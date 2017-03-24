₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Friday, 24 March 2017 at 10:48 AM
|My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by lifeexperience: 1:17pm On Mar 23
Don't wanna reveal my real identity here because I am well known here. So have to use a fresh account.
After the whole scenario and saga of the Dr. Oji Alllwell who took his life by jumping from 3rd mainland bridge, I had known and come to notice that life isn't all about money and riches. Who would have thought that a young man of his age who is a Medical Doctor, own an SUV and a driver and might be living in a very comfortable house will commit suicide.
The whole internet was full with sympathy to the family, insults to the young man and many felt why will a young man who is a Medical Doctor and living comfortably will commit suicide. But the truth about it is if you haven't suffered depression, false accusation and so many challenges in life you will think life is all about comfort, roses and possession of wealth.
My sad life and experience.
Sometime early last three year, 5th of Feb 2014 to be precise. I was falsely accused of something I do not know anything about to the extent I was blackmailed and filmed on another scenario to make the accusation look solid. The accuser accused me of trying to rape her who was my highly respected leader's wife and this was arranged by her and her friend.
To cut the story short, I have a man I once called my leader who is highly influential both in business and politics and he really loved me and took me as his son. I even had a room in his house. But the wife never liked me because she had once asked me to have sex with her which I blatantly rejected and kept it secret within me. But her mind kept judging her that I might leak out this secret one day which I will never even do because I am the secretive type and nobody might believe me because of her innocent lifestyle. But she quickly played a smart one on me.
From how the whole film started. One morning she called me from my room (in the guest house) to come and help her fix something in her room. I was still with my night wear and went to her room straight with it. As I got there, she told me to remove my shirt that I will be climbing her closet to help her nail something. I did exactly as she instructed not knowing she have her own motives. After climbing the closet there was nothing there to nail and I told her everything is intact. She said she was hearing some noise so she thought maybe their was some loose somewhere. As I came down, she filmed me unknowingly with her phone as I was trying to wear my clothes. That was how everything started.
She connived with her friend and they both lied against me saying I once asked her out too. I denied everything and her husband believed me at some point because he knew right from time the woman never liked me but didn't show full support of me because of the wife. My family and few of my friends were all with me at that point and they knew I can never do that not even with a married woman. She insisted that she will provide video clip for more prove and I was first to say she should do so, not knowing of what she have done earlier and edited some part of the video.
The whole story changed when she provided that video clip. The husband, my girlfriend, my family (father, mother, siblings and infact every of my extended family), friends and the whole world deserted me and I was even cursed by my parents for making them look stupid for earlier supporting me. I was left alone in this whole world, I was sacked because "my leader" has a very high stake where I work and was thrown inside the cell for 3 weeks until the man instructed for my release and never to come close to his fence again.
After I came out, I felt like the ground should swallow me, I was rejected by everybody including my parents (though my mother stood by me as her son but never believed anything I was saying). At this point I felt depressed, I asked myself what's the need of living in this life when everybody is against me on what I never did. Nobody to even listen to me anymore because everybody was hiding their wife and girlfriends away from me (funny world) and describing me as rapist. Do you know what it takes to be wrongly accused of what you don't even know anything about and been backed up with convincing evidence?
From that point I knew this life is of two phases. A once happy man now became the saddest man on earth. At some point I ran into cars on motion but accidents are always averted, bought Rat killer and some poison on three occasions but anytime I wanna take my life, one spirit come and says stand and defend yourself one day you must surely triumph and the world will believe you and another mind will say no need because that time will never come. But I am very happy today that I was able to mend my life through that phase. Though I still pass through depression sometime but I am being able to manage my life and open up my own business to be a boss of my own because of the stigma it brought to me. I am doing very well in my business (small company) today and don't even have any single friend because I fill their is no need for that when I couldn't even get one by my side during the bad times. Same goes to girls because I see them as Lucifer (sorry to use this word) and don't think that mindset will ever make me to marry. To my family they said I should come for forgiveness which I did on what I never committed (Oh Lord). Today I am living a lonely life all alone with no friends, don't mingle with neighbours, hardly communicate with families and some point even I doubt if God exist because he saw me pass through what I knew nothing about and just kept mute up till this day. The only friend I had and still have is the web and internet which I fall to anytime I feel like.
