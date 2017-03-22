Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ''Kemi Olunloyo Is Unable To Meet Bail Conditions, Still In Prison'' - Eie Group (7263 Views)

Youth group EnoughisEnough Nigeria tweeted yesterday that they made the confirmation.



#KemiOlunloyo: We've confirmed that she was arrested in Ibadan & brought to PH. She's unable to meet bail conditions & is in prison.



She's not with @PoliceNG but the Prison Service.



Unable to confirm the nature of the charges or her court date.

We continue to explore all leads for more information.



it has been revealed that popular blogger Kemi Olunloyo is still in prison and has been unable to meet her bail conditions.





Eyaa

...some pastor self, why the pastor com dey form like say craze people no dey im vilage.

Let Her Stay There For A While...Make We Rest

I dont know why some people will decide to be popular from the negative angle. Let her just remain there

afonja,come & bail ur sister o

kogistar:

IPOB man u forget say na your side she dey.....Do the needful

LajaLaba:

i am neither yoruba nor igbo

kogistar:

U belong to IPOB by force

hian

She has fought and insulted all the people that should v bailed her out ...Rest there until God changes their mind and where is that kolomental son?





Hhahaa.... let her biafran online lovers go and bail her out na...

Oh! I forgot.. Onikuje sef is still in the dungeon eating watery Ewa.



lol.... Wasn't this the harlot who was named "Ada biafra" the other day by her Osu minions?
Hhahaa.... let her biafran online lovers go and bail her out na...
Oh! I forgot.. Onikuje sef is still in the dungeon eating watery Ewa.

Lol make them reset her brain. Meanwhile mods be careful how you delete my posts on Nairaland.

Ntoor...let her rot there. Nobody will look for her because even her father has disowned her. can't she tweet from cell?

Isn't she the daughter of an ex governor?

Yeah good for the old fark who failed at everything in life but wants to make her name on the internet. For every blogger out there wanting to make a name through falsehoods and controversy. This is a lesson for you.

1 gud turn deserves anoda....assumin she has bin friendly wid pple dix wuld nt hv happened





abeg mk she dy dere 4 sumtym mk we hear word

Eeya... Please, forgive her o. She has learned her lessons.



#FreezeIsNext



.















Meanwhile







just that, the outcome of her release will be a movie i think its good for her health and the peace of the Nation at hand.....just that, the outcome of her release will be a movie

Sorry Anty





When is eventually released, she'll claim to be the next-in-command to NELSON MANDELA.



Really??
When is eventually released, she'll claim to be the next-in-command to

Hmm, hopefully she will find an inmate with the size of Flavor's cucumber to cumberlize her!





Yeye Anti….







all these hooes should get a job





otobo next nice one
all these hooes should get a job
otobo next

Kemi is just providing comic relief in this tough Buhari times. They should let her be.

Etzakoos:

Ko da o

Georgina Onuoha was pleading on her behalf should bail her

lazsnaira:

...some pastor self, why the pastor com dey form like say craze people no dey im vilage. 1 Like





LajaLaba:

IPOB man u forget say na your side she dey.....Do the needful