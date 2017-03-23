₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,539 members, 3,435,846 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 March 2017 at 06:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album (5495 Views)
Gideon Okeke Educates Chiwetalu Agu On The Meaning Of 'Satire' (Photo) / How Much Do You Know Chiwetalu Agu, A Nollywood Icon? / What Acting Wicked Characters Did To My Life — Chiwetalu Agu (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by Onyejemechimere(m): 3:20pm
Nollywood legend Chiwetalu Agu will be showcasing his music talent with a new album.
The famous actor is set to release a music video album titled “Mr President”.
www.fotor.com-2017-03-23-15-16-28.jpeg">
The album is said to reflect on the daily activities of the average Nigerian as a way of addressing the current spate of hardship in the country.
“Nigerians are suffering, there is hunger in the land and someone who is in speaking position has to say something about it. The song is not just about trolling politicians, but has other fun tracks that will make you dance, laugh and merry. It is an album for everyone” he said.
Kings Music Entertainment will be in charge of producing the 5-track music video album. The spokesperson for the management said it won’t be long before the music videos roll on TV stations and stores nationwide.
“He is a legend and we know so many people across the globe will be looking forward to the album. It is clean for the family and you will also expect to see some of his comic lines on the songs”, the spokesperson said.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/mr-president-veteran-actor-chiwetalu.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by Zita55(f): 3:34pm
Another version of **Nigeria jaga jaga**
I can't stop laughing.... Lmao
*** In Chiwetalu Agu's voice*** Parish priest ewela ego bazaar mee Mmm
Lol
8 Likes
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by Keneking: 5:00pm
Hope not gospel?
- he would do well with beer parlour songs like (Ndi Ochongonko, Onu Kwube etc). He will compete very well in that space
But Igbos are indeed doing very well
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by maxtrontips: 5:01pm
ok
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by PapaNnamdi: 5:01pm
,
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by henrydadon(m): 5:01pm
say what?
4 Likes
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by ogapatapata24: 5:01pm
Actress beat up area boy and omonile who came to extort money from them and beat up her crew member
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Km-5lRcWBA0
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by Cutezt(m): 5:01pm
Chei, This Gona Be The Most Anticipated Album In Naija 2017, Abeg Wetin Im Want Sing O, Na Spoken Poem Abi Wetin? We Will Be Hearing A Lot Of "Ara Deh Lode Lode, Ochie Akwunakuna, Ukwu Nwanyi Oweri, Ara Nwanyi Daura Etc", Make Him Feature Pet Edochie Make Him Throw Am Doz Im Wise Saying, Then In The Remix, Let Him Feature Robert Mugabe
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by teamsynergy: 5:01pm
papa... I cant wait .....nice one
1 Like
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by richidinho(m): 5:01pm
who is his president?
Buhari?
2 Likes
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by Ermacc: 5:01pm
I am expecting something similar to what nkem owoh released.
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by ayatt(m): 5:02pm
d
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by Blitz888(m): 5:02pm
Lol
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by speezyWears: 5:02pm
smh,
the new boys have taken over the industry,
No lands to steal and no brother's property to forcefully inherit,
Gerrarahia and go develop yourself,
Ask Olu jacobs and Pete Edochie how they are managing to remain relevant.
Otondo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by ayatt(m): 5:02pm
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by jitolala(m): 5:02pm
....Uwanputu putuku
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by weedtheweeds: 5:03pm
Good for him.
I was just wondering why the Imams and Islamic religious leaders are not silent on the carnage carried out by boko haram, herdsmen and islamic terrorists. Doesn't that prove their support for them?
1 Like
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by guy30stainless(m): 5:04pm
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by smartxyz(m): 5:04pm
na him usual slangs go full dere
1 Like
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by cocaineaddict(m): 5:04pm
Bvgrtrtg
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by macricky(m): 5:05pm
Comedy
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by FUCKyouALL: 5:06pm
speezyWears:
he is popular and rich but who are you? Just Mr poverty
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by odimbannamdi(m): 5:06pm
Diversification is the only means of survival in times like these.
Do you love these loafers?
1 Like
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by jerrykho(m): 5:06pm
any hustle na hustle.. make e no whack sha
3 Likes
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by Victornezzar(m): 5:07pm
lemme go and sing my own
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by ziego(m): 5:07pm
k
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by mazizitonene(m): 5:08pm
1 Like
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by Adieza(m): 5:08pm
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by FakoMaybach1: 5:08pm
i am also eagerly waiting this album...lol
it will surely by satirical with a touch of sarcasm and caricature...
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by Conventionary(f): 5:10pm
jmmm
|Re: "Mr President": Chiwetalu Agu To Release A Music Album by Billyonaire: 5:11pm
Awesome! Everyone can sing, but only a few of us has the courage to sing outside of their bathrooms.
Who Loves Yemi Blaq? / Alexander Amosu: Lord Of The Ringtones / Pics: Celebs Attend Opening Of Don Jazzy's Bro, D'prince Nightclub In Lagos
Viewing this topic: X21, Mzthowxeen(f), johnpepe1(m), divawhite4u2014, IKEOHA2019, justphillips(m), APFM(m), ruggedtimi(m), Raintaker, CivilzedTyger(m), DonOms(m), Agbodu2(m), Youceee, Iceman2017(m), jagorinho, DUMCHRIS, Xtowilson(m), Stevengerd(m), Henry240, SirGoldEjike(m), amyzon, ozoneboy, Abdul010, magicminister, Okasman(m), jasperkrekre(m), ularibabe, WriteBoy, Lildav, HerexG(m), RexNdubest(m), legendary16(m) and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31