But sometime life isn't what you see on someone physically. If you have suffered depression and have been in some situation people go through in life you will never judge people for somethings they do or what they pass through. Who will be thinking of wealth when you are be confronted with false accusation and passing through depression. If it was pushed further I would have served a jail term for what I don't know. Probably still inside jail by now.
Your prayer should be one day you should never experience depression. Though I don't support suicide and will never support it. If I have my way I will open up a rehab or something where people can go have time when they are depressed or lonely. Set it up like form of vacation ground where you meet with nice people who will be employed to treat you nice and make you feel people still love you despite if the rest of the world hate you. Life isn't all about the roses but about how you can manage the bad time when it hits you.
Sorry for the long writing and grammatical blunders.
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by UniosunGuy: 1:22pm On Mar 23
Life ain't just about the money..
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by Rollsnjaguar(m): 1:24pm On Mar 23
Depression is a very deadly experience that makes lots of people take some callous decisions.
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by NextGovernor(m): 1:25pm On Mar 23
Was falsely accused and that almost ruined my life and cause much harm to me but not as deep as this. Life sometime isn't easy.
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by Jabioro: 1:36pm On Mar 23
Glory be to God you survived all the odd.. I have bigger experience more than yours, but I promise myself that I won't commit suicide instead I prayed to God to kill me, I could remember how many years it took me to get out-of the mess. It cause my first marriage with three kids and others I have no time mention for now. Today those children are under graduate,the woman, of yesterday my children mother who left me and marry to another man with three wives, become the fourth were begging as now to return to the home she left empty.. mine is great financial loss and collapse of business.. Today.. I own my little empire.. To all suicides is not the best option. When there is life there is hope
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by greatgod2012(f): 1:37pm On Mar 23
Na wa o!
Your story reminds me of Joseph's story in the Bible!
Thank God you survived that phase!
May God continue to be with you, @op!
Indeed, money is not everything!
I really sympathise with the doctor's family! I mean the doctor the suicider!
Depression kills!
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by Deprofessional(m): 1:41pm On Mar 23
Please can some body explain in clear terms what depression is. What are the causes and any other important info.
As for me, nothing can make me kill myself. Honestly, I can never kill myself under any circumstance.
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by Babalegba(m): 1:43pm On Mar 23
At the o.p, there is nothing new under the sun. Joseph in the bible went through the same ordeal you went through and in the end came out victorious. You could be victorious too as long as you don't allow yourself to be defeated
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by greatgod2012(f): 1:47pm On Mar 23
Deprofessional:
Goggle it my brother!
Just type mental health in goggle search and you'll adequately educate yourself properly!
Depression is a terrible mental sickness, I don't pray it for my worst enemy! What even made it more terrible is that depressed people don't agree that they have problem, the state will even becloud their reasoning and they won't even agree that they're being suicidal or that suicide is bad!
May you and your loved ones never experience depression!
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by Babalegba(m): 1:49pm On Mar 23
Deprofessional:A persistent feeling of hopelessness and gloom.The person feels that nothing matters and everything is worthless. Could be caused by congenital brain defects, drugs or recent grief of losing somebody important
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by Alexk2(m): 2:01pm On Mar 23
Op., that was a very touching story and i salute your courage and willpower to pull through those odds..most especially, thank God for your life; He did it, not you....
......but don't you think your case is very much different from that Dr.'s own?...will you have contemplate suicide if you have you friends and family backing you and showing you love all through those trying times?
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by Twy: 2:04pm On Mar 23
Deprofessional:
I will try in clear terms in an unscientific manner.
