the house and you been evicted.



So clearly you are not one to determine if its much or not. 19 Likes

Smh...the so called real Nigga can't survive one night in the streets of Lagos.

Firstly I hate Niggas that brag about being real, bìtch if you are a real dude you wouldn't be the one saying that. 10 Likes

Shutdafvckup 6 Likes

Who cares 1 Like

Oga Dongoyaro, better go find better work do. Who BBN eep? 8 Likes









Team Efe oya come and defend ur boy, TTT has just spill the beans ooo, based on logistics.





TTT just shut up 5 Likes

At least his living family is not dead for the sake of 20m 16 Likes

Hahahaha 1 Like

Happy Birthday To Me 5 Likes

U are not the only house mate that got evicted, others never said bad things about the house mates still in the house, if kemen that was Disqualified never said bad stuffs about his house mates wen he was out,who are u to talk?



Our(TeamEfe) kidney is in LOVE with him. Ur part of the story in the show is over already,leave Efe alone, pepper eye dey worry u.



At-least he is proud of who he is, unlike u. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Tintall Tony thinks he can make us hate Efe,He said he'll do everything possible for Bisola to win,my broda how far?u think infidelity and insincerity would have taken u far.ive got a wife and lovely daughter,I can never deny them for any reason not even for 25million u claim you can make in 3months 24 Likes 1 Share

how e take concern u 1 Like

The guy grow up for jos abeg weytin be street for jos?? If say him live for warri we for understand 4 Likes 1 Share

who get anti-jealosy tablets...give dis idiat five tablets 1 Like

And so, this guy also becomes a celebrity

Let Efe be TTT....based on logistics, he is from the street, Bro. 2 Likes

He is better than you that denied your family... Your head like makeup brush 13 Likes 3 Shares

TTT my manest man

divinehand2003:

His strategy is working for him my dear TTT. Maybe you would have borrowed a leaf from him. Wind don carry the leaf wey e for Borrow Wind don carry the leaf wey e for Borrow

He knows only the street can save him.

JamieBlog:

China made thintalltony China made thintalltony 1 Like

hardywaltz:

Who cares NFCS does NFCS does 1 Like

Shut up



Efe is better than you.





Nigerians and their "I must pull him down" mentality. 5 Likes

Ghhhhh

Everyone in the house want to win the prize money. Let him do wateva he needs to do to stay put. Oh, that's why you're always nominating him for possible eviction! Wetin d small boy do u, old man? Can u not see that his strategy is working for him? Sorry bro, lagos sun don dey beat u.

divinehand2003:

His strategy is working for him my dear TTT. Maybe you would have borrowed a leaf from him.

Leaf no go work, na flower for don pay am Leaf no go work, na flower for don pay am

that's his selling point