|''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by TriumphJohnson: 12:46pm
Kemi Olunloyo was arrested and taken to Portharcourt from Ibadan and charged with cybercrime for her post about Pastor David Ibiyeomie, and has been in police custody ever since.
Youth group EnoughisEnough Nigeria tweeted yesterday that they made the confirmation.
#KemiOlunloyo: We've confirmed that she was arrested in Ibadan & brought to PH. She's unable to meet bail conditions & is in prison.
She's not with @PoliceNG but the Prison Service.
Unable to confirm the nature of the charges or her court date.
We continue to explore all leads for more information.
it has been revealed that popular blogger Kemi Olunloyo is still in prison and has been unable to meet her bail conditions.
SOURCE: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/kemi-olunloyo-is-unable-to-meet-bail.html
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by spartan117(m): 12:49pm
Eyaa
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by lazsnaira(m): 12:52pm
...some pastor self, why the pastor com dey form like say craze people no dey im vilage.
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by Etzakoos(m): 12:52pm
Let Her Stay There For A While...Make We Rest
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by Emjay1310(m): 12:55pm
I dont know why some people will decide to be popular from the negative angle. Let her just remain there
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by kogistar: 12:58pm
afonja,come & bail ur sister o
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by LajaLaba: 1:02pm
kogistar:IPOB man u forget say na your side she dey.....Do the needful
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by kogistar: 1:03pm
LajaLaba:i am neither yoruba nor igbo
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by LajaLaba: 1:07pm
kogistar:U belong to IPOB by force
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by Nne5(f): 1:10pm
hian
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by poshestmina(f): 1:17pm
She has fought and insulted all the people that should v bailed her out ...Rest there until God changes their mind and where is that kolomental son?
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by Alleviating: 2:25pm
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by YonkijiSappo: 2:26pm
lol.... Wasn't this the harlot who was named "Ada biafra" the other day by her Osu minions?
Hhahaa.... let her biafran online lovers go and bail her out na...
Oh! I forgot.. Onikuje sef is still in the dungeon eating watery Ewa.
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by Igboblog: 2:26pm
Lol make them reset her brain. Meanwhile mods be careful how you delete my posts on Nairaland.
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by yourexcellency: 2:26pm
Ntoor...let her rot there. Nobody will look for her because even her father has disowned her. can't she tweet from cell?
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by Dshocker(m): 2:26pm
Isn't she the daughter of an ex governor?
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by Mizzysexy: 2:26pm
Yeah good for the old fark who failed at everything in life but wants to make her name on the internet. For every blogger out there wanting to make a name through falsehoods and controversy. This is a lesson for you.
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by abclassic15: 2:27pm
1 gud turn deserves anoda....assumin she has bin friendly wid pple dix wuld hv nt happened
abeg mk she dy dere 4 sumtym mk we hear word
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by Benjom(m): 2:27pm
Eeya... Please, forgive her o. She has learned her lessons.
#FreezeIsNext
.
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by PqsMike: 2:28pm
Eyahh
Meanwhile
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by waluga(m): 2:28pm
i think its good for her health and the peace of the Nation at hand.....
just that, the outcome of her release will be a movie
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by KayTash(m): 2:29pm
hohohihikikikikokokobubuhahariri
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by Oyind18: 2:29pm
Sorry Anty
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by Abbeyme: 2:29pm
Really??
When is eventually released, she'll claim to be the next-in-command to NELSON MANDELA.
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by celestialAgent(m): 2:29pm
Hmm, hopefully she will find an inmate with the size of Flavor's cucumber to cumberlize her!
Yeye Anti….
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by rozayx5(m): 2:29pm
nice one
all these hooes should get a job
otobo next
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by DIKEnaWAR: 2:29pm
Kemi is just providing comic relief in this tough Buhari times. They should let her be.
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by Businessideas: 2:29pm
Etzakoos:Ko da o
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by recievesense: 2:30pm
Georgina Onuoha was pleading on her behalf should bail her
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by abclassic15: 2:30pm
lazsnaira:
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by calyto: 2:31pm
LajaLaba:
|Re: ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group by ademiD(f): 2:31pm
where is freeze? goan bail your partner in crime