It is called major depressive disorder. The truth is that the cause is not known but I lean towards genetics, depression is more like something that is sleeping within the body, it is something you may have but an event is what usually triggers it/wakes it up. Stress, bad relationships, business failure, money issues, abuse/bullying are things that can trigger depression. I believe it is strongly related to genetics,(doctors say 40% of cases) but it depends on the environmental, physical and social conditions which triggers the inherent genetic disorder. stress can trigger it, many people in school get depressed because of stress. If you are genetically vulnerable, your ability to withstand stressful situations without falling into depression is much lower than the average person.
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by kizzyblazee: 2:13pm On Mar 23
And piece like this can't make FP, but topics like;"Angela Okerie on nude pants". "A lesbian in Kenya goes braless" .... Anyways, God my Lord, keep me from any temptation that will overwhelm me. And I have this saying to all, "we all have vaccums, deep within us,and that vaccum can only be filled by the spirit of Christ Jesus. Because the Bible says "He is our sufficiency".
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by KevMitnick: 2:16pm On Mar 23
You are a strong man Op, don't worry, one day the truth will be out and your name will be cleared of any wrong doing.
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by lifeexperience: 2:30pm On Mar 23
Deprofessional:
If you get to a point in life where you are been isolated and segregated from other people you will understand life and what depression really means. I seriously pray no man should witness such in life. Life pushed me to a point where I was ready to offer all the money I saved to the happiest poorest person on earth just to swap his/her happiness. Today people call me uncivilized, one man island and all sort of name not knowing what I passed through that brought those isolated feathers in me.
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by muyibaba222(m): 3:55pm On Mar 23
hmmmm....... very touching
Congratulations you were able to scale through the trying time. for me, suicide is not an option in any condition.
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by lifeexperience: 7:29pm On Mar 23
KevMitnick:
I have lived with that and moved on. I don't care what the world think about me anymore...
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by greatgod2012(f): 7:56am
Lalasticlala, this thread deserves FP. People need to be educated of the effects of depression and what it can lead one to do!
We don't need only celebrities news alone, we also need to share life experiences!
Thanks
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by doublewisdom: 8:55am
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by ashjay001(m): 9:40am
So true.
Anything can trigger depression.
Studying d wrong course, unrequited love, even the suffering being experienced by d poor masses and ur inability to help out.
Anything at all!
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by TruthisGOD: 10:03am
Op, well you've stated your reasons why you nearly commited suicide but thank God you didn't. But does anybody know what propelled Dr. Oji to comnit suicide? I bet the doctor's case is not worst than so many people's case. People talk about depression when the doctor has the three basic things in life- food, clothing and shelter. While this three basic things may not guaranty absolute gratification but it will make one to live a comfortable and to an extent a happy life. Money of course is not everything but it solves most of our problems and eliminate most of our worries. Depression is just a mindset and can easily be cured by consistent renewal of the mind-don't isolate yourself, interact with people, share your problems with people and you will learn that there are people that have pass through worst case than yours and still made it alive. Also strongly believe in yourself; these are the needed thereapy to cure depression and renew your mind. Finally when you go outside take solace from this set of people- people that are painfully poor, born blind, cripple and deaf, yet the move on with life without commiting sucide. Know that these set of people their only means of livelihood is through begging for alms. Sometimes, when the trod in the street begging, the are snubbed and scoffed; yet the move on with life, that is mindset. Nothing can justify Dr. Oji act.
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by TINALETC3(f): 10:43am
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by leksmediaweb: 10:43am
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:44am
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by enosa3519(m): 10:45am
Depression is treated with kids glove in this parts. they will say u shud pray or go for deliverance.
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by mykelmeezy: 10:46am
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by mazizitonene(m): 10:46am
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by ekanDamie: 10:46am
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 10:47am
Visit a Psychologist Today
Depression hmmm.....
|Re: My Experience And My Stand With Other People View On Dr. Oji Alllwell (suicider) by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:48am
So sorryOP @ what you had to go through. In these dark times Id like you to read up the story of Joseph in the Bible. It might help.
Depression is no joke. Once I took some medication and it made me depressed. Its no joke.
and 327 guest(s)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12