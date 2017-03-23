₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
You must have observed at the restaurant that many Nigerians eat their meat last. It raises the question, why do they eat the meat at the end of their meal? The type of meat you will most likely to get in a restaurant include round about, ponmo, shaki, chicken, and cow/goat meat. Interestingly, this practice knows no gender as both boys and girls do it. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some hilarious reasons why some Nigerians eat meat last.
You save the best for last
You order 3 wraps of Eba and sizzling vegetable and meat. The meat is like a trophy you are rewarded with after you have successfully dealt with the wraps of eba, Congratulations, this is your meat trophy, you can now eat it. You clasp your fingers, pick your meat in a slow motion, drop in your mouth, close your eyes to savour the taste and chew. Wow!
It is embarrassing when eating and there is no meat
Yes now. You are eating a plate of rice and you eat your meat at the middle or beginning of your meal, you yourself will be embarrassed. If unfortunately at that very moment you ate your meat before finishing your meal a pretty lady sits beside or in front of you, you will regret ever eating your meat. In fact, shame will not allow you finish the meal.
It motivates you to complete the meal
Quite a number of people cannot eat a meal if there is no meat let alone complete it. So, the meat inspires and motivates you to empty your food in your stomach. You will even salivate as you look forward to devouring the meat.
It is the way ‘T’ was brought up
For some Nigerians, the reason why they eat meat last is the way they were brought. The watchful eyes of mummy will not allow them to eat the meat until they finish the food. Hence, you dare not try to eat your meat immediately you start eating if you don’t want to receive a hot slap. So, it is already part of them.
You don’t have enough money to buy meat
If you buy like 5 types of meat buy your plate of write, there will be enough meat to run the full length of the meal. This will enable to eat meat at the beginning, middle, and end. But, you can’t try this if you bought only one meat. You have to reserve it until the end.
It is bad habit
Some people consider eating your meat immediately as bad habit.
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by puresaint12(m): 4:14pm
Meat? In this recession? Hmmm
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by BlackDBagba: 4:15pm
I actually eat mine last cuz I love the taste of protein after meals.
And yes, the parents tried to bring us up that way... didn't last long though.
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by DLondonboiy: 4:15pm
I'm a fish person...Don't eat meat.
This topic is not for my kinds.
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by Kondomatic(m): 4:25pm
DLondonboiy:I eat all.
Fish, meat, aborted chicken etc
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by shininglite(m): 4:26pm
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by AndrewDex(m): 4:34pm
Cameltoe is the best meat ever!
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by Nbote(m): 4:35pm
Na so we grow jor... I dey prefer make other condiments dey d fud, especially dried fish
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by newyorks(m): 5:15pm
perhaps the only time i eats my meat before eating is when dis my guy is around Victor.
That time we dy skul omor make i no say.
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by unclezuma: 5:28pm
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by Alleviating: 5:28pm
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by Keneking: 5:28pm
That was before recession entered some homes
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by Dottore: 5:29pm
Ok
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by burkingx(f): 5:29pm
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by odimbannamdi(m): 5:29pm
Nice...
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by oviejnr(m): 5:29pm
burkingx:I dey come, Make i go wash my hand
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by EXLOVER(m): 5:29pm
Meat is bae. Even my girlfriend nor dey play with my meat. I can give her everything but not my meat
To me soup without meat is like phone without subscription.
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by cana882(m): 5:29pm
Lol
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by huche(m): 5:29pm
Thats how i eat mine
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by yourexcellency: 5:29pm
that is why you cant do without herdsmen
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by DirtyGold: 5:29pm
If you eat like a boss like me, you won't eat your meat last because they'll be no reason for that
What's tha business?
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by pendusky(m): 5:30pm
You save the best for the last Jor.
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by dadavivo: 5:30pm
OP, I hope dog meat no follow?
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by burkingx(f): 5:30pm
Keneking:
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:31pm
puresaint12:
See what Buhari has caused
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by izzy4shizzy(m): 5:31pm
When I tot av seen all everyting stupid...then this shows up
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by Lanre90(m): 5:31pm
So when your neighbours walk in between your meal they wouldn't assume your mother didn't serve u meat in your meal
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by Deeypeey(m): 5:31pm
Mine...so I can freestyle while eating it...i wee nw eat it the way I wantu
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by AgbenuAnna(f): 5:31pm
meat na encouragement
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by b3llo(m): 5:31pm
I grew up like that and it has not change till now... Meat always comes last
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by henrydadon(m): 5:31pm
i guess it just our nigerian mentality
|Re: Hilarious Reasons Nigerians Eat Meat Last by tspun(m): 5:32pm
loll very funny when u have enough meat am sure you can eat during and after the meal, though most Nigerians grew up with this habit brought by the parents because most kids lost interest in the food after eating the piece of meat
