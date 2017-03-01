₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by JamieBlog(m): 12:23pm
Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, ThinTallTony has expressed his thoughts on fellow housemate Efe and his strategy for winning the reality show.
In the video below, Acording to ThinTallTony, Efe is a player on his own who talked too much about being from the streets.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOef65SudcI
SOURCE:http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/efe-talks-too-much-about-being-from.html
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by divinehand2003(m): 12:29pm
His strategy is working for him my dear TTT. Maybe you would have borrowed a leaf from him.
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by Nne5(f): 12:30pm
But he's still in the house and you been evicted.
So clearly you are not one to determine if its much or not.
19 Likes
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by vizkiz: 12:37pm
Smh...the so called real Nigga can't survive one night in the streets of Lagos.
Firstly I hate Niggas that brag about being real, bìtch if you are a real dude you wouldn't be the one saying that.
10 Likes
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by AkinPhysicist: 2:39pm
Shutdafvckup
6 Likes
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by hardywaltz(m): 2:40pm
Who cares
1 Like
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by yourexcellency: 2:40pm
Oga Dongoyaro, better go find better work do. Who BBN eep?
8 Likes
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by Lucy001(f): 2:40pm
Team Efe oya come and defend ur boy, TTT has just spill the beans ooo, based on logistics.
Sms vote-Tboss to 32052, frm any of the network providers Etisalat, Zain, Glo and Mtn, pls keep the votes coming, your vote is our pride!
1 Like
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by nairalandfreak: 2:41pm
TTT just shut up
5 Likes
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by NaijaFutbol: 2:41pm
At least his living family is not dead for the sake of 20m
16 Likes
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by massinola(m): 2:41pm
Hahahaha
1 Like
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by drey22: 2:41pm
Happy Birthday To Me
5 Likes
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by SlimBrawnie(f): 2:41pm
U are not the only house mate that got evicted, others never said bad things about the house mates still in the house, if kemen that was Disqualified never said bad stuffs about his house mates wen he was out,who are u to talk?
Our(TeamEfe) kidney is in LOVE with him. Ur part of the story in the show is over already,leave Efe alone, pepper eye dey worry u.
At-least he is proud of who he is, unlike u.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by jeromzy(m): 2:42pm
Tintall Tony thinks he can make us hate Efe,He said he'll do everything possible for Bisola to win,my broda how far?u think infidelity and insincerity would have taken u far.ive got a wife and lovely daughter,I can never deny them for any reason not even for 25million u claim you can make in 3months
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by Victornezzar(m): 2:42pm
how e take concern u
1 Like
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by anambra111: 2:42pm
The guy grow up for jos abeg weytin be street for jos?? If say him live for warri we for understand
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by martineverest(m): 2:42pm
who get anti-jealosy tablets...give dis idiat five tablets
1 Like
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by QuietHammer(m): 2:43pm
And so, this guy also becomes a celebrity
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by Endtimesmith: 2:43pm
Let Efe be TTT....based on logistics, he is from the street, Bro.
2 Likes
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 2:43pm
He is better than you that denied your family... Your head like makeup brush
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by crunchyg(m): 2:43pm
TTT my manest man
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by dacovajnr: 2:44pm
divinehand2003:Wind don carry the leaf wey e for Borrow
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by Lacomus(m): 2:44pm
He knows only the street can save him.
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by corneredlove(m): 2:44pm
JamieBlog:
China made thintalltony
1 Like
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by godsluvee(f): 2:44pm
hardywaltz:NFCS does
1 Like
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by IamAirforce1: 2:45pm
Shut up
Efe is better than you.
Nigerians and their "I must pull him down" mentality.
5 Likes
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by DollarAngel(m): 2:45pm
Ghhhhh
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by elmagnifico411(m): 2:45pm
Everyone in the house want to win the prize money. Let him do wateva he needs to do to stay put. Oh, that's why you're always nominating him for possible eviction! Wetin d small boy do u, old man? Can u not see that his strategy is working for him? Sorry bro, lagos sun don dey beat u.
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by thunderbabs(m): 2:46pm
divinehand2003:
Leaf no go work, na flower for don pay am
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by IgweBUIKE1(m): 2:46pm
that's his selling point
|Re: 'Efe Talks Too Much About Being From The Streets' - Thintalltony (video) by SageTravels: 2:46pm
Of cos. Street Take Over.
TTT pls go and make the 25M you bragged about
2 Likes 1 Share
